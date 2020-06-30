All apartments in Cambridge
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:06 PM

2 Newton Street

2 Newton Street · (617) 576-3800
Location

2 Newton Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Cambridgeport

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,900

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Cambridge Port - Bright and beautifully renovated 2nd floor 3-bedroom unit with private front and back decks just a short walk from the Charles River, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s and all the amenities of Central Square. Newly light stained floors, recessed lightings and crown moldings grace this freshly renovated classic space with bay windows and an entry foyer to greet you home. The kitchen is designed with white cabinets, quartz tops and stainless steel appliances, and opens to dining area with built-in cabinet, beverage cooler and French doors to a lounge/living area/ 3rd bedroom. Formal living room is located in front, allowing flex use.Timeless finishes for the new bathroom. In-unit W/D. Designated storage in basement. One off-street parking spot. Freshly painted, it sparkles with light and sunshine. Stunning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Newton Street have any available units?
2 Newton Street has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 Newton Street have?
Some of 2 Newton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Newton Street currently offering any rent specials?
2 Newton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Newton Street pet-friendly?
No, 2 Newton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 2 Newton Street offer parking?
Yes, 2 Newton Street offers parking.
Does 2 Newton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Newton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Newton Street have a pool?
No, 2 Newton Street does not have a pool.
Does 2 Newton Street have accessible units?
No, 2 Newton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Newton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Newton Street has units with dishwashers.
