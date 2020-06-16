134 Msgr Patrick J Lydon Way

Amenities

This huge 3 bedroom unit perfectly located in Dorchester with views of the city. This sunny unit features a gracious foyer, high ceilings, a newly renovated, large eat in kitchen with pantry and stainless steel appliances, large dining room, living room, and 3 spacious bedrooms. Hardwood floors throughout, front and back porches, close to Hemenway Park, quick walk to Ashmont station, highway access, walking distance to area restaurants and other amenities. First and last, credit/CORI check required. Virtual tour is available for showing.All showings will meet State COVID 19 guidelines, masks and gloves must be worn throughout the showing. Please text or email list agent to schedule showings.