Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:30 PM

240 Apartments for rent in Peabody, MA

Proctor
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Proctor
21 Units Available
14 North
1000 Crane Brook Way, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,826
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,034
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,888
1396 sqft
Stylish, unique granite countertops and finished cabinetry in these recently renovated apartments near I-95 and Route 114. Residents have access to resort-style amenities for maximum comfort: basketball and tennis courts, pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Proctor
9 Units Available
eaves Peabody
51 Keyes Dr, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
998 sqft
North Shore apartments with easy access to I-95, US 1 and Hwy 128. Walking distance to Liberty Tree Mall. Pet-friendly community offers pool and athletic courts. Apartments feature a patio, dishwasher and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:38pm
Proctor
4 Units Available
Essex Apartments
1 Avalon Dr, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,579
1415 sqft
Essex Apartment Homes in Peabody, Massachusetts, are freshly renovated in designer colonial style. Each unit has laundry and a patio or balcony. There is a resort pool in the center of the complex.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
West Peabody
45 Units Available
Highlands at Dearborn
19 Magnolia Way, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,940
1340 sqft
One- to three-bedroom units off I-95 and Highway 1. Luxurious interiors include stainless steel kitchen appliances, real granite counters, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse features gym, pool, yoga and hot tub.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Peabody Town Center
1 Unit Available
8 Crowninshield Street 101
8 Crowninshield Street, Peabody, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
Well maintained condominium near downtown Peabody - Property Id: 220213 Spacious easy living at its finest open concept living/dining room condominium with FREE Internet in Peabody convenient distance from Boston, features the only unit in the

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
West Peabody
1 Unit Available
18 1/2 Wheeler St
18 1/2 Wheeler St, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1037 sqft
Immaculate 2nd floor of 2 family home..5 rooms,1 Bedroom,1 Bathroom,Living-room,Dining room,Kitchen and four season sunroom/office/den.Gorgeous Hardwood floors through out.Newer windows,Recently painted,Newer stove,refrigerator and dishwasher.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
South Peabody
1 Unit Available
40 County St
40 County Street, Peabody, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
Fabulous owner occupied 2 family.
Results within 1 mile of Peabody
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
13 Units Available
Endicott Green
180 Newbury St, Danvers, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1169 sqft
You will find the ultimate in apartment home living in Endicott Green apartment homes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:17pm
South Salem
17 Units Available
Hawthorne Commons
205 Highland Ave, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1080 sqft
Close to Nathan Bowditch and Salem High Schools and a short drive to Salem State University and Winter Island. Spacious, pet-friendly units with fully equipped kitchens and abundant storage.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
3 Units Available
Lynnfield Commons
375 Broadway, Lynnfield, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,366
1162 sqft
Prime location just 15 minutes north of Downtown Boston. Open, spacious floor plans and charming New England architecture with updated finishes. Community is pet-friendly and has outdoor pool and sun deck.
Last updated June 13 at 12:06pm
4 Units Available
River Drive
17 River Dr, Danvers, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
690 sqft
Situated along the Crane River, just steps from Sandy Beach in the beautiful Danversport neighborhood, River Drive Apartments feature modern sunny residences with fully applianced eat-in kitchens, on-site laundry facilities, beautifully landscaped
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Contact for Availability
Spring Meadows
23 Prince Street, Danvers, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
2000 sqft
A pristine suburban townhouse community just 1/2 mile from the Highlands Elementary school in sought-after Danvers, the residences at Spring Meadows offer an ideal in-town location that's only moments from shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Salem
1 Unit Available
33 Oakland Street 3
33 Oakland Street, Salem, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1300 sqft
Unit 3 Available 09/01/20 3 Bedroom Salem w/ Private Balconies, New Hardwood - Property Id: 37361 What an opportunity to be the first to live in this freshly painted 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in Salem.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
North Salem
1 Unit Available
70-92 Boston Street - 203
70-92 Boston Street, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1022 sqft
Amenities • Free Fitness Center • Community Room • Pet-Friendly w/ Fenced in Dog Park (Additional fees may apply) • Nearby to Commuter Rail & Salem's Shops and Restaurants • Electronic Access Card Reader (FOB System) • CCTV Security System at

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
North Salem
1 Unit Available
28 Goodhue Street - 208C
28 Goodhue Street, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1072 sqft
Amenities • Free On-Site Storage Space • Free Fitness Center • Community Room • On-Site Parking Available • Covered Parking (Some Apartments) • Pet-Friendly w/ Fenced in Dog Park • Nearby to Commuter Rail & Salem's Shops and Restaurants • Electronic

