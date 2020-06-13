Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:25 PM

154 Apartments for rent in Attleboro, MA

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downton Attleboro
1 Unit Available
179-177 County St 179-3, 177-3
179 County St, Attleboro, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Unit 179-3, 177-3 Available 07/01/20 Remodeled Unit in Clean, Quiet Bldg. near Park - Property Id: 102830 Completely re-modeled 2 BR unit in clean quiet building near Capron Park. Enjoy the beautiful walking & running trails.

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
South Attleboro Village
1 Unit Available
359 Robinson Ave.
359 Robinson Avenue, Attleboro, MA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1175 sqft
Available 6/1! Beautiful, newly renovated 4 bedroom apartment with an additional room great for an office or entertainment room. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. Brand new, full bath with tile stand up shower.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Downton Attleboro
1 Unit Available
27 Summer Street
27 Summer Street, Attleboro, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1100 sqft
Large 3 bedroom apartment on second floor, convenient to downtown train station, major routes, highways, shopping schools and Capron park.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Downton Attleboro
1 Unit Available
160 Pine St
160 Pine Street, Attleboro, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
Impressive townhome style apartment completely remodeled and ready for immediate occupancy. Brand new kitchen with maple cabinets, granite, new appliances and flooring as well as ample eating area.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Downton Attleboro
1 Unit Available
14-16 East 4th Street
14-16 East Fourth Street, Attleboro, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
This STUNNINGLY maintained townhouse style apartment has everything a single family can offer! Where else can you find a rental with 1,500 sq. ft? There is plenty of room for entertaining from the spacious first level to the 4 bedrooms upstairs.

Last updated December 10 at 09:55pm
Downton Attleboro
1 Unit Available
146 Pine St
146 Pine St, Attleboro, MA
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
Nice first floor unit in multifamily dwelling- neat and clean with new carpets, paint, an updated kitchen and bath. On site security, coin -op laundry in basement as well as locked storage unit, shared yard. Parking for one car.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Falls
1 Unit Available
548 Roosevelt Avenue
548 Roosevelt Avenue, Central Falls, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1000 sqft
548 Roosevelt Avenue - Units 1-14 Available 07/01/20 Central Falls Roosevelt Lofts One Beds Starting at $1,400 - Be one of the first to enjoy these luxury units in this newly converted mill building - available for July 1st Located in the

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Central Falls
1 Unit Available
555 Roosevelt Ave
555 Roosevelt Avenue, Central Falls, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 06/15/20 stylish loft in renovated mill complex - Property Id: 217393 Located in the M-residential complex in Central Falls we have a newly available one bedroom one bath loft apartment.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pleasant View
1 Unit Available
11 Coyle Ave
11 Coyle Avenue, Pawtucket, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Brand New 2 Bed Apartment in Pawtucket, all utilities included. - Brand new 2 bedroom garden level apartment for rent. All utilities included.

Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
Valley Falls
1 Unit Available
7 Church st
7 Church Street, Valley Falls, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7 Church st in Valley Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Central Falls
1 Unit Available
65 Garfield St
65 Garfield Street, Central Falls, RI
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
65 garfield single home - Property Id: 238660 single home, spacer rooms, parking, Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/238660 Property Id 238660 (RLNE5709573)
Last updated June 13 at 12:47pm
15 Units Available
West Village
792 West St, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,972
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,707
1340 sqft
Residents can get out and enjoy cabanas, an athletic center and even charge their electric vehicle at this community. Inside features include custom cabinetry, designer appliances and walk-in closets. Mansfield Crossing shopping center is nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
26 Units Available
Village Green Apartments
71 Messenger St, Plainville, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,430
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
850 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Downtown Providence
29 Units Available
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,800
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,335
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1302 sqft
All units feature washer/dryers, while the community has an indoor pool, garage parking, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Can't-be-beat location in downtown Providence near public transit, I-95, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 12:36pm
38 Units Available
Alexan Wrentham
50 Ledgeview Way, Norfolk County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,905
1482 sqft
Alexan Wrentham is a brand new apartment community with everything you could ask for without ever having to leave.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
15 Units Available
The Sylvan Foxborough
10 Fisher St, Foxborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,997
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,456
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,859
1446 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept gourmet kitchens, granite/quartz counters, large islands, custom cabinetry, high ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, playground, fitness club, catering kitchen. Easy access to I-95 and I-495.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
16 Units Available
The River Lofts at Ashton Mill
51 Front St, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,427
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,813
1311 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Great location for outdoor recreation and close to wooded paths, kayaks, and running trails. Residents enjoy communal maintenance services, pool table, gym, and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Downtown Providence
18 Units Available
Station Row
10 Park Row West, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,677
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,741
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,438
862 sqft
You've Arrived - Welcome to Station Row, Downtown Providence's newest luxury apartment home destination. Directly next to the iconic Providence Station, a new landmark is rising.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Cumberland Hill
18 Units Available
Cumberland Crossing
100 Crossing Dr, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,375
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
964 sqft
Cumberland Crossing is off 1295 and a short drive to the Cape. Apartments feature on-site pool, and South County Beach is close-by. Units feature fireplaces, W/D, and high-end kitchens; site offers pool, parking, and green-living.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
157 Governor St. 2
157 Governor Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Unit 2 Available 06/15/20 157 Governor St. - Property Id: 266899 Wonderful light-filled 3 bedroom 2nd floor apt in Wayland Square neighborhood.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
78 Barnes Street
78 Barnes Street, Providence, RI
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
June 2020: 4 BR Apt. in Eastside Near Brown U. - Property Id: 166126 Available June 1, 2020. Accepting Lease Now! Nice 4 bedroom apartment with 1.5 bath , spacious, bright, hardwood floor. Big kitchen and tiled bathroom.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
2 Barnes
2 Barnes Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1500 sqft
Brand new 4 bed 3 bath near Brown! Legacy Real Estate - Renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bath unit featuring hardwood floors, chef's kitchen, marble baths, Central heating & central air. Big bedrooms with ample closets. Laundry in unit.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
120 Governor St 3
120 Governor Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
950 sqft
ALL INCLUDED!!! EAST SIDE 2BED - Property Id: 262895 ALL INCLUDED!!! electricity gas verizon wifi. 1400$ east side prime location One block from ives street ,5 min walk for brown and wickenden street many store and coffee shop near by.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
12 Benefit Street
12 Benefit Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
Bright second floor apartment in historic building. 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom, master bedroom with en suite marble tiled bathroom w/ soaker tub, large deck with great city views, parking.

Median Rent in Attleboro

Last updated Feb. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Attleboro is $929, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,129.
Studio
$828
1 Bed
$929
2 Beds
$1,129
3+ Beds
$1,433
City GuideAttleboro
Polish up those old pearls before you head to Attleboro--this former "Jewelry Capitol of the World" remains a shining gem in the Providence and Boston metropolitan areas.

A relatively small city in southern Massachusetts with enormous historical appeal, Attleboro, MA was first settled in 1634 and incorporated in 1694. It's a favored bedroom community for nearby Providence, Rhode Island (10 miles away), and is within reasonable commuting distance to the region's largest city, Boston (40 miles away). Just don't confuse the town with neighboring North Attleborough; Attleboro has been "ugh"-free since reincorporating in 1914. Attleboro residents have plenty of room to spread out, with just over 40,000 residents inhabiting the city's 28-square-mile footprint. Imagine a city just a bit smaller than Miami but with only 2 percent of the population -- plenty of leg room, so to speak.

Moving to Attleboro

Wrap your head around non-traditional rentals when you first begin scouting options in the Attleboro area. Although several modern apartment and townhome communities have been built in recent years, many of the rental homes you'll find in this area are actually houses.

Older homes that are far too spacious for today's average family have been split into multiple apartments that regularly come on the market as rental properties. But jump on these gems quickly, as the demand is often greater than supply. In addition, some history-infused older homes have had their basements, attics, maid quarters, barns, and garages turned into quaint living spaces, which also move rapidly on the local market.

Tenants, Sublets and Leases, Oh My

Of the handful of condo and townhome communities in Attleboro, a majority of the units are owned by individuals. This means that you need to read carefully before you sign the lease on your new home. Make sure you understand whether you're going to be renting from the owner, someone who will be subletting to you, or if you may be dealing with a corporation instead. Each situation has its own complications, so take a close look at the paperwork before you add your John Hancock. On the plus side, because multiple units in the same complex may be available at the same time through different owners, you may be able to negotiate better terms and pricing.

