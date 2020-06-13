Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:30 PM

976 Apartments for rent in Lynn, MA

📍

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Downtown Lynn
1 Unit Available
145 Munroe St.
145 Munroe Street, Lynn, MA
Studio
$1,550
313 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Fayette Street
1 Unit Available
75 Collins
75 Collins Street, Lynn, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
4 Bedroom, one bathroom apartment ,Gas heat, on street parking close to places of worship, Lynn English High school and Stop and Shop supermarket, Available for July 1, 2020. Unit is been renovated, building is owner occupied. Terms: One year lease

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
West Lynn
1 Unit Available
48 Hood St.
48 Hood Street, Lynn, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1431 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom available for rent in West Lynn. Large bedrooms and big kitchen w/ brand new stove and refrigerator included. Lots of natural light, freshly painted, new and refinished hardwood floors.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Fayette Street
1 Unit Available
72 Fayette St.
72 Fayette Street, Lynn, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
Updated first floor unit. Available May 1st or June 1st 3 good size bedrooms Street parking only No laundry and No Lead Certificates No Pets $5300 total move cost Pictures coming soon. Terms: One year lease

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Downtown Lynn
1 Unit Available
10 Pleasant St.
10 Pleasant Street, Lynn, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
950 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Lower Boston Street
1 Unit Available
7 Heffernan Avenue
7 Heffernan Avenue, Lynn, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
987 sqft
Available Now Single family house quiet street in West Lynn, Washer and Dryer included, newly renovated kitchens,off street parking, close to Tracy and Sacred Heart schools.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Austin Square
1 Unit Available
27 Dearborn
27 Dearborn Avenue, Lynn, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
800 sqft
Brand new renovations in this sunny third floor apartment. 2 sizable bedrooms, 1 bathroom, plenty of closet space and hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Indian Ridge
1 Unit Available
51 Sylvia St
51 Sylvia Street, Lynn, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
Located less than a mile from Flax Pond, with easy access to both Broadway and Western Ave is your new home. This spacious sunlight filled second floor apartment comes with a ton of closet space and extra storage.
Results within 1 mile of Lynn
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
West Peabody
45 Units Available
Highlands at Dearborn
19 Magnolia Way, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,940
1340 sqft
One- to three-bedroom units off I-95 and Highway 1. Luxurious interiors include stainless steel kitchen appliances, real granite counters, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse features gym, pool, yoga and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
3 Units Available
Lynnfield Commons
375 Broadway, Lynnfield, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,366
1162 sqft
Prime location just 15 minutes north of Downtown Boston. Open, spacious floor plans and charming New England architecture with updated finishes. Community is pet-friendly and has outdoor pool and sun deck.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cliftondale
1 Unit Available
17 Eaton Avenue
17 Eaton Avenue, Saugus, MA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
2300 sqft
No allow any pets ,no smoke,tenants must remove snow in your area. More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/saugus-ma?lid=12885356 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5404570)

