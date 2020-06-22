205 Harold

Amenities

Renovated in 2017 this beautiful 4 bedroom 1.5 bath unit on the second floor in a multi-family house located near Stony Brook orange line train station in Dorchester. Unit features a living room and modern kitchen with granite counter-tops and all stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. Private washer/dryer in the unit. On-street parking with a residential permit. Easy access to the orange line train station restaurants and shops. Cat friendly for $50/month. Dog is considered on a case by case basis for an additional $100/month upon landlord