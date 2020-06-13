65 Apartments for rent in Hudson, MA📍
Hudson, Massachusetts is a town in Middlesex County that got its start as a "shoe town." What is that, you ask? Well a shoe town is a town with a whole lot of shoe factories - and Hudson had 17 of them at one point! The town's history dates way back to the mid-1600s and includes houses that were stops on the Underground Railroad, plenty of historical mills and a massive fire that spread over the town in 1894. Hudson is bordered by the towns of Bolton, Stow, Marlborough and Sudbury, so there is a lot of shopping and nightlife to be found in the various city centers. It's also less than an hour's drive to Boston, so many people choose to live here and commute into the city for work.
If you're planning on renting an apartment in Hudson, you'll be happy to know there are plenty of places available. The town has a roomy vacancy rate and nearly 30 percent of the units are rental apartments so you should have no trouble finding an apartment to rent. Whether you're looking for a stand-alone townhouse or a bigger apartment complex, you should be able to find what you're looking for. It's best to check out apts for rent in the spring and fall - that's when a lot of people are transitioning in and out of school and jobs and there tend to be more vacancies during that time. Plus you'll avoid the rather cold and dreary winters that this part of Massachusetts experiences. They aren't so bad from inside a warm home but you might not want to trek around to real estate appointments in three feet of snow!
What You'll Need
Anytime you start a hunt for apartments, it's good to check out a variety of places so that you know what is available. Make appointments to see a number of open apartments and to get a feel for what the different neighborhoods are like, what offerings are nearby, what your commute to work will be like, etc. When you head out to meet your prospective landlord, don't forget to bring all the necessary documents you'll need in order to rent. You'll probably have to bring a copy of your ID, bank statements, pay stubs, references, letter of employment, credit report, and anything else you think you might need to score the place of your dreams. Don't forget to bring your checkbook as well - you never know when you'll want to throw down some cash on a place and you don't want to risk missing out!
Hudson is divided into a few distinct neighborhoods, which you'll get to know once you're a resident! Depending on what your tastes are, you might prefer living closer to the center of town or further out around the fringes. Remember, too, that the town is only 26 miles from Boston! So even if you settle down in a quiet part of town, you'll always have access to the big city action of Beantown. Here's the lowdown on what they are like.
Gleasondale Station: Gleasondale Station shut down in 1965, but the area around it has continued to thrive. There are plenty of residential buildings and some cafes and shops here and it also includes the Marlborough-Sudbury State Forest and the beautiful Assabet River National Wildlife Refuge is right nearby! It's a great location for anyone interested in getting back to nature.
Washington Street / Park Street: This part of town is in the center of Hudson and crosses over I-495, making it a great spot to settle for people who plan on zipping into Boston for work. You'll need a car to get around but there are some great places to eat and drink in the area. Expect to find mostly single-family homes and small apartment complexes on small, winding streets.
Town Center: As the name implies, this is the center section of Hudson and is home to many of the town's more historical residences. It's a pretty place to live, especially in warmer weather when the trees and blossoms are in full bloom. There are a decent number of rental units available here, especially if you're looking in the summertime. Expect to find a lot of single-family homes, some dating back to the 1800s. You'll also find apartment complexes, but not many high rise buildings.
Hudson is a beautiful town that is filled with charming sights all year round: Wander down a snowy path, take in the lovely New England foliage in the fall or picnick in one of the many beautiful parks on a warm summer day. There's also a golf course in town, Charter Oak Country Club, and Marlborough Country Club is a short drive away. The city is part of the Boston metropolitan area so you can zip in and out of the city with ease, whether you're interested in heading downtown for work or play.
It's home to many beautiful churches that organize lots of activities and programs for the town. There are also heaps of historic sites and museums in the city that will give you more insight into its rich past. You can grab a bite of delicious food at the Rail Trail Flatbread Co. or the Horseshoe Pub, two of the area's favorites. Or catch a movie at the nearby cinema. There is plenty to see, do and eat here but if you're looking for even more action, head into Boston. There, you'll find all kinds of world-class restaurants and museums, great shopping and even more sightseeing and historical places worth a visit.
You can check out the Discovery Museums to have fun and learn about science, too. If you're feeling really adventurous, you'll have to check out the Davis corn maze around Halloween time. It's been voted the number one corn maze in the world and hosts all kinds of wacky events for all ages to enjoy.