Last updated June 13 2020

65 Apartments for rent in Hudson, MA

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
8 Units Available
The Point at Hudson
1000 Matrix Way, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,062
1120 sqft
Exceptional living in a residential area. Modern, sleek interiors. Homes feature high ceilings, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Smoke-free community. Outdoor living space. On-site management.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
12 Units Available
J Highlands at Hudson
307 Central St, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
J Highlands At Hudson brings inspired living to Hudson, Massachusetts.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Littlebrook Apartments
100 Tower St, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Country living close to I-495 and other major routes. Enjoy clubhouse and playground as well as on-site laundry, pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly with patio/balcony and walk-in closets.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Downtown Hudson
1 Unit Available
65 Main St Apt 15
65 Main Street, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
388 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Includes Heat/Hot Water And Electric. Located on Main St in Downtown Hudson. Plenty of parking in the town lot behind the building. Coin-op laundry on-site, elevator, hardwood floors. Six different layouts to choose from.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
104 Apsley St Unit 3
104 Apsley Street, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
800 sqft
HEAT/HOT WATER INCLUDED!!!!! Very well maintained small apartment building with on-site parking and laundry. Spacious rooms, a ton of sunlight, Good closet space. You will not find a better deal on a one bedroom in Hudson.
Results within 1 mile of Hudson
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Park Washington
15 Units Available
The Point at Marlborough
21 Austen Way, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,882
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
1130 sqft
This green community boasts its own coffee house, media room and clubhouse. Its proximity to I-495 allows easy access to Solomon Pond Mall, Boston and Worcester. Units have walk-in closets and hardwood floors.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
27 Miles Standish
27 Miles Standish Drive, Marlborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1959 sqft
Searching for a great place to rent/live? Fully renovated & tastefully appointed spacious split offers open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Hudson
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
26 Units Available
Avalon Marlborough
1000 Bay Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,892
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,213
1438 sqft
Thoughtfully designed loft, den and townhome-style apartments. Open-plan kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters in select homes. Furnished apartments available. Easy access to I-495.
Last updated June 13 at 06:20am
14 Units Available
Stone Gate
65 Silver Leaf Way, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,687
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,144
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-95. A resort-like community with a pool, playground, hot tub and gym. Dog park available. Interiors feature a fireplace, lots of storage and updated appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Tower Hill
6 Units Available
Talia Apartments
155 Ames St, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A deluxe apartment building with one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts is positioned minutes away from Route 20 for convenient commuting. Courtyard, top-of-the-line fitness center and pool access are included.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Marlborough
10 Units Available
Orchards Apartments
3 Avalon Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,194
1166 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,134
1317 sqft
Floor plans with one and two bedrooms come equipped with dishwashers, gourmet kitchens and breakfast bars. Community located near Solomon Pond Mall with convenient highway or public transportation access to Worcester.
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
25 Units Available
Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes
19 Royal Crest Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,461
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1050 sqft
Tudor-style apartments with brand-new appliances, extra storage space and in-unit laundry. Enjoy sand volleyball, swimming and tennis on site. Pet friendly. Close to Marlborough Country Club and the Solomon Pond Mall.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Bell Marlborough
20 Applebriar Ln, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1271 sqft
Spacious layouts that include washer and dryer, walk-in closets and ample organizational shelving. Cable ready. Includes ceiling fans, air conditioning and balcony or patio. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
67 Units Available
The Rockwell
12 Tyler Road, Worcester County, MA
Studio
$1,955
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,120
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1320 sqft
Welcome to The Rockwell, a new apartment community in Berlin, MA that embraces the outdoors with enthusiasm.
Last updated January 14 at 04:27pm
Marlborough Junction
Contact for Availability
Design Pak Lofts
175 Maple St, Marlborough, MA
Studio
$1,300
1 Bedroom
$1,600
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Stylish loft apartments with an easy commute to the major employers in Marlborough. The latest in luxury and modernity. Updated units in a historic industrial building.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
150 North Shore Drive
150 North Shore Drive, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Waterfront Stow, MA - Property Id: 56445 Waterfront 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Fireplace $1750 monthly. Heat, hot water and electric included Available May 1 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
150 N Shore Dr B
150 N Shore Dr, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Unit B Available 08/01/20 Lakefront Property - Stow MA - Property Id: 297168 Beautiful property with lake view and all amenities. 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, fireplace, off-street parking, all utilities included. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Marlborough
1 Unit Available
207 Lincoln St 1
207 Lincoln St, Marlborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Lincoln St Marlb - Property Id: 274051 Spacious 3-bedroom, 1st floor apartment near shops in Marlborough, nicely painted and renovated. Two off-street parking in the back of the building. Available immediately.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
750 Farm Road
750 Farm Road, Marlborough, MA
Studio
$1,200
500 sqft
750 Farm Road Unit 208 Available 09/01/20 CLEAN and COZY MARLBOROUGH STUDIO WITH A POOL!! - This super cute and quaint studio condo in the Princeton Green of Marlborough is ready for a new tenant! This cozy studio comes with hardwood floors, a

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Downtown Marlborough
1 Unit Available
68 Elm St Apt F
68 Elm Street, Marlborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1600 sqft
Located minutes from Downtown Marlborough, Rt 495 and near many high tech and pharmaceutical companies.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
French Hill
1 Unit Available
179 W Main St Unit 2
179 West Main Street, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
750 sqft
Small multi-family, 2nd floor, nice outdoor space, large unit. Minutes away from 495,290 and MA pike and the Downtown area.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
688 Boston Post Rd E Apt 323
688 Boston Post Road East, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
900 sqft
Nice condo near the Sudbury line that includes heat and hot water and two car off st parking. Nice updated kitchen and bathroom, private balcony, top floor corner unit. Call today to view!

