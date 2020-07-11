42 Garnet Rd 2

Amenities

Available 09/01/20



Top floor of a two family home in terrific West Roxbury location! This unit features, private entrance, hardwood floors, 3 beds (with closets) modern bath, eat in kitchen with dishwasher, pantry, laundry, sunroom, private storage in basement, off street parking, gas heat and shared backyard. Situated on a lovely residential street it is around the corner from the shopping plaza on VFW parkway, a neighborhood park/playground and a half mile to all of the shops, restaurants and commuter rail on Center St in West Roxbury. Asking $2700/month. First and security up front, 12 month lease, pets considered on individual basis. Background check and references on all applicants required. At least 24 hour notice need for showings and none after 6pm due to current tenants. check out the video tour.

No Dogs Allowed



