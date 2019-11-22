Rent Calculator
57 Iffley
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:10 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
57 Iffley
57 Iffley Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
57 Iffley Road, Boston, MA 02130
Egleston Square
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated in 2017. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath unit on the first floor in a 3-family house located between Green St.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 57 Iffley have any available units?
57 Iffley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 57 Iffley currently offering any rent specials?
57 Iffley isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Iffley pet-friendly?
No, 57 Iffley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 57 Iffley offer parking?
No, 57 Iffley does not offer parking.
Does 57 Iffley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57 Iffley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Iffley have a pool?
No, 57 Iffley does not have a pool.
Does 57 Iffley have accessible units?
No, 57 Iffley does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Iffley have units with dishwashers?
No, 57 Iffley does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 57 Iffley have units with air conditioning?
No, 57 Iffley does not have units with air conditioning.
