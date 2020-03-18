78 Parklawn Rd

Amenities
Available 09/01/20 ===> Entire Single Family House!! <=== - Property Id: 293079
Available September 1st
Virtual tour available upon request!
Entire Single Family home on a quiet street in West Roxbury near the Brookline Border.
Bus on the corner which will take you right to Forest Hills on the Orange Line.
Working Fireplace!!
Walk to Bellevue Commuter Rail in 10 minutes. Only 1/2 mile away
This is a spacious home split between 2 levels. On the first floor is a huge living room, formal dining room, sun room, half bath, and a sunny eat in kitchen. On the second floor is 3 bedrooms, a full bath, and a large porch. Huge private patio and yard 2 car parking in driveway. Also free street parking, no permit required
Entire Single Family House
3 bed/ 1.5 bath
Driveway (2 Car Parking)
Dishwasher
Free Laundry
2 Floors
Porch
Yard
Basement and large walk-up attic for storage
Utilities:
- Tenants pay all utilities, including separately metered water/sewer service
Pets:
Cats okay
Sorry, No dogs
One month broker fee applies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293079
No Dogs Allowed
