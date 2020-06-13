Apartment List
/
MA
/
framingham
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:21 PM

122 Apartments for rent in Framingham, MA

📍
West Framingham
Saxonville
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
West Framingham
70 Units Available
Halstead Framingham
1610 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,332
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,468
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,817
933 sqft
Modern luxuries abound with apartments featuring stainless steel, new upgrades and private patio/balcony. 24-hour gym, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts. Close to the Natick IMAX, restaurants and the MetroWest Transit Stop.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
11 Units Available
Avalon Sudbury
200 Bay Drive, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
1037 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1513 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,375
1690 sqft
Apartment homes with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and quartz stone countertops. Amenities include a fitness center, swimming pool with sundeck, and landscaped courtyards. Close to I-95, I-90 and I-495.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Saxonville
5 Units Available
Avalon Framingham
40 River Path, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,365
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated close to the best shopping, dining and entertainment of Framingham, and just minutes from I-90. Apartments have in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and granite counters. Luxury community features pool, fire pit and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
West Framingham
42 Units Available
Water View Village
1296 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,605
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1217 sqft
Excellent location, just minutes from Boston's Logan International Airport. Community features resort-style pool, sundeck, and more. Units have central AC, fully-equipped kitchens, and private terrace or balcony.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:31pm
14 Units Available
Modera Natick Center
82 N Main St, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,691
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,637
1243 sqft
Two-story townhomes or 1-2 bedroom apartments in Boston suburbs. Fireplace, granite counters and many other upscale finishes. Community amenities include coffee bar, yoga, 24-hour gym and game room. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:41pm
$
2 Units Available
Executive Apartments
551 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,475
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
816 sqft
Welcome To Executive Apartments. Where Luxury Meets Living. At Executive Apartments, youll find newly renovated spacious apartments with wall-wall carpeting, large closets, A/C, and laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Downtown Framingham
42 Units Available
Alta Union House
55 Concord St, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,575
1437 sqft
WE ARE NOW TOURING VIRTUALLY! Call, Text or Email to Schedule Your Tour!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
30 Units Available
Georgetown Apartment Homes
5 Georgetown Dr #1, Framingham, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,602
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1025 sqft
Pet-friendly and smoke-free community with on-site fitness center, swimming pool and lounge with BBQ. Fully equipped kitchens, plank faux-wood flooring, and private patio or balcony available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
45 Units Available
Bayberry Hill Estates Apartments
50 Dinsmore Ave, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,326
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1067 sqft
Wood plank flooring, private balcony or patio, and fully equipped kitchens with black appliances and contemporary cabinets. Ample storage space. Swimming pool and fitness center on site.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:20am
$
Saxonville
2 Units Available
Hamilton Village
10 Queens Way, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
892 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hamilton Village in Framingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
West Framingham
21 Units Available
Water View Terrace
1400 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,795
740 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,770
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1167 sqft
Luxurious community has controlled access, pool and sun deck. Apartments have terraces, carpeting and maple or cherry cabinets. Located minutes from I-495 and I-95 for easy commuting.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5 Hemlock Lane
5 Hemlock Lane, Framingham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2036 sqft
3 Bedroom Single Family Home - 3-bedroom Contemporary Colonial on cul-de-sac will impress you inside and out! Beautifully maintained with attention to detail-- cathedral ceiling foyer, large open kitchen with new stainless appliances,crown moldings,

