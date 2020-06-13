104 Apartments for rent in Weymouth Town, MA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
South Weymouth
20 Units Available
Avana Weymouth
190 Mediterranean Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,568
364 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,748
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,279
1100 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments available in Weymouth Town with easy access to downtown Boston. On-site amenities include a heated, indoor pool, tennis court, sauna and gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets, private patios, fireplaces and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
3 Units Available
Avalon Cohasset
155 King St, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,430
1043 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This woodland community has been recently redesigned to include patios, granite worktops, walk-in closets, and more. Enjoy the ocean views from and around the complex, which features a clubhouse, pool, gym, and business center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:49pm
$
East Weymouth
36 Units Available
Queen Anne's Gate
100 Queen Anne Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,535
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
964 sqft
Just south of Boston, this apartment community features two pools, a gym and playgrounds. Homes boast exposed brick walls, plenty of closet space and private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
South Weymouth
23 Units Available
The Mastlight
10 Patriot Parkway, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,748
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,106
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,416
1207 sqft
Contemporary residential community surrounded by acres of greenery yet convenient to all of Greater Boston. Units with multiple floor plans and expansive views of Union Point.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
South Weymouth
10 Units Available
Weymouth Commons
80 Donald St, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,555
431 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
859 sqft
These five properties have options ranging from studio apartments to 4-bedroom units. Locations in beautiful Weymouth provide easy access to Great Esker Park, Web Memorial and Grape Island.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
South Weymouth
4 Units Available
The Commons at Southfield Highlands
200 Trotter Rd, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,548
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,146
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large eco-friendly apartments in the Southfield Highlands neighborhood of Weymouth Town, shouting distance from the ocean. Units have custom closet organizers, extra storage and private washers and dryers. Cafe, club room and game room.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Weymouth Landing
4 Units Available
The Ledges
1 Avalon Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,072
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,578
1305 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments in a leafy complex, just off Massachusetts Route 3. BBQ grill area, reading room and recycling center all located on the site. Units boast air conditioning and dishwashers.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Weymouth
1 Unit Available
120 Burkhall St Unit 207
120 Burkhall Street, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
NO BROKER FEE! NO UNDERGRADS! UTILITIES: $100 - $150/MONTH CAT FEE: $35/MONTH DOG FEE: $50/MONTH CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER (NO EXCEPTIONS) Apartment Features Spacious floorplans with lots of natural light Vinyl plank flooring in living and dining

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
East Weymouth
1 Unit Available
6 Tara Dr.
6 Tara Drive, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
634 sqft
Make this lovely condo your new home! Recently renovated raised 1st floor unit in Tara Gardens! Featuring bright kitchen with new appliances - including a dishwasher, granite counters and tons of cabinet space! Sunny, open concept living room with

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
South Weymouth
1 Unit Available
Mastlight
10 Patriot Parkway, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,770
659 sqft
- New construction - Washe & dryer in every Unit! - Roof Deck Salt Water Swimming Pool - Fitness Center - Yoga Room - Courtyard Roof Deck - Outdoor Grills, TV, & Fireplace - Second Roof Deck with Views of Navy Base - Clubhouse with Work/Game Areas,

