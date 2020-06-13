154 Apartments for rent in Attleboro, MA

Moving to Attleboro

Wrap your head around non-traditional rentals when you first begin scouting options in the Attleboro area. Although several modern apartment and townhome communities have been built in recent years, many of the rental homes you'll find in this area are actually houses.

Older homes that are far too spacious for today's average family have been split into multiple apartments that regularly come on the market as rental properties. But jump on these gems quickly, as the demand is often greater than supply. In addition, some history-infused older homes have had their basements, attics, maid quarters, barns, and garages turned into quaint living spaces, which also move rapidly on the local market.

Tenants, Sublets and Leases, Oh My

Of the handful of condo and townhome communities in Attleboro, a majority of the units are owned by individuals. This means that you need to read carefully before you sign the lease on your new home. Make sure you understand whether you're going to be renting from the owner, someone who will be subletting to you, or if you may be dealing with a corporation instead. Each situation has its own complications, so take a close look at the paperwork before you add your John Hancock. On the plus side, because multiple units in the same complex may be available at the same time through different owners, you may be able to negotiate better terms and pricing.

Costs a Lot, Costs a Little

Compared to the national Cost of Living Index score of 100, Attleboro scores 131, 11 points higher than the Massachusetts average and just a bit higher than both Providence and Boston. Fortunately for renters, however, the factors that drive up the area's costs are largely outside of the rental market, where it's possible to find one bedroom units starting in the $700 range, and two bedroom apartments typically under $1000. When you check out non-traditional units, like historical homes that have been converted to a few apartments per floor, you'll often find opportunities to grab rental housing at just over $1 per square foot. You may be able to rent a 1200 square foot home with three bedrooms for a fairly reasonable sum (do the math yourself, it's not that hard). Just remember that these units will likely be more "quaint" than up-to-date; think tiles with character, not marble inlay.