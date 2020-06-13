122 Apartments for rent in Framingham, MA

Know Thy Neighborhoods

Framingham is divided into 18 sectors. These form several larger zones, which each has a distinctive character and real estate prices. Here are several to consider:

Downtown and South Framingham: This neighborhood is in the area intersected by Concord Street and Union Avenue. It is the commercial end of town and quite a lively area, with many historical buildings. Properties are at the lower end of the market here compared to the rest of Framingham. In this area, you will have a wide range of restaurants to choose from. The rent is affordable, so you'll have more money to spend on stuffing your face.

The Golden Triangle: At one time, the Golden Triangle was a three-mile district that included East Framingham. It now extends north of Route 30. This area has lots of shops and malls and is ideal for the shopaholic (break out the gold card). The area also includes several prominent charity and industry headquarters, so it's convenient for those who want to walk to work. If traffic raises your blood pressure, this is the place for you. House prices hover around the city average.

West Framingham: If you like big industrial centers, West Framingham could be for you. This area has two large commercial parks and offers an easy commute to work. There are some good shopping areas, too, with lots of restaurants. In spite of this, there are several larger homes in this neighborhood, so prices are higher but remain average for smaller apartments. Fit all your junk into a smaller space or be prepared to shell out the big bucks.

Route 9: The delightful historical center of Framingham is perfect for those who like older buildings. It is also dominated by Framingham State University and attracts a younger crowd with a student lifestyle. The area is right by Worcester Road and Main Street and has lots of inexpensive cafes, clubs, and car dealerships. Oh, and students, too. Thanks to the student population, there are lots of rental properties and affordable housing here. That's a really good thing since it costs money to throw a proper kegger.

Nobscott: The nearby village of Nobscott is known for its gas stations and adult -themed venues, but look beyond this and there are lovely woodlands and community projects. The Garden in the Woods is just one example. As for real estate prices, these are about average .for Framingham, with some of the largest homes costing more.

Saxonville: Located around the old Saxonville Mill, this part of Framingham is an artistic community with lots of 19th-century houses with Mansard roofs. It has lots of shops and restaurants and is a thriving commercial center, so it's very convenient for most facilities.