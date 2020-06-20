All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 15 Breck Ave 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
15 Breck Ave 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

15 Breck Ave 1

15 Breck Ave · (207) 356-1327
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Oak Square
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15 Breck Ave, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 Large Oak Square 3 Bed w/ Parking - 9/1 - Property Id: 276803

Recently updated and very well-maintained first floor unit in Brighton's Oak Square. Large eat-in kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, plenty of in-unit storage, large bedrooms, and hardwood floors throughout. Easy walk to Brighton Center, and an easy commute using the 57 Bus to Kenmore. PARKING included, a tandem off-street space - laundry in building in the basement. Cats negotiable - available 9/1. Reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate for a tour / showing / any questions!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276803
Property Id 276803

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5775583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Breck Ave 1 have any available units?
15 Breck Ave 1 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 Breck Ave 1 have?
Some of 15 Breck Ave 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Breck Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
15 Breck Ave 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Breck Ave 1 pet-friendly?
No, 15 Breck Ave 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 15 Breck Ave 1 offer parking?
Yes, 15 Breck Ave 1 does offer parking.
Does 15 Breck Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Breck Ave 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Breck Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 15 Breck Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 15 Breck Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 15 Breck Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Breck Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Breck Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 15 Breck Ave 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Devonshire
1 Devonshire Place
Boston, MA 02203
Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave
Boston, MA 02129
Radius
530 Western Ave
Boston, MA 02135
Flats on D
411 D St
Boston, MA 02210
Boston East
126 Border Street
Boston, MA 02128
81 Essex
81 Essex Street
Boston, MA 02111
Douglass Park Apartments
650 Columbus Ave
Boston, MA 02118
St. Botolph Street
150 Saint Botolph St
Boston, MA 02115

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity