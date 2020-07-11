All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 42 Garnet Rd 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
42 Garnet Rd 2
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

42 Garnet Rd 2

42 Garnet Road · (617) 852-3170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Brook Farm
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

42 Garnet Road, Boston, MA 02132
Brook Farm

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,700

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 3bd/1ba Top Floor unit in Great location - Property Id: 323133

Top floor of a two family home in terrific West Roxbury location! This unit features, private entrance, hardwood floors, 3 beds (with closets) modern bath, eat in kitchen with dishwasher, pantry, laundry, sunroom, private storage in basement, off street parking, gas heat and shared backyard. Situated on a lovely residential street it is around the corner from the shopping plaza on VFW parkway, a neighborhood park/playground and a half mile to all of the shops, restaurants and commuter rail on Center St in West Roxbury. Asking $2700/month. First and security up front, 12 month lease, pets considered on individual basis. Background check and references on all applicants required. At least 24 hour notice need for showings and none after 6pm due to current tenants. check out the video tour.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/42-garnet-rd-west-roxbury-ma-unit-2/323133
Property Id 323133

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5969792)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Garnet Rd 2 have any available units?
42 Garnet Rd 2 has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 42 Garnet Rd 2 have?
Some of 42 Garnet Rd 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Garnet Rd 2 currently offering any rent specials?
42 Garnet Rd 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Garnet Rd 2 pet-friendly?
No, 42 Garnet Rd 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 42 Garnet Rd 2 offer parking?
Yes, 42 Garnet Rd 2 offers parking.
Does 42 Garnet Rd 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42 Garnet Rd 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Garnet Rd 2 have a pool?
No, 42 Garnet Rd 2 does not have a pool.
Does 42 Garnet Rd 2 have accessible units?
No, 42 Garnet Rd 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Garnet Rd 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 Garnet Rd 2 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 42 Garnet Rd 2?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

St. Botolph
179 Saint Botolph Street
Boston, MA 02115
Hancock Village
298 Independence Drive
Boston, MA 02467
Park Lane Seaport
1 Park Ln
Boston, MA 02210
Armington Street Apartments
20 Armington Street
Boston, MA 02134
8 Winter Street
8 Winter Street
Boston, MA 02108
3200 Washington
3200 Washington St
Boston, MA 02130
Lofts At Atlantic Wharf
530 Atlantic Ave
Boston, MA 02210
The Harlo
1350 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02215

Similar Pages

Boston 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBoston 2 Bedroom Apartments
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Apartments
Boston Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayColumbia Point
Downtown BostonLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity