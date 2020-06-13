240 Apartments for rent in Peabody, MA

Neighborhoods in Peabody

Proctor: Proctor has mostly small to medium sized apartment complexes and single family homes in the area. It is occupied by a mix of both owners and renters. The vacancy rate is about 5 percent, so there is a high demand for city apartments. It may take a diligent search before you find something appropriate, but persevere! A lot of the properties are newer, which means less time making repairs and more time kicking back and enjoying your new home.$$$$

Birch St / Russell St: This is a family neighborhood of medium to large sized single family homes. However, the vacancy rate is almost nil at 2 percent. It is a quiet, peaceful neighborhood that makes a great place to raise a family, with a high degree of school age children in the area. The residents skew mostly wealthy, so if you are looking for an upscale place to live with surprisingly low rents, this is the way to go - manifest destiny your way to the top of the food chain. Home rentals are hard to come by, so start looking well ahead of the time you must move, and be prepared to jump on it when you find a place to rent. $

West Peabody: Hold onto your hats – this area has an almost zero percent vacancy rate. It is a wealthy neighborhood with many highly educated people in professional or management positions. Condos for rent or apartments for rent will be hard to find, as most of the housing is medium to large size single family homes. $$

Jubilee Drive / 1st Ave: The vacancy rate here isn’t as low as West Peabody or Birch St., but it is still low at about 3 percent. There is a mix of apartment buildings, high-rise apartments, and small to medium sized homes, occupied by renters and owners. Be prepared to move quickly on anything you find that you want to rent, no dilly-dallying here!$$$

South Peabody: The vacancy rate here is about the same as Jubilee Drive, and the rents are slightly lower. It is composed mostly of small to medium sized housing and small apartment buildings. It is an upper middle income area with many urban professionals who commute to Boston for work. $$