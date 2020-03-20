All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

18 Virgil Road

18 Virgil Road · No Longer Available
Location

18 Virgil Road, Boston, MA 02132
Brook Farm

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
RB88This two bedroom one bathroom apartment features a living room dining room and a kitchen. All of the rooms throughout have new hardwood floors except for the kitchen and bathroom which have tile flooring. The kitchen also has white cabinets track lighting and all stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. There is an A/C window unit radiated heat and in-unit laundry. Outside there is a shared patio with gas grills and off-street parking spaces including one garage space. Located only a five minute walk to the West Roxbury Train Station. Water hot water and sewage are all included with rent. Pets are welcome

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Virgil Road have any available units?
18 Virgil Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 Virgil Road have?
Some of 18 Virgil Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Virgil Road currently offering any rent specials?
18 Virgil Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Virgil Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 Virgil Road is pet friendly.
Does 18 Virgil Road offer parking?
Yes, 18 Virgil Road does offer parking.
Does 18 Virgil Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Virgil Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Virgil Road have a pool?
No, 18 Virgil Road does not have a pool.
Does 18 Virgil Road have accessible units?
No, 18 Virgil Road does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Virgil Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Virgil Road has units with dishwashers.
