/
/
pawtucket
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:06 PM
109 Apartments for rent in Pawtucket, RI📍
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pleasant View
1 Unit Available
11 Coyle Ave
11 Coyle Avenue, Pawtucket, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Brand New 2 Bed Apartment in Pawtucket, all utilities included. - Brand new 2 bedroom garden level apartment for rent. All utilities included.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Downtown Pawtucket
1 Unit Available
28 Bayley Street
28 Bayley Street, Pawtucket, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,250
907 sqft
This is your new home! Upscale condo development located in downtown area. Approx. 950 square feet with high ceilings and floor to ceiling windows. Updated kitchen with bar area.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:42pm
Darlington
1 Unit Available
761 Newport Ave - 761 - Unit 2
761 Newport Avenue, Pawtucket, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 761 Newport Ave - 761 - Unit 2 in Pawtucket. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Pine Crest
1 Unit Available
76 PARKSIDE Avenue
76 Parkside Avenue, Pawtucket, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1128 sqft
FANTASTIC LOCATION TUCKED AWAY ON A TREE LINED STREET, QUIET ONE WAY STREET LEADS OUT TO ENTERENCE TO SLATER PARK AND CLOSE TO THE TEN MILE RIVER. WALKING DISTANCE TO COUNTRY CLUB, SLATER PARK AND BEAUTIFUL JOGGING PATH.
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Woodlawn
1 Unit Available
508 Lonsdale Avenue, Unit #1R
508 Lonsdale Avenue, Pawtucket, RI
1 Bedroom
$850
768 sqft
Pawtucket - Large freshly renovated one bed - $850 - Large, freshly renovated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with gleaming hardwood floors, eat in kitchen, living room, & ample closet space One off street parking space Convenient Location!
Results within 1 mile of Pawtucket
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Falls
1 Unit Available
548 Roosevelt Avenue
548 Roosevelt Avenue, Central Falls, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1000 sqft
548 Roosevelt Avenue - Units 1-14 Available 07/01/20 Central Falls Roosevelt Lofts One Beds Starting at $1,400 - Be one of the first to enjoy these luxury units in this newly converted mill building - available for July 1st Located in the
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Hope
1 Unit Available
18 eighth street 401
18 8th Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
650 sqft
Luxury 2 bed 1 bath - Property Id: 300693 New development with a total of 18 luxury units. Offers contemporary, European kitchens, hardwood floors, central HVAC, Stainless steel appliances, laundry in building.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Central Falls
1 Unit Available
555 Roosevelt Ave
555 Roosevelt Avenue, Central Falls, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 06/15/20 stylish loft in renovated mill complex - Property Id: 217393 Located in the M-residential complex in Central Falls we have a newly available one bedroom one bath loft apartment.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Blackstone
1 Unit Available
211 Fourth Street
211 4th Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful/Large 3 Bedroom Apartment in Eastside - Property Id: 48454 Beautiful, spacious, bright 3 bedroom apartment with nice granite counter top kitchen and stainless appliances. Three bedroom with hardwood floor.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11 Roosevelt St 3 Front
11 Roosevelt Street, Providence County, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,025
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
North Providence 3 Front - Property Id: 207770 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/207770 Property Id 207770 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5821697)
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hope
1 Unit Available
34 Overhill Rd 204
34 Overhill Road, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
650 sqft
Renovated 1bed 3 min walk to hope street - Property Id: 266685 Large 1 bedroom apartment with big close space and renovated kitchen with Stainless steel appliances dishwasher central air .
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Charles
1 Unit Available
150 Langdon Street 1st Floor
150 Langdon Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,195
1200 sqft
Huge 1 Bed possible 2 Bed or Small Office - Property Id: 285085 Please do not be deceived by the photos, this a quality living space. Located in great area of Providence close to Highway, Shopping, Gas, etc....
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
South Attleboro Village
1 Unit Available
359 Robinson Ave.
359 Robinson Avenue, Attleboro, MA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1175 sqft
Available 6/1! Beautiful, newly renovated 4 bedroom apartment with an additional room great for an office or entertainment room. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. Brand new, full bath with tile stand up shower.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Hope
1 Unit Available
1032 Hope Street
1032 Hope Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
Fantastic, renovated 2nd floor 3 bedroom with double living room or living, dining room combination perfectly located directly across from Blackstone Boulevard park, Features include beautiful new kitchen and bath, covered porch overlooking park, 2
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Charles
1 Unit Available
66 Ashton Street
66 Ashton Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
2 family unit brand new, be the first to occupy! Quiet neighborhood, off street parking, near major highways and storefronts. Units have 3 bedrooms (master bathroom inside master bedroom) open layout kitchen/living area.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Central Falls
1 Unit Available
722 Dexter Street
722 Dexter St, Central Falls, RI
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Newly Remodeled. 4 Bed / 1 Bath. 1 Car Parking.
1 of 10
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Central Falls
1 Unit Available
65 Garfield St
65 Garfield Street, Central Falls, RI
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
65 garfield single home - Property Id: 238660 single home, spacer rooms, parking, Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/238660 Property Id 238660 (RLNE5709573)
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Hope
1 Unit Available
122 5th Street
122 5th Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1014 sqft
East Side Style Apartments offer’s: Furnished and unfurnished apartments for today’s discerning tenants. These beautiful apartments are nestled on the East Side, walking distance to Shopping, Restaurants, and Parks.
Results within 5 miles of Pawtucket
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Downtown Providence
56 Units Available
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,340
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1025 sqft
Luxurious units have en-suite master bathrooms, separate dining areas, and granite counters. Community has movie theater, catering kitchen, and health club. Conveniently situated for commuters by I-95, I-195, and Route 146.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Downtown Providence
29 Units Available
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,800
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,335
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1302 sqft
All units feature washer/dryers, while the community has an indoor pool, garage parking, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Can't-be-beat location in downtown Providence near public transit, I-95, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
16 Units Available
The River Lofts at Ashton Mill
51 Front St, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,427
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,813
1311 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Great location for outdoor recreation and close to wooded paths, kayaks, and running trails. Residents enjoy communal maintenance services, pool table, gym, and more.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Downtown Providence
18 Units Available
Station Row
10 Park Row West, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,677
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,741
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,438
862 sqft
You've Arrived - Welcome to Station Row, Downtown Providence's newest luxury apartment home destination. Directly next to the iconic Providence Station, a new landmark is rising.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 19 at 02:50pm
$
1 Unit Available
Shorewood
1776 Bicentennial Way, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
858 sqft
Located off the main road in a quiet, residential neighborhood you will find Shorewood an apartment community youll be happy to call your home.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Watchemocket
9 Units Available
Grant Mill
299 Carpenter St, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,475
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1095 sqft
Exceptional Loft Apartment Homes in the Heart of Downtown Providence Heritage Properties has recently acquired the Grant Mill located in Downtown Providence in the Federal Hill area just steps to a wide array of shopping, dining, and entertainment
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Pawtucket, the median rent is $696 for a studio, $781 for a 1-bedroom, $949 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,204 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Pawtucket, check out our monthly Pawtucket Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Pawtucket area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Becker College, Hult International Business School, and Berklee College of Music. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.