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
South Weymouth
1 Unit Available
Weymouth Commons/Commons East
80 Donald Street, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,373
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Contact Erik to schedule your tour today. This Studio 1 bathroom apartment is available now. This price is for a 15-month lease only. 12-month lease is more expensive. Heat and hot water included.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Weymouth Landing
1 Unit Available
309 Broad St
309 Broad Street, Weymouth Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1267 sqft
Available immediately! Wonderful opportunity to rent in Weymouth. This three bedroom ranch has been recently updated with refinished hardwood floors, granite counter-tops, newer appliances and an updated bathroom.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
East Weymouth
1 Unit Available
966 Washington Street
966 Washington Street, Weymouth Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1536 sqft
Beautifully maintained townhome conveniently located down the road from the Derby Street Shops, commuter rail, and adjacent to Whitman's pond. Minutes to the highway for an easy commute into Boston or Cape Cod.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Weymouth Landing
1 Unit Available
106 Broad Street - 41
106 Broad Street, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
650 sqft
Quiet & cozy 1 bedroom apartment with carpet, large walk in closet in bedroom, 1 full bathroom, slider door with balcony off bedroom. Elevator & Laundry located in the building. 29 Unit Building. All large 1 bedrooms with walk in closets.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Weymouth Landing
1 Unit Available
278 Washington St - 4, Third Floor Front
278 Washington Street, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
620 sqft
Newer construction. Open floor plan features hardwood flooring throughout with many windows to allow in natural light.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
South Braintree
9 Units Available
Liberty Park
1 Matthew Ln, Braintree Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,890
1245 sqft
This recently renovated property is close to Boston and Cape Cod. Private shuttle goes to Braintree T Station. There's a 24-hour gym, pool and dog park on-site. Units feature fireplace and balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
47 Units Available
The Cove Hingham
350 Beal Street, Hingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,320
1601 sqft
Enjoy a coastal lifestyle in Hingham, in the heart of the coveted South Shore. You’ll be just steps from The Hingham Shipyard’s wide array of shopping, dining and entertainment, and the scenic riverfront 484 acre Bare Cove Park.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
17 Units Available
Avalon Residences at the Hingham Shipyard
319 Lincoln Street, Hingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,240
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering a selection of comfortable floor plans, these units are equipped with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, wood-look flooring, upgraded appliances and finishes, and an on-site fitness center.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
25 Units Available
Avalon at the Hingham Shipyard
152 Shipyard Dr, Hingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,134
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,865
1368 sqft
Beautiful location on Boston Harbor in South Shore close to the Greenbush Commuter Rail and Ferry. Gourmet kitchens, private patios and full size w/d in units. Heated outdoor pool, fantastic fitness center and BBQ/grill areas.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Braintree
1 Unit Available
191 Commercial Street Unit 103
191 Commercial Street, Braintree Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
790 sqft
191 Commercial Street Unit 103 Available 08/01/20 Condo with parking and close to T! - Just outside of Boston-recently renovated, first floor spacious condominium. The unit is close to public transportation, but also has two parking spots.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Houghes Neck
1 Unit Available
226 Rock Island Rd
226 Rock Island Road, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
2000 sqft
226 Rock Island Rd Available 09/01/20 Quincy, MA 2000sf Direct Ocean Front, Furnished 3/2 $3375 plus utilities - Experience New England, especially Boston, Cape Cod and the City of Presidents from 226 Rock Island Road, Quincy, Massachusetts.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Weymouth Landing
1 Unit Available
30 Commercial St Unit 212
30 Commercial Street, Braintree Town, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
NO BROKER FEE! NO UNDERGRADS! PARKING: $75/MONTH (Limit 1 space) UTILITIES: $100 - $150/MONTH CAT FEE: $50/MONTH DOG FEE: $50/MONTH CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER (NO EXCEPTIONS) Apartment Features Custom cabinets Stainless appliances Granite

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
152 Shipyard Dr.
152 Shipyard Drive, Plymouth County, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,184
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Weymouth Landing
1 Unit Available
28 Commercial St.
28 Commercial Street, Braintree Town, MA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
988 sqft
1 Month Free !! !Direct access to MBTA commuter rail Granite countertop Grilling and fit pit area Ground Level Private Entrance Handicapped Accessible Hard Surface CounterTops Hardwood Flooring Keyless entry Outdoor heated pool Plank flooring
City GuideWeymouth Town
Weymouth was the birthplace ofAbigail Smith Adams. The same Abigail Smith Adams who married President John Adams and gave birth to President John Quincy Adams.

Formally known as the Town of Weymouth, Weymouth City houses a cosmopolitan population characterized by immense cultural alteration. With a population density of 3,174 people per square mile, Weymouth is home to 53,788 people, 22,435 households (2005 census), and a 10 to 9 female to male ratio. It has a considerable young population with 30% of the population being under the age of 24 years old and 48% under the age of 44 years old.

Having trouble with Craigslist Weymouth Town? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Housing Statistics

Weymouth city has 22,573 housing units and 22,435 households. The number of household units being greater than the number of households means that there is always space for one more household, and that may be yours. The low vacancy rate as a result of 75% of the household units in Weymouth City being owner-occupied and only 25% being renter-occupied is a matter of no concern to individuals looking for houses for rent. This is because the number of houses are plenty enough to cover the amount of renters looking for a place to reside. So, don't worry, you won't have to fight tooth and nail for a home here. You also won't have to spend your life savings to rent a place. Rental prices are pretty average here for the state, yet the neighborhoods are really nice.

