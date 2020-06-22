205 Harold Street, Boston, MA 02121 Washington Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated in 2017 this beautiful 4 bedroom 1.5 bath unit on the second floor in a multi-family house located near Stony Brook orange line train station in Dorchester. Unit features a living room and modern kitchen with granite counter-tops and all stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. Private washer/dryer in the unit. On-street parking with a residential permit. Easy access to the orange line train station restaurants and shops. Cat friendly for $50/month. Dog is considered on a case by case basis for an additional $100/month upon landlord
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 205 Harold have any available units?
205 Harold doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 Harold have?
Some of 205 Harold's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Harold currently offering any rent specials?
205 Harold isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Harold pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 Harold is pet friendly.
Does 205 Harold offer parking?
No, 205 Harold does not offer parking.
Does 205 Harold have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 Harold offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Harold have a pool?
No, 205 Harold does not have a pool.
Does 205 Harold have accessible units?
No, 205 Harold does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Harold have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Harold does not have units with dishwashers.