78 Parklawn Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed

Available 09/01/20 ===> Entire Single Family House!! <=== - Property Id: 293079



Available September 1st



Virtual tour available upon request!



Entire Single Family home on a quiet street in West Roxbury near the Brookline Border.

Bus on the corner which will take you right to Forest Hills on the Orange Line.



Working Fireplace!!



Walk to Bellevue Commuter Rail in 10 minutes. Only 1/2 mile away



This is a spacious home split between 2 levels. On the first floor is a huge living room, formal dining room, sun room, half bath, and a sunny eat in kitchen. On the second floor is 3 bedrooms, a full bath, and a large porch. Huge private patio and yard 2 car parking in driveway. Also free street parking, no permit required



Entire Single Family House

3 bed/ 1.5 bath

Driveway (2 Car Parking)

Dishwasher

Free Laundry

2 Floors

Porch

Yard

Basement and large walk-up attic for storage



Utilities:

- Tenants pay all utilities, including separately metered water/sewer service



Pets:

Cats okay

Sorry, No dogs



One month broker fee applies.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293079

Property Id 293079



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5830549)