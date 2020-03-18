All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

78 Parklawn Rd

78 Parklawn Road · (617) 309-6691
Location

78 Parklawn Road, Boston, MA 02132
Brook Farm

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $2950 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Available 09/01/20 ===> Entire Single Family House!! <=== - Property Id: 293079

Available September 1st

Virtual tour available upon request!

Entire Single Family home on a quiet street in West Roxbury near the Brookline Border.
Bus on the corner which will take you right to Forest Hills on the Orange Line.

Working Fireplace!!

Walk to Bellevue Commuter Rail in 10 minutes. Only 1/2 mile away

This is a spacious home split between 2 levels. On the first floor is a huge living room, formal dining room, sun room, half bath, and a sunny eat in kitchen. On the second floor is 3 bedrooms, a full bath, and a large porch. Huge private patio and yard 2 car parking in driveway. Also free street parking, no permit required

Entire Single Family House
3 bed/ 1.5 bath
Driveway (2 Car Parking)
Dishwasher
Free Laundry
2 Floors
Porch
Yard
Basement and large walk-up attic for storage

Utilities:
- Tenants pay all utilities, including separately metered water/sewer service

Pets:
Cats okay
Sorry, No dogs

One month broker fee applies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293079
Property Id 293079

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5830549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

