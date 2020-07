Amenities

Great value 1 bedroom apartment available for rent within 10 mins walk to Longwood medical. Features a spacious bedroom with great closet space, living room, full size kitchen and modern bath. Heat and hot water is included in the rent. Laundry on site. Lots of free street parking available in front of the apartment as well as parking with residential permit. There is also off street parking available for rent at a competitive price. Also on the E line.



Inquire today as this will not last!!! Sorry no pets!



No Pets Allowed