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
66 Disnmore Ave
66 Dinsmore Avenue, Framingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,923
1100 sqft
Bayberry Hills Estates Apartments in Framingham, Massachusetts is conveniently located by the Massachusetts Turnpike. We are 21 miles to downtown Boston and only 2.5 miles from Framingham State University.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Saxonville
1 Unit Available
40 Riverpath Dr.
40 Riverpath Drive, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
West Framingham
1 Unit Available
1296 Worcester Rd.
1296 Worcester Road, Framingham, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1146 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
West Framingham
1 Unit Available
1450 Worcester Rd.
1450 Worcester Road, Framingham, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,010
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Coburnville
1 Unit Available
34 Hayes St
34 Hayes Street, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
600 sqft
1 bedroom on first floor of 4 unit building. Carpet throughout with good closet space. Small eat-in kitchen with electric stove and pantry. No pets. 1 parking spot. Street parking with permit. First, last and security required upfront.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Coburnville
1 Unit Available
52 Arlington St
52 Arlington St, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
700 sqft
Available July 1 - Large, first-floor 1BR apartment with 9-foot ceilings and bay windows. Tiled Kitchen and bathroom. Carpet in living room and bedroom. Granite kitchen counter-top. Decorative fireplace w/ mantle in living room.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
6 McLaughlin
6 Mclaughlin Street, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
389 sqft
Lovely 2 room studio in North Framingham. Large kitchen with corian countertops. Bedroom has good sized closet. Ceramic tile floor throughout, bathroom has shower only. Coin op laundry and storage in common area. 2 car parking.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Coburnville
1 Unit Available
7 Weld Street
7 Weld Street, Framingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
986 sqft
Beautiful top unit with two large bedrooms in condominium complex!. Neutral paint.Hardwood floor and kitchen with granite countertops. Very well maintained.Laundry in the building.Enjoy the in-ground pool, tennis court, playground and picnic area.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Coburnville
1 Unit Available
33 Highland Street
33 Highland Street, Framingham, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1300 sqft
Complete Gutted renovated 4 Beds 2 Full baths upper floor unit. Hardwood floors throughout the 2 levels of living space.New kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and cabinets. 2 New full baths with beautiful new tiled floor.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Downtown Framingham
1 Unit Available
82 Concord st
82 Concord Street, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
650 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION in Downtown Framingham (train, restaurants, shopping, and more)!!!! 9 Tastefully finished 1 bedroom apartments for rent for the first time ever in a brand new 4 story building.
Results within 1 mile of Framingham
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Golden Triangle
16 Units Available
Avalon Natick
3 Chrysler Rd, Waltham, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,010
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,514
1076 sqft
This high-rise community offers everything from studios to penthouse apartments and beautiful views of Lake Cochituate and Cochituate Park. Community features media room, gym, trash valet and clubhouse. Cable included in rent.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
7 Village Rock Lane
7 Village Rock Lane, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
810 sqft
Avail 8/1/20. Top floor, 2 bedroom condo unit at highly desirable Natick Village. Unit opens into large living room/open floor space with big coat closet and sliders to balcony/deck. Formal dining area.

Median Rent in Framingham

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Framingham is $1,581, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,961.
Studio
$1,386
1 Bed
$1,581
2 Beds
$1,961
3+ Beds
$2,464
City GuideFramingham
Angel from Framingham /Calls now and then / [...] /Wants me to know it /Will all be all right -- From "Angel From Framingham" by George E. Clark

Just want to let you know that if you find yourself living in Framingham, your life will be all right, indeed. Just a half hour outside of Boston, in Massachusetts, Framingham is synonymous with a famous population study about heart disease. Using an ordinary town with ordinary people, the research has been in place since 1948 and is now on its third generation of residents waiting to see who gets heart disease and why. Always feel like someone's watching you? In this town, you're probably right. Framingham is otherwise a delightful city in Massachusetts, boasting good shopping and real estate. In fact, it's just the kind of town in which most people would like to live. It has easy access to the center of Boston and is a popular alternative to living in the big city. Framingham is also home to several big industry corporations that have chosen to locate their headquarters here. So, there are plenty of bigwigs to rub elbows with. If elbow-rubbing is your thing.

Moving to Framingham

The city of Framingham is a desirable area surrounded by similar neighborhoods. It is halfway between Worcester and Boston and lies on the historic Old Connecticut Path. It has a strong sense of community and a younger population. As for anyone who lives here, the city has a high proportion of DINKYs (double income, no kids yet) and successful single professionals. It's also not a huge city, so it's a bit dinky, too. Double the dinkiness! Around 70 percent of households here do not have children, so your kids might not feel as pleased with this choice. Home sale prices are generally above the national average but not as high as the smartest parts of Boston. You can find some lovely homes for sale in Framingham and end up with more space than in downtown Boston.

Industries in the city include biotechnology, medical sector supply and service businesses, retail and education. There are also several major corporate business leaders in town, and for most people, a commute to work takes an hour or less. If you're tortured by long periods in the car, or prone to wild fits of road rage, choose a community close to your job.

If you want to join in on the Framingham fun, show up at apartment complexes with proof of income and references to hand. Have good credit or a co-signer, too. You'll need more than just good looks or funny jokes to get a place here.

Know Thy Neighborhoods

Framingham is divided into 18 sectors. These form several larger zones, which each has a distinctive character and real estate prices. Here are several to consider:

Downtown and South Framingham: This neighborhood is in the area intersected by Concord Street and Union Avenue. It is the commercial end of town and quite a lively area, with many historical buildings. Properties are at the lower end of the market here compared to the rest of Framingham. In this area, you will have a wide range of restaurants to choose from. The rent is affordable, so you'll have more money to spend on stuffing your face.

The Golden Triangle: At one time, the Golden Triangle was a three-mile district that included East Framingham. It now extends north of Route 30. This area has lots of shops and malls and is ideal for the shopaholic (break out the gold card). The area also includes several prominent charity and industry headquarters, so it's convenient for those who want to walk to work. If traffic raises your blood pressure, this is the place for you. House prices hover around the city average.

West Framingham: If you like big industrial centers, West Framingham could be for you. This area has two large commercial parks and offers an easy commute to work. There are some good shopping areas, too, with lots of restaurants. In spite of this, there are several larger homes in this neighborhood, so prices are higher but remain average for smaller apartments. Fit all your junk into a smaller space or be prepared to shell out the big bucks.

