Last updated June 13 2020

46 Apartments for rent in Haverhill, MA

Downtown Haverhill
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Downtown Haverhill
25 Units Available
Hamel Mill Lofts
40 Locke St, Haverhill, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,546
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1068 sqft
This community is located in a reclaimed historic building and features garage parking, media room and 24-hour gym. Units have been recently renovated and have walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Located in the Haverhill community.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Mount Washington
19 Units Available
The Bixby
170 Washington St, Haverhill, MA
Studio
$1,531
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1132 sqft
Overlooking the Merrimack River. Recently renovated with granite countertops, extra storage, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site gym, garages and lobby area. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats. Bike storage available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Haverhill
5 Units Available
Haverhill Lofts
25 Locust St, Haverhill, MA
Studio
$1,420
685 sqft
Boutique community with artist lofts. Open floor plans with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Pool table and clubhouse on site. Pet-friendly. Close to Essex Street.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Haverhill
7 Units Available
The Cordovan at Haverhill Station
45 Locust St, Haverhill, MA
Studio
$1,419
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1295 sqft
Modern living in a historic building. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. In-unit laundry. Clubhouse, game room and dog park on site. Elevators. Easy access to Merrimack River.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
425 S Main St Apt 7
425 South Main Street, Haverhill, MA
Studio
$1,075
Bradford MA -- $950 FREE Heat and Hot Water - 2nd Floor Unit -- Spacious Studio with Sunny South Facing Private Deck. New Hardwood Floors in Main Living Area, Hall and Closet. Coin-Op Laundry and Off-Street Parking. No Dogs and No Smoking.

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
98 Morgan Drive
98 Morgan Drive, Haverhill, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1080 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath and 1 car garage townhouse available in the desirable Morgan Estates. Central air, gas heat. Professionally landscaped, snow removal. Washer/dryer hookup available in basement.

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Downtown Haverhill
1 Unit Available
10 Primrose
10 Primrose Street, Haverhill, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1207 sqft
This is a very special place built in the middle of the woods and will be appreciated by all who live here. These units are reasonably priced and offer all the luxuries of rural living. Each unit has its own washer/dryer.

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Downtown Haverhill
1 Unit Available
9 Maple Ave.
9 Maple Avenue, Haverhill, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1000 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious 1 Bedroom 1Bath in Haverhill. 1 of a kind Victorian House. Utilities paid by owner. Unit is near Restaurants, Shops, on Public transportation, Very close to the public library. This one wont last. contact me for a showing.

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Downtown Haverhill
1 Unit Available
Cordovan
45 Locust Street, Haverhill, MA
Studio
$1,545
900 sqft
Spacious Loft with great views of the City. This unit has finsihed concrete floors, wood beam ceilings and a washer and dryer in the unit.

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Downtown Haverhill
1 Unit Available
27 Locust St.
27 Locust Street, Haverhill, MA
Studio
$1,700
970 sqft
Have you ever wanted to live in an affordable loft? Do you prefer an open living? Do you like high ceilings with exposed wood? This loft features polished concrete floors, w/d in unit and TONS of light!! MOVE IN ASAP! If so, then this loft may be

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Mount Washington
1 Unit Available
112 River
112 River Street, Haverhill, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Downtown Haverhill with water views. Spacious 3 bedroom. Available July 1st. Conveniently located within walking distance to commuter trains, restaurants, bars. Enjoy the views of the Merrimack River from the fenced in yard or large deck.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
The Acres
1 Unit Available
64 6th Ave
64 Sixth Avenue, Haverhill, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
860 sqft
Updated, well maintained and clean as a whistle three bedroom apartment. Enjoy an open concept kitchen and living room with plenty of natural light. Modern bathroom as well as three bedrooms complete the floor plan.

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
445 S Main St Apt 10
445 S Main St, Haverhill, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
600 sqft
Bradford All Utilities Included. Sunny Unit Spacious Top Floor 1 Bedroom and 1 Bath. Hardwood Floors in Kitchen, Living Room and Bedroom. Coin-Op Laundry and Off-Street Parking. NO Dogs and NO Smoking.
Results within 5 miles of Haverhill
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
South West
28 Units Available
TGM Andover Park
100 Hawthorne Way, Lawrence, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1115 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Andover Park in Lawrence. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
The North End
9 Units Available
Summit Place
142 Pleasant Valley St, Methuen Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1205 sqft
Enjoy an effortless commute along nearby Interstate 495. Spacious and well-equipped apartment kitchens include ice makers, microwaves and garbage disposal. Other amenities include a gym and a media room.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Colonial Heights
8 Units Available
River Pointe at Den Rock Apartments
333 Winthrop Ave, Lawrence, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,737
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,004
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy apartments surrounded by 120 acres of woodland and close to hotspots such as North Andover Mall and Edward A. LeLacheur Park. Fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool with sundeck located on the premises.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
The Heights Amesbury
36 Haverhill Rd, Amesbury Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,843
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,002
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built with attractive views in mind, these apartments feature nine-foot ceilings along with balconies and patios. The community also includes free Wi-Fi, access to the local fitness club and an outdoor lounge.
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
26 Units Available
Royal Crest Estates North Andover
50 Royal Crest Dr, Lawrence, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,562
1375 sqft
Modern homes that feature a breakfast bar, oak cabinets and walk-in closets. Community features include a putting green and tennis court. Close to the Salem Turnpike. A stone's throw from Merrimack College.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
89 Lawrence Road
89 Lawrence Road, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 First Floor Apartment with a spacious back yard - Property Id: 24576 Small first floor 2 bedroom on a cul-de-sac with heat and hot water included full washer and dryer Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Methuen
1 Unit Available
8 Washington Ct
8 Washington Court, Methuen Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Available 08/01/20 SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH PRIVATE PARKING - Property Id: 284405 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284405 Property Id 284405 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5796085)

