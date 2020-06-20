15 Breck Ave 1

Amenities
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 Large Oak Square 3 Bed w/ Parking - 9/1 - Property Id: 276803
Recently updated and very well-maintained first floor unit in Brighton's Oak Square. Large eat-in kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, plenty of in-unit storage, large bedrooms, and hardwood floors throughout. Easy walk to Brighton Center, and an easy commute using the 57 Bus to Kenmore. PARKING included, a tandem off-street space - laundry in building in the basement. Cats negotiable - available 9/1. Reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate for a tour / showing / any questions!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276803
Property Id 276803
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5775583)