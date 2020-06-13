128 Apartments for rent in Abington, MA

AL
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Halstead Abington
12 Forsyth Dr, Abington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1244 sqft
Luxury apartments with sophisticated amenities, including indoor pool, fitness center, stainless steel appliances and black granite countertops. Designer flooring options include carpet, ceramic tile and hardwood.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Abington
1 Unit Available
125 Adams Street
125 Adams Street, Abington, MA
Studio
$1,500
500 sqft
very large studio , all newly renovated located in a huge victorian home , Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/125-adams-st-abington-ma-02351-usa-unit-3/21405939-8144-4729-81e9-fec4d1e059ab No Pets Allowed (RLNE5829460)

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
North Abington
1 Unit Available
33 Randolph Street - 2
33 Randolph Street, Abington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
675 sqft
1 st floor

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Montello
1 Unit Available
Claremont
500 North Quincy Street, Abington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1000 sqft
www.b7properties.net/the-claremont.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
West Abington
1 Unit Available
720 Brockton Ave Unit R
720 Brockton Avenue, Abington, MA
Studio
$2,400
1800 sqft
Retail or office Space. Utilities included except phone and cable. Store Front Commercial Space
Results within 1 mile of Abington
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Weymouth
23 Units Available
The Mastlight
10 Patriot Parkway, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,748
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,106
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,416
1207 sqft
Contemporary residential community surrounded by acres of greenery yet convenient to all of Greater Boston. Units with multiple floor plans and expansive views of Union Point.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Weymouth
4 Units Available
The Commons at Southfield Highlands
200 Trotter Rd, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,548
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,146
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large eco-friendly apartments in the Southfield Highlands neighborhood of Weymouth Town, shouting distance from the ocean. Units have custom closet organizers, extra storage and private washers and dryers. Cafe, club room and game room.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
South Weymouth
1 Unit Available
Mastlight
10 Patriot Parkway, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,770
659 sqft
- New construction - Washe & dryer in every Unit! - Roof Deck Salt Water Swimming Pool - Fitness Center - Yoga Room - Courtyard Roof Deck - Outdoor Grills, TV, & Fireplace - Second Roof Deck with Views of Navy Base - Clubhouse with Work/Game Areas,

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
34 Hayden
34 Hayden Avenue, Plymouth County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Great opportunity to rent this updated sunny 2 bedroom unit directly across from Whitman Park! 2 off street parking spaces in driveway, large backyard space, all new replacement windows & flooring within walking distance to the MBTA!
Results within 5 miles of Abington
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:23am
South Weymouth
20 Units Available
Avana Weymouth
190 Mediterranean Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,566
364 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,749
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,281
1100 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments available in Weymouth Town with easy access to downtown Boston. On-site amenities include a heated, indoor pool, tennis court, sauna and gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets, private patios, fireplaces and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
$
East Weymouth
37 Units Available
Queen Anne's Gate
100 Queen Anne Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,535
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
964 sqft
Just south of Boston, this apartment community features two pools, a gym and playgrounds. Homes boast exposed brick walls, plenty of closet space and private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
South Braintree
9 Units Available
Liberty Park
1 Matthew Ln, Braintree Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,960
1245 sqft
This recently renovated property is close to Boston and Cape Cod. Private shuttle goes to Braintree T Station. There's a 24-hour gym, pool and dog park on-site. Units feature fireplace and balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Bell Stoughton
400 Technology Center Dr, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,852
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,239
1174 sqft
Charming community near I-95, the MBTA commuter Rail Station and Route 24. Upscale apartments featuring granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site playground, pool, garage and putting green. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Weymouth
10 Units Available
Weymouth Commons
80 Donald St, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,555
431 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
859 sqft
These five properties have options ranging from studio apartments to 4-bedroom units. Locations in beautiful Weymouth provide easy access to Great Esker Park, Web Memorial and Grape Island.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Weymouth Landing
4 Units Available
The Ledges
1 Avalon Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,072
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,578
1305 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments in a leafy complex, just off Massachusetts Route 3. BBQ grill area, reading room and recycling center all located on the site. Units boast air conditioning and dishwashers.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:21am
$
Brockton Heights
4 Units Available
Westside Colonial
10 Westland St, Brockton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Westside Colonial in Brockton. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
East Weymouth
1 Unit Available
6 Tara Dr.
6 Tara Drive, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
634 sqft
Make this lovely condo your new home! Recently renovated raised 1st floor unit in Tara Gardens! Featuring bright kitchen with new appliances - including a dishwasher, granite counters and tons of cabinet space! Sunny, open concept living room with

