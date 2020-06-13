Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

67 Apartments for rent in Westborough, MA

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:22pm
3 Units Available
The Residences at Westborough Station
100 Charlestown Meadows Dr, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1435 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Westborough, MA and only one half mile from the Westborough MBTA Commuter Rail Station, our ideal location places you just minutes away from everything! From Route 9 to fine dining, fabulous shopping, and nearby ski areas...
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
14 Units Available
Parc Westborough
346 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming community in a suburban area. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, gym, grill area, fire pit, game room and playground. Units feature hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
20 Units Available
Arrive Westborough
297 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA
Studio
$1,475
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1359 sqft
Prime location just off Turnpike Road with easy access to the Commuter Rail Station, shopping and dining. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes available.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
20 Units Available
Windsor Ridge at Westborough
1 Windsor Ridge Dr, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,605
1215 sqft
These recently renovated townhomes offer lots of upgrades including stainless steel appliances, dark cabinets, and white countertops. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities include a fitness center, basketball court, and a lighted tennis court.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
108 Deacon Shattuck Way
108 Deacon Shattuck Way, Westborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1184 sqft
108 Deacon Shattuck Way Available 07/15/20 ***Please Respond Directly to the Online Listing, Calls May Not Be Returned*** - Are you looking for a great community with top schools? Maybe you need an ideal commuter location? Perhaps amenities and

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
3 Fay Street
3 Fay Street, Westborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for downtown Westborough charm? You will LOVE the convenient location of this updated 2 bedroom first floor apartment.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
25 West Main Street - 202
25 West Main Street, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
997 sqft
Great unit. 2BR/2BA. Plank flooring throughout open living space. Cherry wood cabinets w/granite countertops, SS appliances, walking distance to Bay State Commons. Elevator building. Laundry on site. This is a handicap equipped apartment.

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
500 Union Street
500 Union Street, Westborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
Parkview on the commons condominiums .2 bedrooms, two baths located at the desirable Parkview on the Commons in the heart of downtown Westborough. The well-kept unit is located on the 3rd level and boasts lovely views of Baystate Commons.
Results within 5 miles of Westborough
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
5 Units Available
Avalon Northborough
14 Avalon Dr, Northborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
1341 sqft
Deluxe apartments feature hardwood floor, appliances, and patio/balcony. Set on 33 woodland acres in a planned community, adjacent to local shopping and entertainment. Clubhouse, 24-hour, gym, pool. Short commute to downtown Boston.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
26 Units Available
Avalon Marlborough
1000 Bay Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,892
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,213
1438 sqft
Thoughtfully designed loft, den and townhome-style apartments. Open-plan kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters in select homes. Furnished apartments available. Easy access to I-495.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
19 Units Available
The Commons At Haynes Farm
100 Arbor Dr, Worcester, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,640
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1160 sqft
One- to three-bedroom floor plans with vaulted ceilings and in-home laundry. Plus, some utilities are included. 24-hour gym, pool, and indoor basketball court. Excellent location, minutes from I-495, I-90, Route 9, and public transit.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:19pm
14 Units Available
Stone Gate
65 Silver Leaf Way, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,687
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,144
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-95. A resort-like community with a pool, playground, hot tub and gym. Dog park available. Interiors feature a fireplace, lots of storage and updated appliances.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Tower Hill
6 Units Available
Talia Apartments
155 Ames St, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A deluxe apartment building with one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts is positioned minutes away from Route 20 for convenient commuting. Courtyard, top-of-the-line fitness center and pool access are included.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
18 Units Available
Shrewsbury Commons
51 Commons Dr, Northborough, MA
Studio
$1,318
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,336
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,712
890 sqft
A sprawling community set on 40 acres of countryside with easy access to Routes 9 and 20. Lighted tennis courts, library and two beautiful swimming pools. Full, modern kitchens with updates and private patio/balcony.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
7 Units Available
Bell Marlborough
20 Applebriar Ln, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1271 sqft
Spacious layouts that include washer and dryer, walk-in closets and ample organizational shelving. Cable ready. Includes ceiling fans, air conditioning and balcony or patio. Pet friendly.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
27 Stoney Hill Rd
27 Stoney Hill Road, Worcester County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2000 sqft
Impeccably maintained home at Hill Farms Estates.

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
1000 Bay Dr.
1000 Bay Drive, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,280
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
14 Avalon Dr.
14 Avalon Drive, Worcester County, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
206 Deacon Shattuck Way
206 Deacon Shattuck Way, Worcester County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1213 sqft
Welcome to Westborough Village ! A Toll Brothers luxury complex ! ~This first floor home ( no stairs) features 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, granite kitchen counters, gas stove, hardwood foyer/kitchen, washer, dryer and refrigerator~You'll love the

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
15 Greenland Cir
15 Greenland Circle, Northborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1248 sqft
Come see this lovely bright beautiful home. Spacious two bedrooms, 1.5 bath duplex. Open floor plan has great living and entertainment space with a fireplace .

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2113 Simeon Howard
2113 Simeon Howard Way, Worcester County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1209 sqft
Well-kept second floor unit at Westborough Village offers two bedrooms, each with private bath, on opposite sides of the living room for maximum privacy. Private deck facing the back side of the complex gets nice afternoon sun.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
237 South Street
237 South Street, Worcester County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1877 sqft
Welcome to Maplewood Condominiums! Beautiful well maintained 2 bed, 2.5 bath sunny & bright townhome including a third floor loft & spacious finished lower level leading to your own private patio & backyard area.