Neighborhoods

If you have a hard time making decisions, you are in trouble when it comes to renting a home in Weymouth. This is because there are lots of different neighborhoods in this city, and they are all pretty great. But, we think choices are great to have, even if choosing between them isn't so easy. We can't make your decision for you -- sorry! No, we're not really sorry -- we have enough pressure making our own decisions. Make your own for crying out loud.

City Center:This is one of the more expensive neighborhoods in Weymouth. The median home sales price here is relatively high and more expensive than other neighborhoods in Massachusetts, and you know those landlords are going to pass off those high mortgage payments on their tenants. If you can afford this area, you will get to enjoy a super safe neighborhood. With an astounding low crime rate, the chances of being a victim of violent crime in this neighborhood are next to none. Dont you feel safe already? Does this sound like the place of your dreams? Well, lucky you! A significant amount of homes here are rentals, so finding a place to rent should be a breeze. $$$$

Old Spain:The coastal neighborhood of Old Spainis considered an urban neighborhood based on its population density.The dcor of buildings in this neighborhood reveal its true character. This neighborhood has easy access to the shore of the Hingham Bay, which lays on its outskirts. Spend your evenings at that harbor dining at the fine restaurants, while enjoying the pleasant breeze. Is this starting to sound like an episode of "Lives of the Rich and Famous?" Well, don't worry, you don't have to be either to live here. In fact, it's just the opposite. Even though home sales prices in the area are a little high, the rental prices range from average for the state to the lower than the state average. It doesn't make sense, we know. But, we aren't complaining. What makes even less sense is that the vacancy rates are high. Nice neighborhood, affordable rent and high vacancy rates -- nope doesn't add up. Hurry, rent a place here before people figure out what a deal they have been missing out on!$$$

Weymouth Landing:The community of urban sophisticates that live in Weymouth Landingcan be overwhelming to persons of dissimilar nature. If you are thinking of moving into this neighborhood, it would be wise to consider getting in touch with your artistic side. In a neighborhood where the neighbors are distinguished by their tastes in literature, music, live theater and the arts, theatrical and artsy activities are the order of the day -- each and every day. But hey, there's no rule saying you have to like these things. Go ahead, be a rebel, live here and declare art and theater are pointless. You probably won't make many friends, but you are sure to be talked about. Besides, there are other things to do here. Weymouth Landing is a coastal area after all. Spend your days cruising the Massachusetts Bay and mingle with other sea lovers.

You can rent anything from a studio apartment to a massive house here. No matter what you rent, your pocket book will feel it. This area is expensive, expensive, expensive. We say expensive three times, so you are sure to understand that we're not messing around. To rent here, you may have to tap into your checking account, savings account, retirement, pension and anything else you got. $$$$$

Idelwell Street:If the idea of convenience gets you all excited, this neighborhood may be your perfect match. The urban nautical neighborhood has plenty of waterfront shopping and waterfront recreational activities. No need to drive far when you live here. Convenience comes at a price, however. Paying for an apartment rental here is nothing to take lightly. $$$

Columbian Street Does the thought of high rent make you want to vomit? Well, then head on over to Columbian Street. Think of it as your anti-nausea medicine. The rental prices are low here and the neighborhood is nice and family friendly. Unfortunately, the vacancy rates are super low, probably because there are a lot of people that don't want to pay massive rental prices. $$

Lovell Corners:This is another neighborhood with super affordable rents. You will also have to battle super low vacancy rates. But, this area is a great one, if you love to eat out. There are plenty of restaurants serving Italian, Chinese and American fare here. $

Notable Places to Visit

Weymouth is a beautiful city. Really everywhere you go is worth visiting. However, below we have mentioned a couple of extra special places for you to check out:

Town Hall Weymouth

The replica of the Old State House in Boston, the Town Hall Weymouth, is truly an iconic architectural monument. The view of the decade old building under the clear blue morning skies is an astonishing sight to see.

Hingham Bay

If you are thinking of catching the most spectacular coastal sunrise, head over to the shore of the Hingham Bayfor a mind blowing experience. Hingham Bayis the easternmost of the three small bays of the outer Boston Harbor, which is part of Massachusetts Bay.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Weymouth Town?
The average rent price for Weymouth Town rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,080.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Weymouth Town?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Weymouth Town include South Weymouth, East Weymouth, and Weymouth Landing.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Weymouth Town?
Some of the colleges located in the Weymouth Town area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Hult International Business School, Berklee College of Music, and Boston College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Weymouth Town?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Weymouth Town from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Lowell, and Providence.

