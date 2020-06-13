122 Apartments for rent in Framingham, MA📍
Just want to let you know that if you find yourself living in Framingham, your life will be all right, indeed. Just a half hour outside of Boston, in Massachusetts, Framingham is synonymous with a famous population study about heart disease. Using an ordinary town with ordinary people, the research has been in place since 1948 and is now on its third generation of residents waiting to see who gets heart disease and why. Always feel like someone's watching you? In this town, you're probably right. Framingham is otherwise a delightful city in Massachusetts, boasting good shopping and real estate. In fact, it's just the kind of town in which most people would like to live. It has easy access to the center of Boston and is a popular alternative to living in the big city. Framingham is also home to several big industry corporations that have chosen to locate their headquarters here. So, there are plenty of bigwigs to rub elbows with. If elbow-rubbing is your thing.
The city of Framingham is a desirable area surrounded by similar neighborhoods. It is halfway between Worcester and Boston and lies on the historic Old Connecticut Path. It has a strong sense of community and a younger population. As for anyone who lives here, the city has a high proportion of DINKYs (double income, no kids yet) and successful single professionals. It's also not a huge city, so it's a bit dinky, too. Double the dinkiness! Around 70 percent of households here do not have children, so your kids might not feel as pleased with this choice. Home sale prices are generally above the national average but not as high as the smartest parts of Boston. You can find some lovely homes for sale in Framingham and end up with more space than in downtown Boston.
Industries in the city include biotechnology, medical sector supply and service businesses, retail and education. There are also several major corporate business leaders in town, and for most people, a commute to work takes an hour or less. If you're tortured by long periods in the car, or prone to wild fits of road rage, choose a community close to your job.
If you want to join in on the Framingham fun, show up at apartment complexes with proof of income and references to hand. Have good credit or a co-signer, too. You'll need more than just good looks or funny jokes to get a place here.
Framingham is divided into 18 sectors. These form several larger zones, which each has a distinctive character and real estate prices. Here are several to consider:
Downtown and South Framingham: This neighborhood is in the area intersected by Concord Street and Union Avenue. It is the commercial end of town and quite a lively area, with many historical buildings. Properties are at the lower end of the market here compared to the rest of Framingham. In this area, you will have a wide range of restaurants to choose from. The rent is affordable, so you'll have more money to spend on stuffing your face.
The Golden Triangle: At one time, the Golden Triangle was a three-mile district that included East Framingham. It now extends north of Route 30. This area has lots of shops and malls and is ideal for the shopaholic (break out the gold card). The area also includes several prominent charity and industry headquarters, so it's convenient for those who want to walk to work. If traffic raises your blood pressure, this is the place for you. House prices hover around the city average.
West Framingham: If you like big industrial centers, West Framingham could be for you. This area has two large commercial parks and offers an easy commute to work. There are some good shopping areas, too, with lots of restaurants. In spite of this, there are several larger homes in this neighborhood, so prices are higher but remain average for smaller apartments. Fit all your junk into a smaller space or be prepared to shell out the big bucks.
Route 9: The delightful historical center of Framingham is perfect for those who like older buildings. It is also dominated by Framingham State University and attracts a younger crowd with a student lifestyle. The area is right by Worcester Road and Main Street and has lots of inexpensive cafes, clubs, and car dealerships. Oh, and students, too. Thanks to the student population, there are lots of rental properties and affordable housing here. That's a really good thing since it costs money to throw a proper kegger.
Nobscott: The nearby village of Nobscott is known for its gas stations and adult -themed venues, but look beyond this and there are lovely woodlands and community projects. The Garden in the Woods is just one example. As for real estate prices, these are about average .for Framingham, with some of the largest homes costing more.
Saxonville: Located around the old Saxonville Mill, this part of Framingham is an artistic community with lots of 19th-century houses with Mansard roofs. It has lots of shops and restaurants and is a thriving commercial center, so it's very convenient for most facilities.
Apart from being observed and monitored as a population for lifestyle behaviors, the city is a pleasant and very convenient place to live. There are good municipal facilities here, including garbage collection (a selling point!) and other community services. Health care at the MetroWest Medical Center is excellent. For complex medical problems, many of the world’s finest hospitals are a few miles away in Boston. Hopefully, you'll never need them.
Framingham has lots of shops and malls all over the city and also has a twice-weekly farmer's market, which is the perfect place to find regional produce for healthy eating. There are some great restaurants, too, ranging from local specialties to more traditional cuisine.
The educational facilities in Framingham are of a very high standard. Framingham State University is also at home here-- go Rams! --and the major Ivy League Colleges are just a short drive away.
In Framingham, there are lots of community events, such as Concerts on the Green during the summer, and other festivals throughout the year. The arts and culture scene is lively, and the town has the feel of something going on most of the time. With beautiful parks and rowing on the Sudbury River, this is a beautiful town to call home.
June 2020 Framingham Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Framingham Rent Report. Framingham rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Framingham rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Framingham rents declined significantly over the past month
Framingham rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but are up moderately by 3.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Framingham stand at $1,582 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,961 for a two-bedroom. Framingham's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Boston Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Framingham, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Boston metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Brockton has the least expensive rents in the Boston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,528; the city has also seen rents fall by 1.5% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
- Somerville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,205, while one-bedrooms go for $1,778.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Framingham
As rents have increased moderately in Framingham, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Framingham is less affordable for renters.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Massachusetts as a whole logging rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.2% in Worcester.
- Framingham's median two-bedroom rent of $1,961 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.5% rise in Framingham.
- While Framingham's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Framingham than most large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,181, where Framingham is more than one-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.