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
107 Brigham
107 Brigham Street, Worcester County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
650 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED & PET FRIENDLY! Penthouse apartment in a beautiful, renovated antique farmhouse (total of 4 units in building). Updated kitchen and bath, gleaming hardwood floors, exclusive access to private balcony/deck.

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
230 South Street
230 South Street, Northborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1696 sqft
4 Bedroom Single Family Home with 2 car garage - Four bedroom 2.5 bath Colonial with a 2 car garage and partially finished basement.

Median Rent in Westborough

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Westborough is $1,361, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,734.
Studio
$1,204
1 Bed
$1,361
2 Beds
$1,734
3+ Beds
$2,194
City GuideWestborough
Westborough, MA may not be the most well-known place in the country, but it still can claim fame for its contributions. It is little-known nowadays that Westborough, through its native son Eli Whitney, played a major role in the progress of industry in the young and growing United States. Whitney, a Yale grad and a talented inventor, revolutionized several important industries with his cotton gin and his interchangeable parts system of producing arms. Whitney's inventions influenced generatio...

Incorporated in the nicely alliterative year of 1717 as the 100th town in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the Westborough's lucky numbers and lucky stars seem to have aligned to create an ideal small town in an excellent location. For those craving some suburban living, this location still lets you easily pop into the big city when the mood strikes. As a suburb of both Boston (30 miles) and Worcester (10 miles) and located at the junction of major routes 9, 495 and 90 (Mass. Turnpike), Westborough is an extremely convenient home base. Residents can easily get to the cities via highway or commuter rail lines. Westborough is itself home to many businesses, so you may be able to work locally. How can you turn away from this two-time selectee to "Money Magazine's" Best Places To Live list? That's right; "The Boro" has come into its own as a desirable place to live.

What to Expect

If you're looking for the nightlife, this may not be the place for you. While Westborough doesn't roll up the sidewalks at 8 p.m., there is definitely a small-town vibe going on. Attracted to the open spaces and the excellent opportunities, people began flocking here in the '80s and '90s, and it still retains its community feel.

There are many options to help you find apartments in Westborough. In fact, there is a great variety, so you will have to define what type of living you're looking for.

How Much Will It Cost?

Costs to get into a rental property in Westborough are pretty standard; first, last and security deposit. A multi-unit house may be a better value and will sometimes even include heat, which is a large winter expense. Complexes will likely run credit and background checks, which may cost a little extra.

What Do You Want?

There are many options for your style of living in Westborough, depending on how much you want to spend and what kind of atmosphere is most important to you. There are the standard one, two and three-bedroom rentals, but these come in a variety of flavors. Do you want to live in a home with a yard? Do you want a new luxury townhome with fitness center and a pool? Maybe you want a high-rise or just a simple one-bedroom apartment close to town, nothing fancy. In housing, choice can be a double-edged sword, just like on House Hunters!

If you are looking for rental houses in Westborough you might want to go through one of the local realty companies that specialize in rental property.

Where to Rent in Westborough

Most of the apartment and home rentals in Westborough are located in the north and east parts of town, near the major highways of Route 9 and 495. In addition, the downtown area provides several options for rentals.

The East Side of Town: On the east side of town, closest to the junction of 9, 495 and the Massachusetts Pike, there are several large complexes located close to the business parks, but still providing a nice town-like atmosphere. The Flanders Road area, although about 4.5 miles from the center and the shopping areas, is close to the commuter rail station in Southborough.

The North Side of Town: Northern Westborough pretty much starts at Route 9. There are some interesting housing options on this side of town, including the Fountainhead Apartments located directly on Route 9. These apartments have a long history as one of the first complexes in the area to provide living above the third floor. That was pretty fancy for Westborough back in the 1970s! Apartments here are very close to shopping and restaurants, and the feel is a little more urban than the rest of town.

Central Westborough: There are definitely perks to living right in town. The commuter rail is just down the street. Local restaurants, rather than national chains, are your easiest options, and you can really feel the sense of community centered around the main streets and the downtown rotary.

Downtown: Downtown has a mix of older complexes that have been completely renovated and some newer development. Many of the multi-unit apartment rentals are located in the more populated central part of town and include some of the quaintest, tree-lined New England streets you will ever see.

Life in "The Boro"

The little cluster of towns, Northborough, Southborough, Westborough and the geo-location challenged Marlborough are collectively known as "The Boros." Then there's the age-old, unanswered question, "Where is Eastborough?" Locals of Westborough simply call their town "The Boro." All of these are classic New England towns; not too big, not too small and with the right balance of old and new, business development and nature.

For entertainment, you can choose to stay local or easily hop on one of the major highways and quickly get to Worcester or Boston. For outdoor fun, Westborough has plenty of open spaces, including hiking trails, lakes and ponds, as well as State Forest land and even the town beach at Lake Chauncy.

The town prides itself on its sense of community and provides plentiful town events, classes and recreational sports opportunities. Summer nights at the softball field, chilly Saturday morning football games and potlucks with one of the many clubs in the city are great ways to get into the community spirit and make new friends.

In Westborough, there are excellent local and chain restaurants, tons of shopping and one of the best homemade ice cream shacks in the whole state, at Uhlman's. With so much to offer and affordable living too, Westborough really is one of the most well-rounded places to live in the country.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Westborough?
In Westborough, the median rent is $1,204 for a studio, $1,361 for a 1-bedroom, $1,734 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,194 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Westborough, check out our monthly Westborough Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Westborough?
Some of the colleges located in the Westborough area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Babson College, Becker College, and Hult International Business School. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Westborough?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Westborough from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Lowell, and Worcester.

