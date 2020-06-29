18 Sacramento Pl Unit 2

Amenities

In the leafy Agassiz neighborhood, between Harvard and Porter squares, this recently remodeled top floor 2 bed apartment offers a softly sophisticated modern space with timeless designers' finishes. Nestled under cathedral ceilings, with dormered windows and nooks, this open plan living concept is a perfect urban retreat. Kitchen is fitted with Shaker-style white cabinets, Artic white tops, Viking appliances and a peninsula for dining. Sunsets and sunrises enjoyed at front and back bedrooms. Bathroom has dramatic tall ceilings. Harvard University, Lesley and Sacramento community garden and park around the corner. Laundry in unit. Central air.