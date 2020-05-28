All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 218 Havre.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
218 Havre
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:50 PM

218 Havre

218 Havre Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

218 Havre Street, Boston, MA 02128
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 Havre have any available units?
218 Havre doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 218 Havre have?
Some of 218 Havre's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 Havre currently offering any rent specials?
218 Havre is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Havre pet-friendly?
No, 218 Havre is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 218 Havre offer parking?
No, 218 Havre does not offer parking.
Does 218 Havre have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 218 Havre offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Havre have a pool?
No, 218 Havre does not have a pool.
Does 218 Havre have accessible units?
No, 218 Havre does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Havre have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 218 Havre has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avenir
101 Canal St
Boston, MA 02114
The Kensington
665 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
The Eddy
10 New St
Boston, MA 02128
Serenity
101 S Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02130
Portside at East Pier
40 East Pier Drive
Boston, MA 02128
The Harvey
50 Hood Park Drive
Boston, MA 02129
660 Washington
660 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
Fenway Diamond Apartments at 9 Miner Street
9 Miner Street
Boston, MA 02215

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayColumbia Point
Downtown BostonLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College