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Brockton Heights
1 Unit Available
685 Oak St.
685 Oak Street, Brockton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
856 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
South Braintree
1 Unit Available
550 Liberty St.
550 Liberty Street, Braintree Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,292
1248 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
South Weymouth
1 Unit Available
Weymouth Commons/Commons East
80 Donald Street, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,373
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Contact Erik to schedule your tour today. This Studio 1 bathroom apartment is available now. This price is for a 15-month lease only. 12-month lease is more expensive. Heat and hot water included.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Braintree
1 Unit Available
60 Pearl Street
60 Pearl Street, Braintree Town, MA
Studio
$1,325
Studio unit available now - Property Id: 294673 Studio available now 60 Pearl Street No Pets 1325 a month Move in costs: First, Last and 1/2 Broker Fee ACB Realty, 781-356-2552 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Weymouth
1 Unit Available
120 Burkhall St Unit 207
120 Burkhall Street, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
NO BROKER FEE! NO UNDERGRADS! UTILITIES: $100 - $150/MONTH CAT FEE: $35/MONTH DOG FEE: $50/MONTH CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER (NO EXCEPTIONS) Apartment Features Spacious floorplans with lots of natural light Vinyl plank flooring in living and dining

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Braintree
1 Unit Available
2 French Ave
2 French Avenue, Braintree Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Available 06/15/20 Brand New 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath, Available Mid June - Property Id: 285041 Exciting Brand New Building with One Bedroom Units! Brand new building. Walk to Braintree T, walk to stores, restaurant and more. Available mid June or July.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Braintree
1 Unit Available
37 Holbrook Ave.
37 Holbrook Avenue, Braintree Town, MA
Studio
$1,325
Large Studio available May 5th - Property Id: 272719 Hello, Thank you for your interest in the property located on Holbrook Ave. in Braintree with a May 5th move-in date. I have provided basic information below, please read thoroughly.

Median Rent in Abington

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Abington is $1,452, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,801.
Studio
$1,273
1 Bed
$1,452
2 Beds
$1,801
3+ Beds
$2,263
City GuideAbingtonAbington, Massachusetts has come a long way since 1712 when the town consisted of only 17 homes! During its early years in the latter 19th century, Abington produced almost all of the shoes for Union Army soldiers. Shoe manufacturing used to be Abington’s claim to fame, but we don't blame you if that isn't what attracted you.
Moving to Abington
+

Apartments are not abundant in the Abington area, but there are several areas that offer very nice apartment communities. The following community descriptions will help you find the right area when searching for a home, condo or apartment for rent.

The Woodlands at Abington Station: With so many amenities and floor plans to choose from you’ll feel like you are building your own home at the Woodlands. Set in a park atmosphere and off the noisy highway traffic, residents can relax in peace at home. The simplicity of the landscape doesn’t reflect on this community’s high tech amenities though. All units are wired for cable and internet as well as multiple phone lines. There is even a business center for residents. Rents include some utilities, and depending on the size of your unit and the features you choose, rents are affordable for the area. Be prepared for a background check as well as a credit check if you decide to apply for an apartment here. This community doesn’t just accept anyone off the street. $$$$

Abington Housing Authority:If you are seeking an affordable place to call home and don’t mind paying a subsidized rent, check out the Abington Housing Authority. This locally run agency manages 22 percent of rental housing in Abington. Apartments and rental homes in several areas of the city can be found at affordable prices. Newcomers must qualify by meeting income limits and passing background and credit checks. Units range in size from one to five bedrooms with some utilities included. Be prepared to follow strict rules on everything from outdoor decorating to indoor housekeeping though. If you are interested in applying for any of the Abington Housing Authority units, plan on doing it as much as a year in advance. There are waiting lists for both apartments and rental homes in this area. $$

Avana Abington: This apartment community is convenient for rail commuters with the property located just across from a rail station for convenience. Although there are limited floorplans and only one or two bedroom units, the community has a modern design and top of the line amenities. The large indoor swimming pool and vast landscape tempt newcomers viewing the community for the first time and around the clock maintenance is always ready to assist residents with any problems that may arise. Rents are a little pricey but worth the convenience and amenities.$$$$

Abington Glen: This community is set in a suburban area off the beaten path of many travelers. It offers a great location convenient to schools and shopping and the basic amenities needed by most residents. Several common amenities are used by residents including a laundry facility, basketball and tennis courts and fitness center. Floor plans are limited and apartments are only available in unfurnished one or two bedroom sizes. If you are a pet lover, feel free to bring your cat but leave the dog behind. Abington Glen only allows cats to reside in their units.  While this community is not as new or as modern as several in the area, it is safe and affordable for most newcomers.$$$

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Abington?
In Abington, the median rent is $1,273 for a studio, $1,452 for a 1-bedroom, $1,801 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,263 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Abington, check out our monthly Abington Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Abington?
Some of the colleges located in the Abington area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Hult International Business School, Berklee College of Music, and Boston College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Abington?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Abington from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Lowell, and Providence.

