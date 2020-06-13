976 Apartments for rent in Lynn, MA📍
1 of 10
1 of 3
1 of 12
1 of 2
1 of 10
1 of 9
1 of 9
1 of 8
1 of 16
1 of 20
1 of 15
1 of 9
1 of 29
1 of 36
1 of 19
1 of 24
1 of 12
1 of 50
1 of 23
1 of 31
1 of 19
1 of 21
1 of 16
1 of 22
Lynn is a city in northeast Massachusetts located just about 10 miles north of downtown Boston, and it has an amazingly storied past. From the founding of the Christian Science religion to devastating city fires, there's not much that hasn't happened in Lynn. While the city would give the rough and tumblers in Boston a run for their money, it also played scene to America's first jet engine, the first fire engine, the first baseball game played under artificial light, and--get ready for this--the first roast beef sandwich. Move over, Philly cheesesteak--the Lynn roast beef sandwich deserves some notice!
Having trouble with Craigslist Boston? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Lynn has an amazing climate that should attract absolutely anyone. The average high in the city literally doesn't even get over 80 degrees during the summer. There's a reason, however, that nearly 50% of the population in the city are renters. On top of this, there is a nearly 7% vacancy rate. The simple fact is that many areas of Lynn haven't shed their rough surface, but this doesn't mean that there aren't great places to stay in the city. Heck, even some of the more run-down areas wouldn't be so bad for you single fellas!
What's the going rate?
It's not too expensive to stay in Lynn, but always keep in mind that certain areas are more expensive than others. In fact, some areas cost half as much as others. You can take from that what you will, but it might be smart to aim for the higher cost apartments. Rental costs are slowly creeping up, but not enough to stop anyone with even a minor income from moving in. In fact, in one area of the city, the median household income is just a little over $20,000, so you could literally live here with a shoestring budget. Or velcro--take your pick.
Getting ready for the move
The higher vacancy rate in Lynn means that there's no huge rush to find an apartment. There are options all over the city, so if you start looking around about two to three months in advance, you should be able to find a place that fits within their price range. Due to the low prices and relative lack of huge gatherings in the city, any time is a good time to move. Keep in mind, though, that if you don't like the cold air, you may want to avoid moving during the months of December through March. The average low during these months is below freezing, and frostbit fingers definitely aren't conducive to moving a couch up a flight of stairs. Then again, you're moving to Massachusetts--if you don't like cold air, you may want to think again.
What you'll need
The necessary documentation to get a place in Lynn is going to vary by landlord. In more affluent communities, all landlords would likely want a background check, a credit check, proof of employment, and anything else that would go to show that they can trust their tenant. Many landlords in Lynn will want the same thing, so it never hurts to be prepared. Take note, though, that some landlords may just be interested in whether a person can pay their rent or not.
Landlords of the cheapest apartments in the city may not do any type of check at all, but it's important to inquire as to what they may need. Most people moving into the cheaper areas of the city are doing so out of necessity, so there's no point in paying for a background and credit check if the landlord doesn't really care about the results. Do be prepared, though, to list references. Even the slummiest of landlords wants to know his property isn't going to get demolished.
It's absolutely vital to know the neighborhoods in Lynn before moving there. You may think that you're getting the greatest deal in the world until you spend one week in certain neighborhoods. Now, this isn't to say that there aren't some nice places in Lynn, and, in fact, they're really great for the price. Keep in mind that the $ sign ratings are relative to the city of Lynn only. Regardless of the neighborhood, Lynn rentals are still relatively cheap considering how close Boston is. While these definitely aren't all of the neighborhoods in the city, they do provide a good sampling of what different parts of the city are like. You can go for the higher cost or the lower cost places, but you just have to ask yourself one question: Do I feel lucky? Well, do ya?
Wyoma: Living in Wyoma is a bit more expensive than other areas in Lynn. This neighborhood is located in the northeastern area of town, and this entire section is literally one of the safest areas to live in within Lynn. The population density is nearly half that of the overall city, and with the median age of residents being about 40 years old, you don't have to worry about young whippersnappers causing trouble. $$$$$
Business District: The business district is just about the exact opposite of Wyoma. Its population density is more than double that of the rest of Lynn. Keaney Park and Goldfish Pond Park are both nearby, and if you're ever hungry, there are tons of restaurants around. Hang tight onto your Big Mac, though, as this neighborhood is home to a few hamburglars. $
Veterans Village: Veterans Village provides a nice mix of safety and cost savings for those who want to live in Lynn. It is situated by the Lynn Memorial Auditorium and Hood Park (true, not an appealing name). The neighborhood, along with many others in western Lynn, is one of the safest in town. Add this to a close proximity to Lynn Classical High School, and you might just have a winner. $$
Diamond District: Lynn residents speak very highly of the homes in the Diamond District. Most of the areas surrounding this neighborhood aren't too appealing, but this is why you need to do your homework to understand the exact spot of your potential new home. With a little over 5,000 people, the area is a little crowded, but with the median age of residents being around 40, the neighborhood should be bearable. $$$
Living in Lynn can be a wonderful experience for newcomers. There are many great activities and experiences Lynn has to offer its residents. Here are a few tips to keep in mind for living the Lynn life.
A little culture never hurt
Just because there are parts of the city that seem depressing doesn't mean that you can't have a song in your heart. Get this song at the Lynn Auditorium. The venue plays hosts to musicals, plays, comedy acts, and concerts of some of the biggest names in the industry.
The Grand Army of the Republic Museum will transport you back to the Civil War. Okay, not literally, but even if it did, you're in Massachusetts, so at least you'd be on the winning side. The museum was erected shortly after the end of the Civil War, and there are other rooms in the museum that hold relics from every war ranging from the American Revolution to the Korean War.
Getting Around Lynn
Lynn is served by the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA), and there are buses that can take citizens throughout the city. The MBTA also has subway lines, so with enough effort, Lynn residents can travel all over Bahston. So you can pahk ya cah and hop on the MBTA.
Want to fly away? Of course you do. Well the plane ticket will cost about the same as one month of rent in many Lynn apartments, but the Logan International Airport is only about five miles south of the city.