Amenities

This large 2 bedroom apartment with an office is decorated with closet space throughout. High ceilings and many windows make it feel even more spacious than the 1200 sq ft that it boasts. Updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances. Fireplace does not work. Cats will be considered.