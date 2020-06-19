1-3 Winter Place Unit 2R

Amenities

Steps from the Boston Common, this architecturally significant gut renovated gracious 2 bed+/ 2.5 bath residence is detailed w/historical charm. Private elevator w/direct access enters into your own mirrored foyer w/custom herringbone floors. Handcrafted columns, coffered ceiling & original lighting can be found in the grand living and dining room, ideal for entertaining. Book cased den. Custom chef's kitchen features a Wolf gas range and oven, Sub-Zero, and custom cabinetry. Lavish spa like baths including MBR soaking tub/steam shower complete this magnificent renovation. Luxury finishes, combined w/ rich craftsmanship achieve a level of substance and distinction. One block away from Millennium,The Ritz & 45 Province. Shopping, popular restaurants, bars/cafes and theaters are just steps away. This home is perfectly situated for the discerning urban dweller looking to reside in the center of the city. Private & common outdoor decks.