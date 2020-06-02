All apartments in Boston
474 Massachusetts Ave.
Last updated July 5 2020 at 2:49 PM

474 Massachusetts Ave.

474 Massachusetts Avenue · (518) 423-0309
Location

474 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
A wonderful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit ready for your furnishings. Smartly organized and designed with traditional high ceilings and ornamental fireplace. The kitchen opens to the living area with an oversized breakfast bar, crisp white cabinetry, stone counter tops with marble backsplash, and stainless appliances. The newly renovated bath features heated wood-grain ceramic tile flooring, subway tile shower surround with Kohler rainfall shower head, and Restoration Hardware lighting. Other features include: in unit laundry closet with extra storage, hardwood flooring throughout.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 474 Massachusetts Ave. have any available units?
474 Massachusetts Ave. has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 474 Massachusetts Ave. have?
Some of 474 Massachusetts Ave.'s amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 474 Massachusetts Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
474 Massachusetts Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 474 Massachusetts Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 474 Massachusetts Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 474 Massachusetts Ave. offer parking?
No, 474 Massachusetts Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 474 Massachusetts Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 474 Massachusetts Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 474 Massachusetts Ave. have a pool?
No, 474 Massachusetts Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 474 Massachusetts Ave. have accessible units?
No, 474 Massachusetts Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 474 Massachusetts Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 474 Massachusetts Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
