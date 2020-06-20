21 Trapelo St.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Spacious and incredibly charming, two bedroom on the first floor of a lovely two family home in an excellent Brighton location! This beautiful apartment is available 5/1 or 6/1 and features hardwood floors, a spacious living room and a full formal dining room, a nicely updated kitchen with a dishwasher, two very good size bedroom, a renovated bathroom and there's laundry in the basement. This location is convenient to the B train on Comm. Ave, buses on Washington Street and the Chestnut Hill reservoir.



Terms: One year lease