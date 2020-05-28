Rent Calculator
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
218 Havre
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:50 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
218 Havre
218 Havre Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Boston
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location
218 Havre Street, Boston, MA 02128
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 218 Havre have any available units?
218 Havre doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 218 Havre have?
Some of 218 Havre's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 218 Havre currently offering any rent specials?
218 Havre is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Havre pet-friendly?
No, 218 Havre is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 218 Havre offer parking?
No, 218 Havre does not offer parking.
Does 218 Havre have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 218 Havre offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Havre have a pool?
No, 218 Havre does not have a pool.
Does 218 Havre have accessible units?
No, 218 Havre does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Havre have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 218 Havre has units with dishwashers.