Route 9: The delightful historical center of Framingham is perfect for those who like older buildings. It is also dominated by Framingham State University and attracts a younger crowd with a student lifestyle. The area is right by Worcester Road and Main Street and has lots of inexpensive cafes, clubs, and car dealerships. Oh, and students, too. Thanks to the student population, there are lots of rental properties and affordable housing here. That's a really good thing since it costs money to throw a proper kegger.

Nobscott: The nearby village of Nobscott is known for its gas stations and adult -themed venues, but look beyond this and there are lovely woodlands and community projects. The Garden in the Woods is just one example. As for real estate prices, these are about average .for Framingham, with some of the largest homes costing more.

Saxonville: Located around the old Saxonville Mill, this part of Framingham is an artistic community with lots of 19th-century houses with Mansard roofs. It has lots of shops and restaurants and is a thriving commercial center, so it's very convenient for most facilities.

Framingham: Picture Yourself Living Here

Apart from being observed and monitored as a population for lifestyle behaviors, the city is a pleasant and very convenient place to live. There are good municipal facilities here, including garbage collection (a selling point!) and other community services. Health care at the MetroWest Medical Center is excellent. For complex medical problems, many of the world’s finest hospitals are a few miles away in Boston. Hopefully, you'll never need them.

Framingham has lots of shops and malls all over the city and also has a twice-weekly farmer's market, which is the perfect place to find regional produce for healthy eating. There are some great restaurants, too, ranging from local specialties to more traditional cuisine.

The educational facilities in Framingham are of a very high standard. Framingham State University is also at home here-- go Rams! --and the major Ivy League Colleges are just a short drive away.

In Framingham, there are lots of community events, such as Concerts on the Green during the summer, and other festivals throughout the year. The arts and culture scene is lively, and the town has the feel of something going on most of the time. With beautiful parks and rowing on the Sudbury River, this is a beautiful town to call home.

June 2020 Framingham Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Framingham Rent Report. Framingham rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Framingham rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Framingham Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Framingham Rent Report. Framingham rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Framingham rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Framingham rents declined significantly over the past month

Framingham rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but are up moderately by 3.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Framingham stand at $1,582 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,961 for a two-bedroom. Framingham's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Boston Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Framingham, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Boston metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Brockton has the least expensive rents in the Boston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,528; the city has also seen rents fall by 1.5% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Somerville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,205, while one-bedrooms go for $1,778.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Framingham

    As rents have increased moderately in Framingham, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Framingham is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Massachusetts as a whole logging rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.2% in Worcester.
    • Framingham's median two-bedroom rent of $1,961 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.5% rise in Framingham.
    • While Framingham's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Framingham than most large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,181, where Framingham is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Boston
    $1,710
    $2,120
    -0.3%
    -0.4%
    Lowell
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Cambridge
    $1,850
    $2,300
    -0.9%
    0.2%
    Brockton
    $1,230
    $1,530
    0.8%
    -1.5%
    Quincy
    $1,540
    $1,910
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Newton
    $1,830
    $2,270
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Lawrence
    $1,460
    $1,810
    0.1%
    1%
    Somerville
    $1,780
    $2,210
    0
    3.9%
    Framingham
    $1,580
    $1,960
    -0.4%
    3.5%
    Haverhill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Waltham
    $1,740
    $2,160
    -0.3%
    -0.6%
    Malden
    $1,530
    $1,900
    -0.3%
    4.5%
    Brookline
    $2,190
    $2,720
    0.3%
    2.7%
    Medford
    $1,700
    $2,100
    -0.3%
    -3%
    Revere
    $1,350
    $1,670
    -1.1%
    -3.2%
    Peabody
    $1,570
    $1,950
    0.1%
    3.8%
    Salem
    $1,440
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    2.1%
    Beverly
    $1,370
    $1,700
    0
    2.6%
    Marlborough
    $1,310
    $1,650
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Woburn
    $1,590
    $1,970
    -0.8%
    -1.6%
    Chelsea
    $1,660
    $2,060
    -0.8%
    2.5%
    Melrose
    $1,390
    $1,720
    -0.7%
    -5.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Framingham?
    In Framingham, the median rent is $1,386 for a studio, $1,581 for a 1-bedroom, $1,961 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,464 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Framingham, check out our monthly Framingham Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Framingham?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Framingham include West Framingham, and Saxonville.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Framingham?
    Some of the colleges located in the Framingham area include Framingham State University, Rhode Island College, Providence College, Becker College, and Hult International Business School. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Framingham?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Framingham from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Lowell, and Worcester.

    Similar Pages

    Framingham 1 BedroomsFramingham 2 Bedrooms
    Framingham Apartments with ParkingFramingham Apartments with Pool
    Framingham Pet Friendly Places

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    West Framingham
    Saxonville