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
59 Newton Junction Road
59 Newton Junction Road, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2664 sqft
Two story home. Enter through the three season room into the kitchen. Off the kitchen is the one full bath, office space, and dining room. Through the dining room is the living space and staircase leading to the three bedrooms upstairs.

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
60 Water St.
60 East Water Street, Essex County, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
807 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
100 Elm St.
100 Elm Street, Essex County, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1512 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
North Common
1 Unit Available
Washington Mills Building No. 1
270 Canal Street, Lawrence, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
800 sqft
This amazingly affordable luxury loft features large windows, natural wood ceilings, and finished conrete floors. One and a half baths makes entertaining easy! Washer and dryer included. Terms: One year lease

Median Rent in Haverhill

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Haverhill is $1,257, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,559.
Studio
$1,102
1 Bed
$1,257
2 Beds
$1,559
3+ Beds
$1,959
City GuideHaverhill
Howdy, pilgrims, and welcome to your virtual Haverhill, Massachusetts apartment finding nerve center. Situated on the banks of the Merrimack River less than 30 miles north of Boston, Haverhill is one of New England’s oldest and most historic cities and is a truly unique place to call home. Interested in joining the 63,000-plus peeps currently residing in the city? Then stick with us, because a Haverhill apartment with your name on it is just a few simple clicks away…

First, though, let’s take a moment to give you a sneak peek into what life’s really like in the “Land of the Winding River”.

Historic Haverhill

Founded in 1640, Haverhill is a history buff’s cloud nine. Dotted with historic sites that commemorate the days of the Pentucket Indians, the Salem Witchcraft hysteria, and the Underground Railroad (among other historic events), Haverhill is a town that wears its rich history on its French-cuffed Pilgrim sleeve. Unsurprisingly, the majority of residential buildings are not exactly modern (2 in 5 properties were constructed pre-1940), and many downtown lofts and apartments once functioned as mills, factories, or industrial warehouses. Obviously, no two rentals are exactly alike, so don’t worry about having nothing but cookie cutters to choose from.

A Wee Bit Pricey

Sorry to burst your bubble, but Haverhill ain’t cheap. It used to be, no question. But wise courting of business to then, much cheaper spaces, have given Haverhill a top-of-the-hill rep for Boston-convenient burbs. Most 1BR units with basic amenities cost at least a grand, while the average 2BR domicile goes for around $1200. However, some lower-income rentals can be found courtesy of the many downtown high rises, and apartment specials do occasionally pop up, so it’s not like you have to be rolling in dough to live comfortably in Haverhill.

Hopping Haverhill

Although many residents rely on jobs in big sister Boston to bring home the bacon, thousands of other locals have the luxury of both living and working in Haverhill. Numerous healthcare, construction, and research/development corporations are headquartered in one Haverhill’s seven industrial parks, and the 10-block Cyber District is quickly turning the city into the I.T. capital of the Eastern Seaboard. Bottom line: You shouldn’t have any problem bucking up for that fancy new apartment of yours.

Bumming Around Town

As is usually the case, the easiest way to travel the mean (and not-so-mean) streets of this particular city is via your own set of wheels. But never fear, automobile deprived citizens: the MBTA commuter rail connects Haverhill to Boston’s North Station, while the MVRTA city buses do an adequate job servicing the city itself. Be aware, though, that the further you get from the city center, the less likely you are to find apartments located in close proximity to bus stops, so if you’re one of the city’s car-less, your best bet is targeting an apartment near downtown.

Fun and Games

No matter how deeply you fall in love with your new apartment, chances are you’ll want to get out at some point and see the city’s various attractions. In addition to a slew of historic sites and homesteads, Haverhill boasts a massive natural conservation area, a lengthy trail system running alongside the Merrimack, and a plethora of fishing, swimming, boating, horseback riding, and skiing options. Night owls, meanwhile, have their choice of a variety of pubs, clubs, live music venues, and good old fashioned dive bars (many of which are concentrated in the downtown area) to choose from – not to mention night skiing. Just try not to mix the dive bars with the night skiing for maximum, next-morning contentedness.

