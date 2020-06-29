All apartments in Cambridge
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

18 Sacramento Pl Unit 2

18 Sacramento Place · (617) 429-9425
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18 Sacramento Place, Cambridge, MA 02138
Aggasiz - Harvard University

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 869 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
community garden
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
community garden
In the leafy Agassiz neighborhood, between Harvard and Porter squares, this recently remodeled top floor 2 bed apartment offers a softly sophisticated modern space with timeless designers' finishes. Nestled under cathedral ceilings, with dormered windows and nooks, this open plan living concept is a perfect urban retreat. Kitchen is fitted with Shaker-style white cabinets, Artic white tops, Viking appliances and a peninsula for dining. Sunsets and sunrises enjoyed at front and back bedrooms. Bathroom has dramatic tall ceilings. Harvard University, Lesley and Sacramento community garden and park around the corner. Laundry in unit. Central air.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Sacramento Pl Unit 2 have any available units?
18 Sacramento Pl Unit 2 has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 Sacramento Pl Unit 2 have?
Some of 18 Sacramento Pl Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Sacramento Pl Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
18 Sacramento Pl Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Sacramento Pl Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 18 Sacramento Pl Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 18 Sacramento Pl Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 18 Sacramento Pl Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 18 Sacramento Pl Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 Sacramento Pl Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Sacramento Pl Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 18 Sacramento Pl Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 18 Sacramento Pl Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 18 Sacramento Pl Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Sacramento Pl Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 Sacramento Pl Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
