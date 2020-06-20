All apartments in Boston
21 Trapelo St.

21 Trapelo Street · (617) 422-8989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21 Trapelo Street, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Spacious and incredibly charming, two bedroom on the first floor of a lovely two family home in an excellent Brighton location! This beautiful apartment is available 5/1 or 6/1 and features hardwood floors, a spacious living room and a full formal dining room, a nicely updated kitchen with a dishwasher, two very good size bedroom, a renovated bathroom and there's laundry in the basement. This location is convenient to the B train on Comm. Ave, buses on Washington Street and the Chestnut Hill reservoir.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Trapelo St. have any available units?
21 Trapelo St. has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 Trapelo St. have?
Some of 21 Trapelo St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Trapelo St. currently offering any rent specials?
21 Trapelo St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Trapelo St. pet-friendly?
No, 21 Trapelo St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 21 Trapelo St. offer parking?
No, 21 Trapelo St. does not offer parking.
Does 21 Trapelo St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Trapelo St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Trapelo St. have a pool?
No, 21 Trapelo St. does not have a pool.
Does 21 Trapelo St. have accessible units?
No, 21 Trapelo St. does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Trapelo St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Trapelo St. has units with dishwashers.