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
1000 Bay Dr.
1000 Bay Drive, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,280
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
French Hill
1 Unit Available
16 Versailles
16 Versailles Street, Marlborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1175 sqft
Very nice totally renovated 3 bedroom apartment in a nice 2 family home. Eat-in kitchen has all new applicances with laundry hooks behind closet doors right off the kitchen. Three nice size bedrooms with carpeting.

Median Rent in Hudson

Last updated Jan. 2016
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Hudson is $1,032, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,295.
Studio
$908
1 Bed
$1,032
2 Beds
$1,295
3+ Beds
$1,632
City GuideHudson
Home to the Davis Mega Maze, rated the No. 1 corn maze in the world by CNN. A-maze-ing. Sorry.

Hudson, Massachusetts is a town in Middlesex County that got its start as a "shoe town." What is that, you ask? Well a shoe town is a town with a whole lot of shoe factories - and Hudson had 17 of them at one point! The town's history dates way back to the mid-1600s and includes houses that were stops on the Underground Railroad, plenty of historical mills and a massive fire that spread over the town in 1894. Hudson is bordered by the towns of Bolton, Stow, Marlborough and Sudbury, so there is a lot of shopping and nightlife to be found in the various city centers. It's also less than an hour's drive to Boston, so many people choose to live here and commute into the city for work.

Moving to Hudson

If you're planning on renting an apartment in Hudson, you'll be happy to know there are plenty of places available. The town has a roomy vacancy rate and nearly 30 percent of the units are rental apartments so you should have no trouble finding an apartment to rent. Whether you're looking for a stand-alone townhouse or a bigger apartment complex, you should be able to find what you're looking for. It's best to check out apts for rent in the spring and fall - that's when a lot of people are transitioning in and out of school and jobs and there tend to be more vacancies during that time. Plus you'll avoid the rather cold and dreary winters that this part of Massachusetts experiences. They aren't so bad from inside a warm home but you might not want to trek around to real estate appointments in three feet of snow!

What You'll Need

Anytime you start a hunt for apartments, it's good to check out a variety of places so that you know what is available. Make appointments to see a number of open apartments and to get a feel for what the different neighborhoods are like, what offerings are nearby, what your commute to work will be like, etc. When you head out to meet your prospective landlord, don't forget to bring all the necessary documents you'll need in order to rent. You'll probably have to bring a copy of your ID, bank statements, pay stubs, references, letter of employment, credit report, and anything else you think you might need to score the place of your dreams. Don't forget to bring your checkbook as well - you never know when you'll want to throw down some cash on a place and you don't want to risk missing out!

Neighborhoods

Hudson is divided into a few distinct neighborhoods, which you'll get to know once you're a resident! Depending on what your tastes are, you might prefer living closer to the center of town or further out around the fringes. Remember, too, that the town is only 26 miles from Boston! So even if you settle down in a quiet part of town, you'll always have access to the big city action of Beantown. Here's the lowdown on what they are like.

Gleasondale Station: Gleasondale Station shut down in 1965, but the area around it has continued to thrive. There are plenty of residential buildings and some cafes and shops here and it also includes the Marlborough-Sudbury State Forest and the beautiful Assabet River National Wildlife Refuge is right nearby! It's a great location for anyone interested in getting back to nature.

Washington Street / Park Street: This part of town is in the center of Hudson and crosses over I-495, making it a great spot to settle for people who plan on zipping into Boston for work. You'll need a car to get around but there are some great places to eat and drink in the area. Expect to find mostly single-family homes and small apartment complexes on small, winding streets.

Town Center: As the name implies, this is the center section of Hudson and is home to many of the town's more historical residences. It's a pretty place to live, especially in warmer weather when the trees and blossoms are in full bloom. There are a decent number of rental units available here, especially if you're looking in the summertime. Expect to find a lot of single-family homes, some dating back to the 1800s. You'll also find apartment complexes, but not many high rise buildings.

Living in Hudson

Hudson is a beautiful town that is filled with charming sights all year round: Wander down a snowy path, take in the lovely New England foliage in the fall or picnick in one of the many beautiful parks on a warm summer day. There's also a golf course in town, Charter Oak Country Club, and Marlborough Country Club is a short drive away. The city is part of the Boston metropolitan area so you can zip in and out of the city with ease, whether you're interested in heading downtown for work or play.

It's home to many beautiful churches that organize lots of activities and programs for the town. There are also heaps of historic sites and museums in the city that will give you more insight into its rich past. You can grab a bite of delicious food at the Rail Trail Flatbread Co. or the Horseshoe Pub, two of the area's favorites. Or catch a movie at the nearby cinema. There is plenty to see, do and eat here but if you're looking for even more action, head into Boston. There, you'll find all kinds of world-class restaurants and museums, great shopping and even more sightseeing and historical places worth a visit.

You can check out the Discovery Museums to have fun and learn about science, too. If you're feeling really adventurous, you'll have to check out the Davis corn maze around Halloween time. It's been voted the number one corn maze in the world and hosts all kinds of wacky events for all ages to enjoy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Hudson?
In Hudson, the median rent is $908 for a studio, $1,032 for a 1-bedroom, $1,295 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,632 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Hudson, check out our monthly Hudson Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Hudson?
Some of the colleges located in the Hudson area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Becker College, Hult International Business School, and Berklee College of Music. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Hudson?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hudson from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Lowell, and Worcester.

