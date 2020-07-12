/
thompson square bunker hill
228 Apartments for rent in Thompson Square - Bunker Hill, Boston, MA
Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,819
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,272
1367 sqft
Waterfront apartments, studio to three-bedroom, close to Tobin Memorial Bridge. Great options for commuters, as residents have access to a discounted water taxi, shuttle to Government Center, and MBTA just steps away.
47 Harvard St Apt A103
47 Harvard Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,750
685 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 47 Harvard St Apt A103 in Boston. View photos, descriptions and more!
58 Elm St.
58 Elm Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
SPACIOUS CONDO QUALITY 2 BEDROOM/1.
124 Bunker Hill St
124 Bunker Hill Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1851 sqft
Spectacular 3 bed/2.5 bath town-home with TWO car garage parking! This rare property offers fully renovated space that is perfect for the growing family. Open and inviting living with dimensional footprint, gas fireplace, and dramatic 17' ceilings.
77 Pearl St.
77 Pearl Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1075 sqft
Spacious three bedroom, two bathroom condo in fantastic Charlestown location. Unit features fully applianced kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, separate living room area, and laundry in unit.
103 Rutherford Ave.
103 Rutherford Avenue, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
892 sqft
Terms: One year lease
00 Auburn St.
00 Auburn Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease
250 Main St Unit 4
250 Main St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Historic Charlestown in Desirable Area close shops - Property Id: 306175 Historic Charlestown in desirable walkable location, corner of Main Street and Phipps Street Remodel in 2019 with new kitchen cabinets, new quartz counter tops, new floors.
28 Tremont ST #2
28 Tremont Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
800 sqft
Unit #2 Available 08/01/20 28 Tremont St - Property Id: 42801 1 bed+ Den/Office (one master with walk in closet and one smaller room ...
17 Chestnut St. - 2
17 Chestnut Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1275 sqft
Well-maintained sun-drenched condo located in the historic part of Charlestown on the Freedom Trail facing the USS Constitution in a breathtaking Brownstone. The unit consists of 2 gorgeous bedrooms, and 2 luxurious bathrooms.
17 Mount Vernon Street
17 Mount Vernon Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
1450 sqft
17 Mount Vernon Street Apt #C, Boston, MA 02129 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sveta Vakhitova, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (617) 818-0801. Available from: 08/01/2020.
73 West Main
73 Main St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1060 sqft
NO FEE! The Brand New Grove at Olmsted Green! At the Grove, great city living comes partnered with amazing access to the great outdoors. It's suburban living in an urban setting.
256 Bunker Hill St
256 Bunker Hill Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Available NOW - Enjoy this brand new, renovated unit in historic Charlestown! Unit features three bedrooms with a study, hardwood, two full baths (one on each floor), new kitchen with stainless appliances, central heating and cooling via efficient
30 Polk St.
30 Polk Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
816 sqft
PET FRIENDLY Brand New construction! Sleek, new, modern living in Charlestown, the heart of one of Boston's most desirable neighborhoods! Located only minutes from local attractions such as Bunker Hill Monument, the Gas Light District, City Square &
12 Austin St
12 Austin Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1000 sqft
NO FEE Avail 9/1 Gorgeous 3 bedroom in the heart of Charlestown.
27 cross
27 Cross Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,975
435 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease
24 Baxter Rd.
24 Baxter Road, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,402
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Terms: One year lease
267 MAIN ST
267 Main Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Available 09/01/20 RARE FIND! 2 BEDROOM IN CHARLESTOWN! - Property Id: 299605 Very large 2 bed on Main St. New eat-in-kitchen and new tiled bath. Conveniently located close to shopping and MBTA transportation. Easy access to highways.
175 Bunker Hill St.
175 Bunker Hill Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,580
1111 sqft
2 Bd, 2 Bath, Laundry in Unit, Hardwood Floors, Zip Car, Gym Terms: One year lease
5 Main
5 Main Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
1345 sqft
Spacious, bright, freshly painted condo in Charlestown's Gas Light District. Enter through your own private entrance, just like a single family home.
85 Ferrin St 3
85 Ferrin Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
**3 Beds w/ Laundry in Building AVAIL NOW!!! - Property Id: 319253 3 Bed unit with Large Living Room, granite countertops, oak cabinets in the kitchen. Located on quiet dead end street, and about a half block away from bus stop.
42 8th St.
42 Eighth Street, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,550
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This your opportunity to live in a full service building right in Charlestown's Navy Yard.
Avalon North Station
1 Nashua St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,330
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,830
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,655
1112 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments centrally located to I-93, highways 28 and 3, and North Station commuter rail. In-unit laundry. Patio and balcony views of downtown skyline. Extra storage available.
Avalon North Point
100 Cambridgeside Pl, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,348
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,495
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,676
1140 sqft
Thoughtfully designed layouts with in-unit washer and dryer. Modern kitchens with breakfast bars. Close proximity to Routes 2, 16, 28, and MBTA Bus and Commuter Rail lines.