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
112 Lynnway
112 Lynnway, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1225 sqft
Beautiful Apt. Spacious! $2,400 Beautiful two bedroom, one bath beach community home in desirable Point of Pines, Revere. Dining room, hall, study, dining room. Hardwood floors, gumwood moulding, modern appliances, porch, yard. Close to Boston.
Results within 5 miles of Lynn
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Proctor
21 Units Available
14 North
1000 Crane Brook Way, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,826
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,034
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,888
1396 sqft
Stylish, unique granite countertops and finished cabinetry in these recently renovated apartments near I-95 and Route 114. Residents have access to resort-style amenities for maximum comfort: basketball and tennis courts, pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
Montrose
20 Units Available
Everly
14 Audubon Rd, Wakefield, MA
Studio
$2,025
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,180
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,328
1150 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom apartments, this development includes amenities like granite counters, in-unit laundry, stainless steel, walk-in closets, patios or balconies, microwaves and extra storage. The community is pet-friendly
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
Maplewood
13 Units Available
Gateway at Malden Center
14 Summer St, Malden, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,045
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1172 sqft
Less than 8 miles from downtown Boston and close to I-93, Middlesex Fells Reservation, shopping, dining and more. This pet-friendly complex offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, clubhouse, indoor pool, gym, sauna and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
West Revere
100 Units Available
Alterra (Revere)
11 Overlook Ridge Drive, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,546
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,719
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1146 sqft
Alterra at Overlook Ridge in Revere, Massachusetts offers the comfort and ease of apartment living with all of the thoughtful finishing touches that make this a glorious place to call home.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
West Revere
90 Units Available
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,935
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,955
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1075 sqft
Now Leasing! The Emery at Overlook Ridge brings together modern apartment features and on-point amenities in a tucked-away setting that is only 15 minutes from downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Crescent Beach
12 Units Available
Ocean 650
650 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,733
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,022
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,191
1073 sqft
Shoreside living with 3.5 miles of beachfront. Just 10 minutes from Logan Airport, these apartments offer amenities including ocean views, bike storage, a fitness center, and more.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
13 Units Available
Endicott Green
180 Newbury St, Danvers, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1169 sqft
You will find the ultimate in apartment home living in Endicott Green apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Oakland Vale
18 Units Available
Avalon Saugus
861 Broadway, Saugus, MA
Studio
$1,795
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1213 sqft
Avalon Saugus features spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments conveniently located off Route 1 in Saugus. Modern interiors feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and washers and dryers in all homes.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Proctor
9 Units Available
eaves Peabody
51 Keyes Dr, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
998 sqft
North Shore apartments with easy access to I-95, US 1 and Hwy 128. Walking distance to Liberty Tree Mall. Pet-friendly community offers pool and athletic courts. Apartments feature a patio, dishwasher and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
Broadway
8 Units Available
One Webster Apartments
1 Webster Ave, Chelsea, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,359
926 sqft
Provides easy access to commuting routes, such as I-93 and Route 1. One- and two-bedroom apartments with oversized windows, gourmet-style kitchens and carpeted bedrooms. Laundry, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center located on-site.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:36pm
Oakland Vale
15 Units Available
The Residences at Stevens Pond
1 Founders Way, Saugus, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
1016 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1336 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently situated just minutes from US-1, I-95 and I-93 for easy commuting. Luxury units feature laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community has pool, playground, gym, parking, fire pit and more.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:38pm
Proctor
4 Units Available
Essex Apartments
1 Avalon Dr, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,579
1415 sqft
Essex Apartment Homes in Peabody, Massachusetts, are freshly renovated in designer colonial style. Each unit has laundry and a patio or balcony. There is a resort pool in the center of the complex.

City GuideLynn
The taunting limerick "Lynn, Lynn, the city of sin, you'll never come out the way you went in" plagued the city of Lynn, Massachusetts for so long that in 1997, a city solicitor actually tried to change the name of the area to Ocean Park. This endeavor was unsuccessful, but Lynn is making great strides in shedding its historical rough exterior.

Lynn is a city in northeast Massachusetts located just about 10 miles north of downtown Boston, and it has an amazingly storied past. From the founding of the Christian Science religion to devastating city fires, there's not much that hasn't happened in Lynn. While the city would give the rough and tumblers in Boston a run for their money, it also played scene to America's first jet engine, the first fire engine, the first baseball game played under artificial light, and--get ready for this--the first roast beef sandwich. Move over, Philly cheesesteak--the Lynn roast beef sandwich deserves some notice!

Having trouble with Craigslist Boston? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Finding an Apartment in Lynn

Lynn has an amazing climate that should attract absolutely anyone. The average high in the city literally doesn't even get over 80 degrees during the summer. There's a reason, however, that nearly 50% of the population in the city are renters. On top of this, there is a nearly 7% vacancy rate. The simple fact is that many areas of Lynn haven't shed their rough surface, but this doesn't mean that there aren't great places to stay in the city. Heck, even some of the more run-down areas wouldn't be so bad for you single fellas!

What's the going rate?

It's not too expensive to stay in Lynn, but always keep in mind that certain areas are more expensive than others. In fact, some areas cost half as much as others. You can take from that what you will, but it might be smart to aim for the higher cost apartments. Rental costs are slowly creeping up, but not enough to stop anyone with even a minor income from moving in. In fact, in one area of the city, the median household income is just a little over $20,000, so you could literally live here with a shoestring budget. Or velcro--take your pick.

Getting ready for the move

The higher vacancy rate in Lynn means that there's no huge rush to find an apartment. There are options all over the city, so if you start looking around about two to three months in advance, you should be able to find a place that fits within their price range. Due to the low prices and relative lack of huge gatherings in the city, any time is a good time to move. Keep in mind, though, that if you don't like the cold air, you may want to avoid moving during the months of December through March. The average low during these months is below freezing, and frostbit fingers definitely aren't conducive to moving a couch up a flight of stairs. Then again, you're moving to Massachusetts--if you don't like cold air, you may want to think again.

