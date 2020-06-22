All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 205 Harold.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
205 Harold
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:10 PM

205 Harold

205 Harold Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

205 Harold Street, Boston, MA 02121
Washington Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated in 2017 this beautiful 4 bedroom 1.5 bath unit on the second floor in a multi-family house located near Stony Brook orange line train station in Dorchester. Unit features a living room and modern kitchen with granite counter-tops and all stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. Private washer/dryer in the unit. On-street parking with a residential permit. Easy access to the orange line train station restaurants and shops. Cat friendly for $50/month. Dog is considered on a case by case basis for an additional $100/month upon landlord

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Harold have any available units?
205 Harold doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 Harold have?
Some of 205 Harold's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Harold currently offering any rent specials?
205 Harold isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Harold pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 Harold is pet friendly.
Does 205 Harold offer parking?
No, 205 Harold does not offer parking.
Does 205 Harold have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 Harold offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Harold have a pool?
No, 205 Harold does not have a pool.
Does 205 Harold have accessible units?
No, 205 Harold does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Harold have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Harold does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

601 Albany St
601 Albany Street
Boston, MA 02118
Washington Heights
127-135 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02135
Brighton Avenue Apartments
19-25 Brighton Ave
Boston, MA 02134
Boston East
126 Border Street
Boston, MA 02128
Gables Seaport
501 Congress Street
Boston, MA 02210
AVA Theater District
45 Stuart St
Boston, MA 02116
St. Botolph Street
150 Saint Botolph St
Boston, MA 02115
Fenway Diamond Apartments at 9 Miner Street
9 Miner Street
Boston, MA 02215

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College