Costs a Lot, Costs a Little

Compared to the national Cost of Living Index score of 100, Attleboro scores 131, 11 points higher than the Massachusetts average and just a bit higher than both Providence and Boston. Fortunately for renters, however, the factors that drive up the area's costs are largely outside of the rental market, where it's possible to find one bedroom units starting in the $700 range, and two bedroom apartments typically under $1000. When you check out non-traditional units, like historical homes that have been converted to a few apartments per floor, you'll often find opportunities to grab rental housing at just over $1 per square foot. You may be able to rent a 1200 square foot home with three bedrooms for a fairly reasonable sum (do the math yourself, it's not that hard). Just remember that these units will likely be more "quaint" than up-to-date; think tiles with character, not marble inlay.

Attleboro Neighborhoods

Like many Colonial cities, Attleboro's neighborhoods spread out as settlers homesteaded areas increasingly distant from the original town center or trading area. When a large homestead or parcel of farmland broke up, a neighborhood arose. Of those that comprise Attleboro, you'll find a mixture of historic properties interspersed with more modern buildings. No cookie-cutter neighborhoods here--it's strictly a mix-n-match type of town and that's how the locals like it.

Downtown Attleboro: Host to the city's municipal buildings as well as various commercial enterprises in distinctive red brick mill buildings, you'll find lofts and condos in this area, plus an MBTA commuter station.

Briggs Corner: Home to Briggs Corner Pizzeria and the Briggs Corner Store, this neighborhood may only have occasional rentals, but is high on the tasty quotient.

Dodgeville: Close to Briggs Corner and near the south side of the city, Dodgeville has both South Main Street and the Ten Mile River running through it.

East Junction: The East Junction neighborhood is in the triangle bounded by South Main Street, Thurber Avenue, and Oak Hill Avenue, and you can find some of the lowest rent prices here.

South Attleboro: Warning – Family Guy's Jack's Joke Shop isn't actually here, but as the gateway to Rhode Island and location of the city's two MBTA stations, this is a well-connected neighborhood.

Life in Attleboro

You may get tired of hearing the word historic, but when in Attleboro, well, it's kind of hard to escape. Still, there's actually a lot to do in the present: whether a stroll along the water would float your boat or you're more the museums-and-theaters type, Attleboro has it. And remember, the cultural hubs of Providence and Boston are only short drives away.

A Night at the Museum

Take in a mixture of local artists and the occasional visiting exhibits at the Attleboro Arts Museum, which also hosts frequent classes, benefits, and contests. Local industry is on display at the Attleboro Area Industrial Museum and the Museum at the Mill. Check out a unique homage to the gentler gender at the Women at Work Museum, which touts the many achievements of the region's and country's largely unsung workplace heroines.

Take in a Show

Whether you enjoy playful primates or costumed productions, you'll find them in Attleboro. Spend a day at the Capron Park Zoo and then head to see the latest productions at the Attleboro Community Theatre or Triboro Youth Theatre. The Oak Knoll Wildlife Sanctuary is also worth a visit.

A Pearl Along the River

Although the L.G. Balfour jewelry company is no longer in Attleboro, the site of the former plant has become the L.G. Balfour Riverwalk, along the Ten Mile River. Stroll along, grab a bite at one of the eateries, and find many other jewelry sellers in this former jewelry capitol to ensure you're bling-ed out for a night on the town.

Buckle Up

With a WalkScore of a lowly 38 and the only train option swinging commuters north to Boston, you'll need a car in Attleboro to get around town and join the throngs on Interstate 95. If you have errands to run between surrounding towns, you may also take advantage of bus routes provided by the Greater Attleboro Taunton Regional Transit Authority, though not if you're expecting to ride on Saturdays, Sundays, or holidays.

Living in Attleboro, you'll find yourself surrounded by history, natives who can trace many generations of ancestors in the region, fun local attractions, and great eateries. Sure, the pickings can be slim on the rental market, but once you're settled in, you'll love the proximity to Providence and Boston, and all the options at your doorstep.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Attleboro?
In Attleboro, the median rent is $828 for a studio, $929 for a 1-bedroom, $1,129 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,433 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Attleboro, check out our monthly Attleboro Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Attleboro?
Some of the colleges located in the Attleboro area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Becker College, Hult International Business School, and Berklee College of Music. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Attleboro?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Attleboro from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Lowell, and Worcester.

