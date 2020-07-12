/
/
/
west end
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:57 PM
255 Apartments for rent in West End, Boston, MA
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
$
47 Units Available
Towers at Longfellow
72 Staniford St., Boston, MA
Studio
$2,100
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,720
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,420
1422 sqft
Walking distance from the Massachusetts General Hospital. Units are pet-friendly. Includes gym, pool, washer/dryer and on-site laundry. Located close to Charles River and close to bus stations.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
$
19 Units Available
Avenir
101 Canal St, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,595
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,680
1200 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in every unit. On-site amenities include clubhouse, gym, hot tub and coffee bar. Conveniently located just off I-93 and within blocks of Boston Common.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
$
33 Units Available
Emerson Place
1 Emerson Place Suite 8N, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,240
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,290
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,230
1200 sqft
Building is on the Charles River with views of Charlesbank Park. Offers community basketball court, bocce court, tennis court and more. Conveniently located next to the Longfellow Bridge and the Massachusetts General Hospital.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
$
23 Units Available
The West End Apartments-Asteria, Villas and Vesta
4 Emerson Pl, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,405
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,690
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,615
1242 sqft
Convenient location near the Thoreau Path. Apartments offer sweeping views of the Charles River and Boston Harbor through large windows and from private balconies. Prepare meals at the kitchen's island while enjoying the scenery.
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
75 Blossom St.
75 Blossom Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,525
594 sqft
Newly Renovated and in a prime location. Great neighborhood that is close to everything you will need with tremendous value. I have 2 units available and they are priced well below market for this neighborhood.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
2 Hawthorne Pl.
2 Hawthorne Place, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1197 sqft
2br - 2br - 2/2 fully renovated galley kitchen condo approx. 1200 interior and SF Exterior balcony 88 SF with nice light and views of the city available 10/1/2019 secure private building with concierge 24 hour service.
1 of 16
Last updated March 14 at 07:05pm
1 Unit Available
8 Whittier Place
8 Whittier Place, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
933 sqft
Spectacular Charles River Views! High floor, spacious, renovated 1 bed + study in well-located condominium building with 24 hour concierge, stylish newly renovated common areas.
Results within 1 mile of West End
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
Zinc
22 Water St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,371
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,511
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,765
1232 sqft
Situated between Twin City Plaza and Bunker Hill Mall, this community provides residents with relaxing amenities such as a garden terrace with fireplace, club room lounge and pet spa. Units feature quartz countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
$
110 Units Available
Devonshire
1 Devonshire Place, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,845
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,476
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,391
2225 sqft
Modern apartments. Curated amenity spaces. Unrivaled customer service. Rising from the heart of the city is Devonshire; a landmark of vibrant living atop downtown Boston.
Verified
1 of 95
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
$
67 Units Available
The Kensington
665 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,785
730 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,170
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1149 sqft
Residents love this complex for its Chinatown location close to many of Boston's best restaurants and theaters. Boston Common is a block away, and nearby subway stations give easy access to the city's other attractions.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
$
32 Units Available
One Greenway
99 Kneeland St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,784
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,756
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,156
1163 sqft
Pet-friendly studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments where Leather District, Chinatown and Theater District come together in Boston, MA. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Fitness center and terrace.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
$
19 Units Available
The Lofts at Kendall Square
195 Binney St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,990
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,701
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,202
959 sqft
A loft/duplex community with recently renovated units. Homes feature massive windows and high ceilings (12' to 24'). Parking available on site. Close to Harvard Square and nightlife spots. Easy access to the MBTA.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
31 Units Available
The Victor by Windsor
110 Beverly St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,220
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,700
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,585
1117 sqft
Ideally located in Boston's famed West End, these apartment homes feature luxury finishes, full-size washers and dryers, an indoor sports court, and a residents lounge. The pet-friendly apartments are surrounded by trails and parks.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
11 Units Available
Axiom Apartment Homes
33 Rogers Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,519
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,039
1211 sqft
In the heart of East Cambridge, steps from the Charles River and a short walk from the Cambridge Riverview Center and MIT. Pet-friendly with gym, parking and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
41 Units Available
One Canal Apartment Homes
1 Canal Sreet, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,469
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,163
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,129
1148 sqft
Ideally situated apartments in historic district. Excellent links to the rest of Boston. Parking and car charging available. Units feature laundry facilities, walk-in closets, balconies and fireplaces. Rooftop swimming pool and round-the-clock concierge service.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
17 Units Available
Prism Apartments
50 Rogers Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,989
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,086
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,964
1065 sqft
Prism Apartments is a brand new community located in the Kendall Square neighborhood of Cambridge, MA 02142 just 6 blocks east of MIT. The brand new apartment homes feature modern kitchens with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
75 Units Available
Avalon North Station
1 Nashua St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,330
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,830
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,655
1112 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments centrally located to I-93, highways 28 and 3, and North Station commuter rail. In-unit laundry. Patio and balcony views of downtown skyline. Extra storage available.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
70 Units Available
AVA Theater District
45 Stuart St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,570
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,609
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,625
1091 sqft
Apartment homes with stunning views, stainless steel appliances and modern hard surface flooring. Fitness center, outdoor patio and rooftop lounge with grilling and entertaining areas.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
26 Units Available
Avalon North Point
100 Cambridgeside Pl, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,348
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,495
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,676
1140 sqft
Thoughtfully designed layouts with in-unit washer and dryer. Modern kitchens with breakfast bars. Close proximity to Routes 2, 16, 28, and MBTA Bus and Commuter Rail lines.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
45 Units Available
Avalon Exeter
77 Exeter St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,835
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,667
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,365
1359 sqft
Pet-friendly studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments near Charles River Basin in Boston, MA. Luxury homes in 28-story tower with easy access to Mass Pike, transit, shopping and dining. Modern kitchens.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
6 Units Available
Avalon North Point Lofts
10 Glassworks Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,075
466 sqft
Modern kitchens with quartz stone counters, ceramic tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer and dryer. Hard-surface flooring in wide-plank finish in kitchen and living room. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
33 Units Available
Avalon at Prudential Center
780 Boylston St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,235
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,480
1305 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments located in the Back Bay. Apartments have great views from their balconies, plus features like granite counters and hardwood floors. Just a block from the Commonwealth Avenue Mall.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
26 Units Available
AVA North Point
2 Leighton St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,215
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,620
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
1079 sqft
Luxury units feature updated kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Community includes garage parking, on-call maintenance and courtyard. Located close to schools like MIT and Harvard University.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
28 Units Available
AVA Back Bay
790 Boylston St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,680
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,100
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,460
1226 sqft
Spacious layouts with beautiful wood flooring, energy efficient windows and ample storage. 24-hour fitness center. Heat, water and air conditioning included. Pet- friendly and eco-friendly living with on-site recycling.
