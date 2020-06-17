Rent Calculator
720 Bennington St.
720 Bennington Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
720 Bennington Street, Boston, MA 02128
Harbor View - Orient Heights
Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This a great 0 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in East Boston. The apartment features A/C,Carpet,Ceramic Tiles,Eat-in Kitchen,Laundry in Building and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 720 Bennington St. have any available units?
720 Bennington St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 720 Bennington St. have?
Some of 720 Bennington St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, cats allowed, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 720 Bennington St. currently offering any rent specials?
720 Bennington St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 Bennington St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 720 Bennington St. is pet friendly.
Does 720 Bennington St. offer parking?
No, 720 Bennington St. does not offer parking.
Does 720 Bennington St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 Bennington St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 Bennington St. have a pool?
No, 720 Bennington St. does not have a pool.
Does 720 Bennington St. have accessible units?
No, 720 Bennington St. does not have accessible units.
Does 720 Bennington St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 720 Bennington St. does not have units with dishwashers.
