240 Apartments for rent in Peabody, MA

Find an Apartment in Peabody, Massachusetts

When Should I Look for Rental Homes? The vacancy rate in the city is low, so begin searching for apartments or houses to rent well in advance of your move date. Be prepared to jump through hoops for apartments - previous circus experience is a plus. It's a landlord's market here, and with many tenants to choose from they are going to be on the pickier side. So, be polite, show up on time, and treat the whole process as if you were applying for your dream job and you're sure to ace the interview.

What Do I Need? Be prepared. Just like the first day of school, bring everything you think you might need to rent an apartment when viewing homes or apartments to rent. You will need to have your credit history, employment and salary history, and any rental references that you have collected. Bring along pet records, too. Be prepared to throw down immediately on any apartment or home that you want, it's a serious game in Peabody. If you get a ‘Yes’, you don’t want to turn it into a ‘No’ by not having a check ready to sign.