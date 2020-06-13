128 Apartments for rent in Abington, MA

Apartments are not abundant in the Abington area, but there are several areas that offer very nice apartment communities. The following community descriptions will help you find the right area when searching for a home, condo or apartment for rent.

The Woodlands at Abington Station: With so many amenities and floor plans to choose from you’ll feel like you are building your own home at the Woodlands. Set in a park atmosphere and off the noisy highway traffic, residents can relax in peace at home. The simplicity of the landscape doesn’t reflect on this community’s high tech amenities though. All units are wired for cable and internet as well as multiple phone lines. There is even a business center for residents. Rents include some utilities, and depending on the size of your unit and the features you choose, rents are affordable for the area. Be prepared for a background check as well as a credit check if you decide to apply for an apartment here. This community doesn’t just accept anyone off the street. $$$$

Abington Housing Authority:If you are seeking an affordable place to call home and don’t mind paying a subsidized rent, check out the Abington Housing Authority. This locally run agency manages 22 percent of rental housing in Abington. Apartments and rental homes in several areas of the city can be found at affordable prices. Newcomers must qualify by meeting income limits and passing background and credit checks. Units range in size from one to five bedrooms with some utilities included. Be prepared to follow strict rules on everything from outdoor decorating to indoor housekeeping though. If you are interested in applying for any of the Abington Housing Authority units, plan on doing it as much as a year in advance. There are waiting lists for both apartments and rental homes in this area. $$

Avana Abington: This apartment community is convenient for rail commuters with the property located just across from a rail station for convenience. Although there are limited floorplans and only one or two bedroom units, the community has a modern design and top of the line amenities. The large indoor swimming pool and vast landscape tempt newcomers viewing the community for the first time and around the clock maintenance is always ready to assist residents with any problems that may arise. Rents are a little pricey but worth the convenience and amenities.$$$$

Abington Glen: This community is set in a suburban area off the beaten path of many travelers. It offers a great location convenient to schools and shopping and the basic amenities needed by most residents. Several common amenities are used by residents including a laundry facility, basketball and tennis courts and fitness center. Floor plans are limited and apartments are only available in unfurnished one or two bedroom sizes. If you are a pet lover, feel free to bring your cat but leave the dog behind. Abington Glen only allows cats to reside in their units. While this community is not as new or as modern as several in the area, it is safe and affordable for most newcomers.$$$