The Lay of the Land

Generally speaking, the lower-income, hit-and-miss areas of Haverhill (in terms of curb appeal and crime rates) are located near the city center and in the Avenues neighborhoods, while the outlying areas like Bradford, Rosemont, Riverside, and Ayers Village are generally more family-friendly, crime-free, and, yes, expensive. Remember, any time a Boston Suburb gives itself another name, it is decidedly trying to distance itself from its namesake, for reasons of status. Still, if you discard the entire urban core and concentrate on the outskirts alone, you’ll be missing out on lots of quality rentals in some really attractive neighborhoods. Your best bet for finding the neighborhood that’s right for you is to visit the city and see with your own eyes which part of town floats your boat.

Quick Tenant Tips

A few things to keep in mind during the search for your Haverhill dream pad:

Apartments are easy to come by in Haverhill, no matter what part of town you’re looking to settle down in.

Waiting lists are extremely rare and most properties have at least a handful of vacancies year-round, so lessees can search the market leisurely without having to worry about a good apartment deal slipping from their grasp.

Renting requirements often differ drastically from property to property in Haverhill. One landlord, for example, may only consider accepting tenants whose monthly income exceeds twice the amount of rent, while another landlord may accept pretty much any leaser willing to write out that initial check. Before scheduling a visit to an apartment, you may want to call in advance and talk to a leasing agent if you’re not sure you meet the apartment’s financial restrictions.

Older properties tend to have some issues that newer ones don’t, so be sure to give your apartment a solid inspection before moving anything in. Also, mark down even the most minor blemish on your move-in checklist, or else you risk losing your security deposit over a preexisting flaw.

Pet-friendly, short-term, and pre-furnished apartments are (perhaps surprisingly) easy to find in Haverhill, and some apartment managers even offer month-to-month leases at only slightly elevated rates. No matter what your requirements are, you’ll find plenty of options, so don’t settle for second best.

And now, good citizens of Haverhill, it’s time to embark on the quest for your dream dwellings. Best of luck and happy hunting.

June 2020 Haverhill Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Haverhill Rent Report. Haverhill rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Haverhill rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Haverhill rents held steady over the past month

Haverhill rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Haverhill stand at $1,258 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,559 for a two-bedroom. Haverhill's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Boston Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Haverhill, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Boston metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Brockton has the least expensive rents in the Boston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,528; the city has also seen rents fall by 1.5% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Somerville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,205, while one-bedrooms go for $1,778.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Haverhill

    As rents have increased slightly in Haverhill, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Haverhill is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Massachusetts as a whole logging rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.2% in Worcester.
    • Haverhill's median two-bedroom rent of $1,559 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% rise in Haverhill.
    • While Haverhill's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Haverhill than most large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,181.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Boston
    $1,710
    $2,120
    -0.3%
    -0.4%
    Lowell
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Cambridge
    $1,850
    $2,300
    -0.9%
    0.2%
    Brockton
    $1,230
    $1,530
    0.8%
    -1.5%
    Quincy
    $1,540
    $1,910
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Newton
    $1,830
    $2,270
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Lawrence
    $1,460
    $1,810
    0.1%
    1%
    Somerville
    $1,780
    $2,210
    0
    3.9%
    Framingham
    $1,580
    $1,960
    -0.4%
    3.5%
    Haverhill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Waltham
    $1,740
    $2,160
    -0.3%
    -0.6%
    Malden
    $1,530
    $1,900
    -0.3%
    4.5%
    Brookline
    $2,190
    $2,720
    0.3%
    2.7%
    Medford
    $1,700
    $2,100
    -0.3%
    -3%
    Revere
    $1,350
    $1,670
    -1.1%
    -3.2%
    Peabody
    $1,570
    $1,950
    0.1%
    3.8%
    Salem
    $1,440
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    2.1%
    Beverly
    $1,370
    $1,700
    0
    2.6%
    Marlborough
    $1,310
    $1,650
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Woburn
    $1,590
    $1,970
    -0.8%
    -1.6%
    Chelsea
    $1,660
    $2,060
    -0.8%
    2.5%
    Melrose
    $1,390
    $1,720
    -0.7%
    -5.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Haverhill?
    In Haverhill, the median rent is $1,102 for a studio, $1,257 for a 1-bedroom, $1,559 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,959 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Haverhill, check out our monthly Haverhill Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Haverhill?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Haverhill include Downtown Haverhill.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Haverhill?
    Some of the colleges located in the Haverhill area include Northern Essex Community College, Becker College, Hult International Business School, Berklee College of Music, and Boston University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Haverhill?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Haverhill from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Lowell, and Worcester.

