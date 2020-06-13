46 Apartments for rent in Haverhill, MA

Quick Tenant Tips

A few things to keep in mind during the search for your Haverhill dream pad:

Apartments are easy to come by in Haverhill, no matter what part of town you’re looking to settle down in.

Waiting lists are extremely rare and most properties have at least a handful of vacancies year-round, so lessees can search the market leisurely without having to worry about a good apartment deal slipping from their grasp.

Renting requirements often differ drastically from property to property in Haverhill. One landlord, for example, may only consider accepting tenants whose monthly income exceeds twice the amount of rent, while another landlord may accept pretty much any leaser willing to write out that initial check. Before scheduling a visit to an apartment, you may want to call in advance and talk to a leasing agent if you’re not sure you meet the apartment’s financial restrictions.

Older properties tend to have some issues that newer ones don’t, so be sure to give your apartment a solid inspection before moving anything in. Also, mark down even the most minor blemish on your move-in checklist, or else you risk losing your security deposit over a preexisting flaw.

Pet-friendly, short-term, and pre-furnished apartments are (perhaps surprisingly) easy to find in Haverhill, and some apartment managers even offer month-to-month leases at only slightly elevated rates. No matter what your requirements are, you’ll find plenty of options, so don’t settle for second best.

And now, good citizens of Haverhill, it’s time to embark on the quest for your dream dwellings. Best of luck and happy hunting.