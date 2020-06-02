This a great 3 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in Mission Hill. The apartment features eat in kitchen,Eat-in Kitchen,Gas Heat,Gas Range,High Ceiling,Laundry Nearby,Living Room,NEAR PUBIC TRANS,Near T,No Laundry and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8 Parker Hill Ave. have any available units?
8 Parker Hill Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 8 Parker Hill Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8 Parker Hill Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Parker Hill Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8 Parker Hill Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 8 Parker Hill Ave. offer parking?
No, 8 Parker Hill Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 8 Parker Hill Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Parker Hill Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Parker Hill Ave. have a pool?
No, 8 Parker Hill Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 8 Parker Hill Ave. have accessible units?
No, 8 Parker Hill Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Parker Hill Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Parker Hill Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Parker Hill Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Parker Hill Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.