1-3 Winter Place Unit 2R

1-3 Winter Place · (617) 908-4000
Location

1-3 Winter Place, Boston, MA 02108
Downtown Boston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2243 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
elevator
hot tub
media room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
hot tub
media room
Steps from the Boston Common, this architecturally significant gut renovated gracious 2 bed+/ 2.5 bath residence is detailed w/historical charm. Private elevator w/direct access enters into your own mirrored foyer w/custom herringbone floors. Handcrafted columns, coffered ceiling & original lighting can be found in the grand living and dining room, ideal for entertaining. Book cased den. Custom chef's kitchen features a Wolf gas range and oven, Sub-Zero, and custom cabinetry. Lavish spa like baths including MBR soaking tub/steam shower complete this magnificent renovation. Luxury finishes, combined w/ rich craftsmanship achieve a level of substance and distinction. One block away from Millennium,The Ritz & 45 Province. Shopping, popular restaurants, bars/cafes and theaters are just steps away. This home is perfectly situated for the discerning urban dweller looking to reside in the center of the city. Private & common outdoor decks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1-3 Winter Place Unit 2R have any available units?
1-3 Winter Place Unit 2R has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1-3 Winter Place Unit 2R have?
Some of 1-3 Winter Place Unit 2R's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1-3 Winter Place Unit 2R currently offering any rent specials?
1-3 Winter Place Unit 2R isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1-3 Winter Place Unit 2R pet-friendly?
No, 1-3 Winter Place Unit 2R is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 1-3 Winter Place Unit 2R offer parking?
No, 1-3 Winter Place Unit 2R does not offer parking.
Does 1-3 Winter Place Unit 2R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1-3 Winter Place Unit 2R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1-3 Winter Place Unit 2R have a pool?
No, 1-3 Winter Place Unit 2R does not have a pool.
Does 1-3 Winter Place Unit 2R have accessible units?
No, 1-3 Winter Place Unit 2R does not have accessible units.
Does 1-3 Winter Place Unit 2R have units with dishwashers?
No, 1-3 Winter Place Unit 2R does not have units with dishwashers.
