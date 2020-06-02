474 Massachusetts Ave.

Amenities

A wonderful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit ready for your furnishings. Smartly organized and designed with traditional high ceilings and ornamental fireplace. The kitchen opens to the living area with an oversized breakfast bar, crisp white cabinetry, stone counter tops with marble backsplash, and stainless appliances. The newly renovated bath features heated wood-grain ceramic tile flooring, subway tile shower surround with Kohler rainfall shower head, and Restoration Hardware lighting. Other features include: in unit laundry closet with extra storage, hardwood flooring throughout.



Terms: One year lease