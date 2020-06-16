All apartments in Boston
134 Msgr Patrick J Lydon Way

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

134 Msgr Patrick J Lydon Way, Boston, MA 02124
St. Marks

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This huge 3 bedroom unit perfectly located in Dorchester with views of the city. This sunny unit features a gracious foyer, high ceilings, a newly renovated, large eat in kitchen with pantry and stainless steel appliances, large dining room, living room, and 3 spacious bedrooms. Hardwood floors throughout, front and back porches, close to Hemenway Park, quick walk to Ashmont station, highway access, walking distance to area restaurants and other amenities. First and last, credit/CORI check required. Virtual tour is available for showing.All showings will meet State COVID 19 guidelines, masks and gloves must be worn throughout the showing. Please text or email list agent to schedule showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 Msgr Patrick J Lydon Way have any available units?
134 Msgr Patrick J Lydon Way has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 134 Msgr Patrick J Lydon Way have?
Some of 134 Msgr Patrick J Lydon Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 Msgr Patrick J Lydon Way currently offering any rent specials?
134 Msgr Patrick J Lydon Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Msgr Patrick J Lydon Way pet-friendly?
No, 134 Msgr Patrick J Lydon Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 134 Msgr Patrick J Lydon Way offer parking?
No, 134 Msgr Patrick J Lydon Way does not offer parking.
Does 134 Msgr Patrick J Lydon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 Msgr Patrick J Lydon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Msgr Patrick J Lydon Way have a pool?
No, 134 Msgr Patrick J Lydon Way does not have a pool.
Does 134 Msgr Patrick J Lydon Way have accessible units?
No, 134 Msgr Patrick J Lydon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Msgr Patrick J Lydon Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 Msgr Patrick J Lydon Way does not have units with dishwashers.
