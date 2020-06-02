All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 8 Parker Hill Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
8 Parker Hill Ave.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:20 AM

8 Parker Hill Ave.

8 Parker Hill Avenue · (617) 744-4733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Mission Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8 Parker Hill Avenue, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

cats allowed
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 3 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in Mission Hill. The apartment features eat in kitchen,Eat-in Kitchen,Gas Heat,Gas Range,High Ceiling,Laundry Nearby,Living Room,NEAR PUBIC TRANS,Near T,No Laundry and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Parker Hill Ave. have any available units?
8 Parker Hill Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 8 Parker Hill Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8 Parker Hill Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Parker Hill Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8 Parker Hill Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 8 Parker Hill Ave. offer parking?
No, 8 Parker Hill Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 8 Parker Hill Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Parker Hill Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Parker Hill Ave. have a pool?
No, 8 Parker Hill Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 8 Parker Hill Ave. have accessible units?
No, 8 Parker Hill Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Parker Hill Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Parker Hill Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Parker Hill Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Parker Hill Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8 Parker Hill Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Centre Street Apartments
1799 Centre Street
Boston, MA 02132
The Eddy
10 New St
Boston, MA 02128
Girard
50 Malden St
Boston, MA 02118
Waterside Place by Windsor
505 Congress St
Boston, MA 02210
Portside at East Pier
40 East Pier Drive
Boston, MA 02128
The Smith
89 E Dedham St
Boston, MA 02118
One Greenway
99 Kneeland St
Boston, MA 02111
100 Pier 4
100 Pier 4 Blvd.
Boston, MA 02210

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity