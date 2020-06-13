976 Apartments for rent in Lynn, MA

Finding an Apartment in Lynn

Lynn has an amazing climate that should attract absolutely anyone. The average high in the city literally doesn't even get over 80 degrees during the summer. There's a reason, however, that nearly 50% of the population in the city are renters. On top of this, there is a nearly 7% vacancy rate. The simple fact is that many areas of Lynn haven't shed their rough surface, but this doesn't mean that there aren't great places to stay in the city. Heck, even some of the more run-down areas wouldn't be so bad for you single fellas!

What's the going rate?

It's not too expensive to stay in Lynn, but always keep in mind that certain areas are more expensive than others. In fact, some areas cost half as much as others. You can take from that what you will, but it might be smart to aim for the higher cost apartments. Rental costs are slowly creeping up, but not enough to stop anyone with even a minor income from moving in. In fact, in one area of the city, the median household income is just a little over $20,000, so you could literally live here with a shoestring budget. Or velcro--take your pick.

Getting ready for the move

The higher vacancy rate in Lynn means that there's no huge rush to find an apartment. There are options all over the city, so if you start looking around about two to three months in advance, you should be able to find a place that fits within their price range. Due to the low prices and relative lack of huge gatherings in the city, any time is a good time to move. Keep in mind, though, that if you don't like the cold air, you may want to avoid moving during the months of December through March. The average low during these months is below freezing, and frostbit fingers definitely aren't conducive to moving a couch up a flight of stairs. Then again, you're moving to Massachusetts--if you don't like cold air, you may want to think again.

What you'll need

The necessary documentation to get a place in Lynn is going to vary by landlord. In more affluent communities, all landlords would likely want a background check, a credit check, proof of employment, and anything else that would go to show that they can trust their tenant. Many landlords in Lynn will want the same thing, so it never hurts to be prepared. Take note, though, that some landlords may just be interested in whether a person can pay their rent or not.

Landlords of the cheapest apartments in the city may not do any type of check at all, but it's important to inquire as to what they may need. Most people moving into the cheaper areas of the city are doing so out of necessity, so there's no point in paying for a background and credit check if the landlord doesn't really care about the results. Do be prepared, though, to list references. Even the slummiest of landlords wants to know his property isn't going to get demolished.