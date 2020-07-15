/
Dean College
8 Apartments For Rent Near Dean College
40 Units Available
Downtown Franklin
Station 117 Apartments
117 Dean Ave, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,805
1333 sqft
Start your next chapter at Station 117 Apartments. Our brand-new community of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments offers you a place to rest, relax, and have a little fun as you embark on your adventure.
17 Units Available
Wadsworth
Union Place
10 Independence Way, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,587
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1007 sqft
Fully furnished homes with extra storage. Enjoy a barbecue area and clubhouse on site. Close to I-495. Near Wrentham Village Premium Outlets for convenient shopping. By Franklin State Forest Park for an easy natural getaway.
5 Units Available
Downtown Franklin
Glen Meadow
43 Glen Meadow Rd, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,609
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
925 sqft
Conveniently located near Franklin Village and I-495, this green community provides free hot water and heat. On-site community garden, dog park and playground keep residents active. Units feature balcony or patio and walk-in closets.
2 Units Available
Franklin Commons Apartments
8 Gatehouse Ln, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
631 sqft
Located just minutes from Route 495, convenient for commuters. Units have separate dining areas, walk-in closets, and fully equipped kitchens. Community has onsite fitness center, lounge room with fireplace, and more.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Franklin
151 King St
151 King Street, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
885 sqft
Available now! Beautifully updated and maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo at Claremont Condominiums in close proximity to the commuter rail station to Boston, Dean College, shopping, restaurants, 495, Wrentham Premium Outlets, Gillette Stadium and
1 Unit Available
Downtown Franklin
2 Emmons Street
2 Emmons Street, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
900 sqft
Excellent commuter location in downtown area. Bright, clean and spacious first floor apartment with W/D hookup in kitchen. Gas heat, FHA, Central A/C, replacement windows, hardwood throughout. Basement storage available.
1 Unit Available
20 Bancroft Cmn
20 Bancroft Common, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1645 sqft
Large, spacious townhouse in condo community available immediately! Great location, quiet area abuts State Forest, fenced in front yard, multiple decks, skylights to see the stars.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Franklin
100 E Central St
100 East Central Street, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
800 sqft
Application Link - https://apply.link/2BAbiYH - Clean, bright 3rd floor apartment with recently refinished hardwood flooring, freshly painted, two bedrooms, in downtown Franklin. Tenant pays for electric heat, cable/internet.
