46 Apartments for rent in Haverhill, MA📍
First, though, let’s take a moment to give you a sneak peek into what life’s really like in the “Land of the Winding River”.
Founded in 1640, Haverhill is a history buff’s cloud nine. Dotted with historic sites that commemorate the days of the Pentucket Indians, the Salem Witchcraft hysteria, and the Underground Railroad (among other historic events), Haverhill is a town that wears its rich history on its French-cuffed Pilgrim sleeve. Unsurprisingly, the majority of residential buildings are not exactly modern (2 in 5 properties were constructed pre-1940), and many downtown lofts and apartments once functioned as mills, factories, or industrial warehouses. Obviously, no two rentals are exactly alike, so don’t worry about having nothing but cookie cutters to choose from.
Sorry to burst your bubble, but Haverhill ain’t cheap. It used to be, no question. But wise courting of business to then, much cheaper spaces, have given Haverhill a top-of-the-hill rep for Boston-convenient burbs. Most 1BR units with basic amenities cost at least a grand, while the average 2BR domicile goes for around $1200. However, some lower-income rentals can be found courtesy of the many downtown high rises, and apartment specials do occasionally pop up, so it’s not like you have to be rolling in dough to live comfortably in Haverhill.
Although many residents rely on jobs in big sister Boston to bring home the bacon, thousands of other locals have the luxury of both living and working in Haverhill. Numerous healthcare, construction, and research/development corporations are headquartered in one Haverhill’s seven industrial parks, and the 10-block Cyber District is quickly turning the city into the I.T. capital of the Eastern Seaboard. Bottom line: You shouldn’t have any problem bucking up for that fancy new apartment of yours.
As is usually the case, the easiest way to travel the mean (and not-so-mean) streets of this particular city is via your own set of wheels. But never fear, automobile deprived citizens: the MBTA commuter rail connects Haverhill to Boston’s North Station, while the MVRTA city buses do an adequate job servicing the city itself. Be aware, though, that the further you get from the city center, the less likely you are to find apartments located in close proximity to bus stops, so if you’re one of the city’s car-less, your best bet is targeting an apartment near downtown.
No matter how deeply you fall in love with your new apartment, chances are you’ll want to get out at some point and see the city’s various attractions. In addition to a slew of historic sites and homesteads, Haverhill boasts a massive natural conservation area, a lengthy trail system running alongside the Merrimack, and a plethora of fishing, swimming, boating, horseback riding, and skiing options. Night owls, meanwhile, have their choice of a variety of pubs, clubs, live music venues, and good old fashioned dive bars (many of which are concentrated in the downtown area) to choose from – not to mention night skiing. Just try not to mix the dive bars with the night skiing for maximum, next-morning contentedness.
Generally speaking, the lower-income, hit-and-miss areas of Haverhill (in terms of curb appeal and crime rates) are located near the city center and in the Avenues neighborhoods, while the outlying areas like Bradford, Rosemont, Riverside, and Ayers Village are generally more family-friendly, crime-free, and, yes, expensive. Remember, any time a Boston Suburb gives itself another name, it is decidedly trying to distance itself from its namesake, for reasons of status. Still, if you discard the entire urban core and concentrate on the outskirts alone, you’ll be missing out on lots of quality rentals in some really attractive neighborhoods. Your best bet for finding the neighborhood that’s right for you is to visit the city and see with your own eyes which part of town floats your boat.
A few things to keep in mind during the search for your Haverhill dream pad:
Apartments are easy to come by in Haverhill, no matter what part of town you’re looking to settle down in.
Waiting lists are extremely rare and most properties have at least a handful of vacancies year-round, so lessees can search the market leisurely without having to worry about a good apartment deal slipping from their grasp.
Renting requirements often differ drastically from property to property in Haverhill. One landlord, for example, may only consider accepting tenants whose monthly income exceeds twice the amount of rent, while another landlord may accept pretty much any leaser willing to write out that initial check. Before scheduling a visit to an apartment, you may want to call in advance and talk to a leasing agent if you’re not sure you meet the apartment’s financial restrictions.
Older properties tend to have some issues that newer ones don’t, so be sure to give your apartment a solid inspection before moving anything in. Also, mark down even the most minor blemish on your move-in checklist, or else you risk losing your security deposit over a preexisting flaw.
Pet-friendly, short-term, and pre-furnished apartments are (perhaps surprisingly) easy to find in Haverhill, and some apartment managers even offer month-to-month leases at only slightly elevated rates. No matter what your requirements are, you’ll find plenty of options, so don’t settle for second best.
And now, good citizens of Haverhill, it’s time to embark on the quest for your dream dwellings. Best of luck and happy hunting.
June 2020 Haverhill Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Haverhill Rent Report. Haverhill rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Haverhill rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Haverhill rents held steady over the past month
Haverhill rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Haverhill stand at $1,258 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,559 for a two-bedroom. Haverhill's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Boston Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Haverhill, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Boston metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Brockton has the least expensive rents in the Boston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,528; the city has also seen rents fall by 1.5% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
- Somerville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,205, while one-bedrooms go for $1,778.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Haverhill
As rents have increased slightly in Haverhill, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Haverhill is less affordable for renters.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Massachusetts as a whole logging rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.2% in Worcester.
- Haverhill's median two-bedroom rent of $1,559 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% rise in Haverhill.
- While Haverhill's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Haverhill than most large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,181.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.