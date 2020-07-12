/
southern mattapan
935 Apartments for rent in Southern Mattapan, Boston, MA
SoMa Apartments
15 Bismarck St, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,500
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
923 sqft
Just two blocks from the center of Mattapan Square and its many restaurants and shops. Air conditioned apartments with fully-equipped kitchens, wall-to-wall carpeting and private balconies. Online rent payments and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
96 Itasca St Unit 5
96 Itasca St, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
967 sqft
Good sized 3 Bedroom in the heart of Mattapan - Good sized 3 bed 1 bath condo for rent in the heart of Mattapan. Building includes off-street parking in the back. This home is close to the public transportation. Section 8 Voucher is OK.
56 Neponset Ave Unit 2
56 Neponset Avenue, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1400 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath unit on the second floor in a two-family house located in Roslindale. Unit features a living room, modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
2032 Dorchester Ave.
2032 Dorchester Avenue, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1000 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom apartment within very short walk to Ashmont T! Updated eat-in kitchen with nice appliances and granite counters. Cozy living room. Updated bathroom. Two bedrooms with closets and one without. Hardwood floors.
106 Richmond Street
106 Richmond Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
1000 sqft
Incredible Luxury Loft with 20ft Ceilings! - 1000sq/ft! - No Similar Units in this Area - Huge Windows with Amazing Sunlight - Hardwood Floors Throughout - Spacious Open Living Area - Huge Bedroom with Walk-in Closet - Laundry - Central A/c - Luxury
94 Bourne
94 Bourne Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Located in the highly desirable Woodbourne area of JP, this large sun-filled deleaded second floor unit has an inviting living room, dining room with french doors, eat-in kitchen, separate breakfast nook, 2 good sized bedrooms, and a lovely bathroom.
9 Wyvern St.
9 Wyvern Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1300 sqft
Recently update large 2 bed with living room, dining room, 4 season porch, new kitchen floor, granit kitchen, new SS appliance, Free laundry in basement. lots of closets and windows, storage in basement. 1 garage parking space for a fee.
230 Fuller St.
230 Fuller St, Boston, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,550
1050 sqft
Sept 2020-Packards Corner 4 bed, 2 bath, NO FEE!!! H/HW inc. Fantastic location right in Packards Corner. Garden level spacious 4 bed.
617 Morton St.
617 Morton Street, Boston, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1100 sqft
Terms: One year lease
836 Canterbury St.
836 Canterbury Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
600 sqft
Gorgeous new 1 bedroom apartment, tastefully renovated with contemporary finishes including carrera quartz counters, stainless steel appliances and classic ceramic subway tile accents.
98 Selden
98 Selden Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
3000 sqft
Wonderful 2008 built home featuring a master suite! This apartment includes 3 bedrooms and 2 Full bathrooms. The home is very spacious with open concept living, dining, and kitchen areas. This beautiful unit also features private outdoor living.
420 Norfolk St.
420 Norfolk Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1300 sqft
This is an amazing, bright sunny 3rd floor apartment with tons of windows.This apartment is over 1300sq ft. featuring 3 large bedrooms 1 bathroom. The living room opens into the large dining room area.
48 Blue Hills Pkwy 1
48 Blue Hills Parkway, Milton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom plus Office, Laundry in Unit, avail. Now - Property Id: 164621 A large and sunny 2 bedroom, two-level unit on a treelined street. Large welcoming foyer, living room with a working fireplace, hardwood floors throughout.
77 Richmond St #3
77 Richmond Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1119 sqft
Lower Mills: 3 Bed, Central Air, Parking & In Unit Laundry - Gorgeous eat in kitchen with an attached private deck! Parking included in rent! Tenant to pay first, Security Deposit and Full fee. Tenant to pay all utilities except water and sewage.
Elevation at Crown Colony
7 Crown Street, Milton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1123 sqft
Less than 1 mile from the Quincy/Adams MBTA station, so grab a seat on the Redline for a quick ride into Boston. Prefer to drive? We are located at the interchange of 93, Rt.
108 Southern Ave
108 Southern Avenue, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Don't miss this spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with heat included in the rent! Property is less than a mile from the T and abuts Elmhurst Park.
643 Morton Street
643 Morton Street, Boston, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1300 sqft
Move in ready, big and bright, four bedroom apartment with high ceilings on 2nd floor. Recent improvements including fresh paint and refinished hardwood floors throughout. Big bedrooms with ample closet space..Eat in kitchen with pantry.
1937 Dorchester Ave
1937 Dorchester Avenue, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1145 sqft
Beautifully updated 3 Bed 1 Bath remodeled apartment, directly across from the Ashmont T-Station, restaurants and shopping. Freshly painted with modern appliances, fixtures/outlets, lighting, and polished wood floors.
63 West Main
63 West Main Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1060 sqft
NO FEE! The Brand New Grove at Olmsted Green! At the Grove, great city living comes partnered with amazing access to the great outdoors. It's suburban living in an urban setting.
20 Wilcock Street 3
20 Wilcock Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1100 sqft
3rd Floor Apt, Easy To Commute In All Directions - Property Id: 105710 Great property located on the Dorchester/Mattapan line. Easy access to public transportation and commute in all directions with ease.
660 Washington St.
660 Washington Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$3,090
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious living in the Theatre District of Boston.
27 Fessenden
27 Fessenden Street, Boston, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1100 sqft
Large 4 bedroom unit with lots of space. Near public transportation and highway Terms: One year lease
40 Cedar Street
40 Cedar Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
40 Cedar Street, Boston, MA 02130 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Egi Gjikondi, Broad Street Boutique Realty, (781) 605-8924. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
18 Orono St #1
18 Orono St, Milton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Unit #1 Available 09/01/20 2 Bed / 1 Bath, owner is open to small pets - Property Id: 318448 This two family home is located on the first floor. It is surrounded by lovely family homes and a wonderful park.
