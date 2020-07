Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly

Unit Amenities garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court business center clubhouse community garden concierge 24hr gym parking pool table internet access key fob access package receiving yoga cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage dog park internet cafe

Live boldly, live exquisitely–live at Waterside Place by Windsor, your home on the harbor. A modern high rise community offering residents a boutique living experience in the ultra-desirable Seaport District. Explore our one, two and three-bedroom luxury apartments in Boston just steps from Silver Line MBTA access, active nightlife, world class restaurants, and the Harborwalk. We pride ourselves on our modern, LEED Gold Certified apartments on Boston’s harbor, easy access to numerous transportation options, pet-friendly spaces, professional services, and lavish amenities.