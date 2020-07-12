/
harbor view orient heights
934 Apartments for rent in Harbor View - Orient Heights, Boston, MA
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 1 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
Pratt Place
16-30 Pratt Pl, Revere, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,635
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pratt Place is conveniently located to Suffolk Downs, Logan Airport, and Rte. I95 with easy access to Boston. Shopping is right around the corner. Our buildings are modern and immaculately maintained.
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
13 Wordsworth
13 Wordsworth Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1000 sqft
Renovated 3 bedroom, 1 Bath. Great Porch / Backyard. Close to Wood Island T stop. Fantastic Unit! Terms: One year lease
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
722 Saratoga St.
722 Saratoga Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1200 sqft
This beautiful 3 Bed 1 Bath apartment was fully gutted and renovated in 2016. This apartment has new everything.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
18 Leverett Ave # 9B
18 Leverett Ave, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
Available 09/01/20 2 Bedroom / 1.5 bath Unit. Central AC, Laundry in Unit, Private off street parking, Across the street from Blue Line. Pet Friendly. (RLNE5914015)
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
676 Saratoga St.
676 Saratoga Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
650 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1197 saratoga
1197 Saratoga Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1600 sqft
AMAZING AND ENORMOUS SPACE WITH CENTRAL AIR/ W/D IN UNIT, AND 2 PARKING SPOTS ON BEAUTIFUL & QAINT SEASIDE NEIGHBORHOOD.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
997-1003 Saratoga Unit 3
997-1003 Saratoga Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
724 sqft
Great location across from Orient Heights T stop, 3 minute walk to the Constitution Beach! This renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo features beautiful new laminate contemporary grey flooring, and recessed lighting.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
188 Bayswater
188 Bayswater Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
OWNER IS PAYING ELECTRIC BILL! Extremely spacious 2 bedroom home located in East Boston's Orient Heights across the street from Boston Harbor. BOTH BEDROOMS ARE LARGE, with plenty of closet space.
1 of 7
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
75 Waldemar Ave
75 Waldemar Avenue, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
577 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom condo 5 min talk to blue line - Property Id: 252973 One bedroom one bathroom available from April 1st, in East Boston. 5 min walk to blue line. Comes with a parking spot. Washer/ dryer in the building. 2 min drive to Route 1.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
57 Saint Andrew Rd 3
57 Saint Andrew Road, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1050 sqft
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 2 BD W/ BEACH VIEWS IN ORIENT HEIGHTS - Property Id: 129913 BAY WINDOWS BUILT IN A/C Dishwasher EAT IN KITCHEN HUGE LIVING ROOM INCLUDES DRIVEWAY PARKING FOR 2 CARS! LAUNDRY HOOKUP IN BASEMENT Quiet Building STAINED GLASS
Results within 1 mile of Harbor View - Orient Heights
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
9 Units Available
One Beachmont
205 Revere Beach Parkway, Revere, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,446
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,053
1058 sqft
Whether commuting to work, taking a stroll on the beach, or heading out for a night out with friends, at One Beachmont, you're going places.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
44 Units Available
Boston East
126 Border Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,251
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,427
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,243
1042 sqft
Wireless entry using smartphones, free Wi-Fi in common areas and storage including refrigeration. Walk to the Blue Line Maverick T stop and the water Taxi. Air-conditioned units with contemporary kitchens.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Parkside Commons
100 Stockton St, Chelsea, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,662
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
1002 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have oversized floor plans. Fully-equipped kitchens feature efficient appliances. The complex has a pool and a recently renovated fitness center. Located by Paul A. Dever Park.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
5 Units Available
One Webster Apartments
1 Webster Ave, Chelsea, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,760
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
926 sqft
Provides easy access to commuting routes, such as I-93 and Route 1. One- and two-bedroom apartments with oversized windows, gourmet-style kitchens and carpeted bedrooms. Laundry, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center located on-site.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
154 Units Available
500 Ocean Ave
500 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
Studio
$2,025
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,160
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
1047 sqft
Call us today to schedule a virtual or in-person tour! The unmatched beauty of the beach and the eclectic energy of Boston come together at 500 Ocean.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
14 Geneva St 2
14 Geneva Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
1200 sqft
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Beautiful NEW 2BR/2Bath Condo with 2 garage spots - Property Id: 316996 TWO GARAGED PARKING SPOTS. Stunning, top floor, new construction 2BR/2Bath with a backyard & a balcony.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
107 Shurtleff St. Unit 3
107 Shurtleff Street, Chelsea, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1000 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom in Chelsea - Newly renovated spacious 3 bed 1 bath condo in the heart of Chelsea center close to public transportation, shops, and restaurants. Socially distanced showings available at your convenience.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
40 Piers Park Ln 3202
40 E Pier Dr, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,617
1365 sqft
Waterfront 3 bed w/Stunning Views - Property Id: 228413 This stunning corner unit 3 bed/2 bath apartment comes with hardwood floors throughout, 2 full bathrooms, a modern kitchen with huge island, in-unit washer/dryer, and an enormous wrap-around
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
585 Revere Beach Parkway
585 Revere Beach Parkway, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
949 sqft
585 Revere Beach Parkway - Unit 412 Available 08/01/20 Updated 2 bedrooms & 2 full baths - included heat & hot water - 1 car garage space - partially furnished - AVAILABLE AUG 1st: Spacious and sunny corner unit featuring 2 bedrooms & 2 full baths
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
26 Princeton St 3
26 Princeton Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
1 sqft
Renovated 5 bed 2 bath in East Boston....So Close to everything.. Many others as well..Do Not Wait, call , text or email David today 508-367-8854iP
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
367 Maverick St 2
367 Maverick Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
950 sqft
Fully Renovated 3 Bed, New Kitchen and Bath, HUGE DECK, Outdoor, Sept 1 rentalbr Many others as well..Do Not Wait, call , text or email David today 508-367-8854iP
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
89 Atlantic
89 Atlantic Avenue, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
227 MAVERICK
227 Maverick Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
800 sqft
Very Clean and Spacious Unit EIK Hardwood Floors Tile Bath Enclosed Sun Porch, Also has another small room off master bedroom that can be used for office, storage or large walk in closet. Unit has been newly painted. 5 minute walk to T.
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
106 Chelsea St.
106 Chelsea Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
800 sqft
Welcome to this beautifully renovated unit! Grey hardwood floors throughout! Quartz countertops! White shaker cabinets! Rainfall shower head with new tiles throughout! Stainless steel appliances, Pet friendly, laundry in building coming soon.