What you'll need

The necessary documentation to get a place in Lynn is going to vary by landlord. In more affluent communities, all landlords would likely want a background check, a credit check, proof of employment, and anything else that would go to show that they can trust their tenant. Many landlords in Lynn will want the same thing, so it never hurts to be prepared. Take note, though, that some landlords may just be interested in whether a person can pay their rent or not.

Landlords of the cheapest apartments in the city may not do any type of check at all, but it's important to inquire as to what they may need. Most people moving into the cheaper areas of the city are doing so out of necessity, so there's no point in paying for a background and credit check if the landlord doesn't really care about the results. Do be prepared, though, to list references. Even the slummiest of landlords wants to know his property isn't going to get demolished.

Getting to Know Your Neighborhoods

It's absolutely vital to know the neighborhoods in Lynn before moving there. You may think that you're getting the greatest deal in the world until you spend one week in certain neighborhoods. Now, this isn't to say that there aren't some nice places in Lynn, and, in fact, they're really great for the price. Keep in mind that the $ sign ratings are relative to the city of Lynn only. Regardless of the neighborhood, Lynn rentals are still relatively cheap considering how close Boston is. While these definitely aren't all of the neighborhoods in the city, they do provide a good sampling of what different parts of the city are like. You can go for the higher cost or the lower cost places, but you just have to ask yourself one question: Do I feel lucky? Well, do ya?

Wyoma: Living in Wyoma is a bit more expensive than other areas in Lynn. This neighborhood is located in the northeastern area of town, and this entire section is literally one of the safest areas to live in within Lynn. The population density is nearly half that of the overall city, and with the median age of residents being about 40 years old, you don't have to worry about young whippersnappers causing trouble. $$$$$

Business District: The business district is just about the exact opposite of Wyoma. Its population density is more than double that of the rest of Lynn. Keaney Park and Goldfish Pond Park are both nearby, and if you're ever hungry, there are tons of restaurants around. Hang tight onto your Big Mac, though, as this neighborhood is home to a few hamburglars. $

Veterans Village: Veterans Village provides a nice mix of safety and cost savings for those who want to live in Lynn. It is situated by the Lynn Memorial Auditorium and Hood Park (true, not an appealing name). The neighborhood, along with many others in western Lynn, is one of the safest in town. Add this to a close proximity to Lynn Classical High School, and you might just have a winner. $$

Diamond District: Lynn residents speak very highly of the homes in the Diamond District. Most of the areas surrounding this neighborhood aren't too appealing, but this is why you need to do your homework to understand the exact spot of your potential new home. With a little over 5,000 people, the area is a little crowded, but with the median age of residents being around 40, the neighborhood should be bearable. $$$

Lynn Living

Living in Lynn can be a wonderful experience for newcomers. There are many great activities and experiences Lynn has to offer its residents. Here are a few tips to keep in mind for living the Lynn life.

A little culture never hurt

Just because there are parts of the city that seem depressing doesn't mean that you can't have a song in your heart. Get this song at the Lynn Auditorium. The venue plays hosts to musicals, plays, comedy acts, and concerts of some of the biggest names in the industry.

The Grand Army of the Republic Museum will transport you back to the Civil War. Okay, not literally, but even if it did, you're in Massachusetts, so at least you'd be on the winning side. The museum was erected shortly after the end of the Civil War, and there are other rooms in the museum that hold relics from every war ranging from the American Revolution to the Korean War.

Getting Around Lynn

Lynn is served by the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA), and there are buses that can take citizens throughout the city. The MBTA also has subway lines, so with enough effort, Lynn residents can travel all over Bahston. So you can pahk ya cah and hop on the MBTA.

Want to fly away? Of course you do. Well the plane ticket will cost about the same as one month of rent in many Lynn apartments, but the Logan International Airport is only about five miles south of the city.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Lynn?
In Lynn, the median rent is $984 for a studio, $1,123 for a 1-bedroom, $1,392 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,750 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lynn, check out our monthly Lynn Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Lynn?
Some of the colleges located in the Lynn area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Babson College, Hult International Business School, and Berklee College of Music. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Lynn?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lynn from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Lowell, and Providence.

