2 Newton Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Cambridge Port - Bright and beautifully renovated 2nd floor 3-bedroom unit with private front and back decks just a short walk from the Charles River, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s and all the amenities of Central Square. Newly light stained floors, recessed lightings and crown moldings grace this freshly renovated classic space with bay windows and an entry foyer to greet you home. The kitchen is designed with white cabinets, quartz tops and stainless steel appliances, and opens to dining area with built-in cabinet, beverage cooler and French doors to a lounge/living area/ 3rd bedroom. Formal living room is located in front, allowing flex use.Timeless finishes for the new bathroom. In-unit W/D. Designated storage in basement. One off-street parking spot. Freshly painted, it sparkles with light and sunshine. Stunning.