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Indian Ridge
1 Unit Available
51 Sylvia St
51 Sylvia Street, Lynn, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
Located less than a mile from Flax Pond, with easy access to both Broadway and Western Ave is your new home. This spacious sunlight filled second floor apartment comes with a ton of closet space and extra storage.
Results within 5 miles of Peabody
Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
Montrose
20 Units Available
Everly
14 Audubon Rd, Wakefield, MA
Studio
$2,025
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,180
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,328
1150 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom apartments, this development includes amenities like granite counters, in-unit laundry, stainless steel, walk-in closets, patios or balconies, microwaves and extra storage. The community is pet-friendly
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Oakland Vale
18 Units Available
Avalon Saugus
861 Broadway, Saugus, MA
Studio
$1,795
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1213 sqft
Avalon Saugus features spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments conveniently located off Route 1 in Saugus. Modern interiors feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and washers and dryers in all homes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:36pm
Oakland Vale
15 Units Available
The Residences at Stevens Pond
1 Founders Way, Saugus, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
1016 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1336 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently situated just minutes from US-1, I-95 and I-93 for easy commuting. Luxury units feature laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community has pool, playground, gym, parking, fire pit and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
12 Units Available
The Landing at Vinnin Square
330 Paradise Rd, Swampscott, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,948
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A waterfront community in the Vinnin Square area. Updated interiors with granite countertops, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, tennis court, guest suites and playground. Green community.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Downtown Salem
15 Units Available
Bell at Salem Station
190 Bridge St, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1285 sqft
Downtown and the train station are within walking distance. Close to I-95 for easy freeway access. Open-plan 1-2 bedroom houses and apartments in complex with gym, pool and conference center.
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
3 Units Available
Vantage Pointe Apartments
100 Vantage Ter, Swampscott, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,187
1300 sqft
Picturesque apartment complex minutes from the beach. Community amenities include swimming pool, garden and tennis court. Walking distance from Swampscott MBTA station. Pet-friendly and smoke-free community.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
2 Units Available
Beverly Commons
0 Beverly Commons Dr, Beverly, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,824
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing location on Boston's North Shore with easy access to the MBTA Commuter Rail's North Beverly Stop. Tranquil community with a fitness center and swimming pool. Traditional apartments with newly remodeled kitchens and baths.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
13 Units Available
MarketStreet Apartments
150 King Rail Dr, Lynnfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,538
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
1232 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Lynnfield within proximity of premier shopping and dining establishments. This smoke-free community includes underground parking for tenants, pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance. Apartments feature large balconies, granite countertops and fireplaces.

Median Rent in Peabody

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Peabody is $1,570, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,947.
Studio
$1,376
1 Bed
$1,570
2 Beds
$1,947
3+ Beds
$2,447
City GuidePeabody
Tanner City: where home feels like a good leather glove!

Peabody, Massachusetts, aka "Tanner City" or "Leather City," is known for its glorified past as an important city for New England's leather industry. The tanneries may now be closed, but the local high school sports teams still carry the pride, "Go Tanners!" You can find Peabody and its 51,000 residents in the North Shore region of Essex County. Warm summers and cold, snowy winters are par for the course in this area. Snowfall approaches 100 inches annually, so don't forget your snowblower. Cost of living in Peabody is high – more than 30 percent above the greater U.S. – but unemployment is slightly lower in the area than in the whole of Massachusetts. Peabody is a short two mile broom ride away from Salem, and 15 miles from Boston.

Find an Apartment in Peabody, Massachusetts

When Should I Look for Rental Homes? The vacancy rate in the city is low, so begin searching for apartments or houses to rent well in advance of your move date. Be prepared to jump through hoops for apartments - previous circus experience is a plus. It's a landlord's market here, and with many tenants to choose from they are going to be on the pickier side. So, be polite, show up on time, and treat the whole process as if you were applying for your dream job and you're sure to ace the interview.

What Do I Need? Be prepared. Just like the first day of school, bring everything you think you might need to rent an apartment when viewing homes or apartments to rent. You will need to have your credit history, employment and salary history, and any rental references that you have collected. Bring along pet records, too. Be prepared to throw down immediately on any apartment or home that you want, it's a serious game in Peabody. If you get a ‘Yes’, you don’t want to turn it into a ‘No’ by not having a check ready to sign.

Neighborhoods in Peabody

Proctor: Proctor has mostly small to medium sized apartment complexes and single family homes in the area. It is occupied by a mix of both owners and renters. The vacancy rate is about 5 percent, so there is a high demand for city apartments. It may take a diligent search before you find something appropriate, but persevere! A lot of the properties are newer, which means less time making repairs and more time kicking back and enjoying your new home.$$$$

Birch St / Russell St: This is a family neighborhood of medium to large sized single family homes. However, the vacancy rate is almost nil at 2 percent. It is a quiet, peaceful neighborhood that makes a great place to raise a family, with a high degree of school age children in the area. The residents skew mostly wealthy, so if you are looking for an upscale place to live with surprisingly low rents, this is the way to go - manifest destiny your way to the top of the food chain. Home rentals are hard to come by, so start looking well ahead of the time you must move, and be prepared to jump on it when you find a place to rent. $

West Peabody: Hold onto your hats – this area has an almost zero percent vacancy rate. It is a wealthy neighborhood with many highly educated people in professional or management positions. Condos for rent or apartments for rent will be hard to find, as most of the housing is medium to large size single family homes. $$

Jubilee Drive / 1st Ave: The vacancy rate here isn’t as low as West Peabody or Birch St., but it is still low at about 3 percent. There is a mix of apartment buildings, high-rise apartments, and small to medium sized homes, occupied by renters and owners. Be prepared to move quickly on anything you find that you want to rent, no dilly-dallying here!$$$

South Peabody: The vacancy rate here is about the same as Jubilee Drive, and the rents are slightly lower. It is composed mostly of small to medium sized housing and small apartment buildings. It is an upper middle income area with many urban professionals who commute to Boston for work. $$

Life in Peabody, Massachusetts

Peabody is a medium sized city with a higher cost of living and a great quality of life. It's been named one of the best places to retire in the Northeast, and if you can handle the tough winters, it is indeed a beautiful and quaint environment. Many people commute to Boston for work, and the cost of living in Peabody as compared to Boston (along with lower prices for apartments for rent) make Peabody an attractive alternative.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Peabody?
In Peabody, the median rent is $1,376 for a studio, $1,570 for a 1-bedroom, $1,947 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,447 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Peabody, check out our monthly Peabody Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Peabody?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Peabody include Proctor.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Peabody?
Some of the colleges located in the Peabody area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Becker College, Hult International Business School, and Berklee College of Music. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Peabody?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Peabody from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Lowell, and Worcester.

