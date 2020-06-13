67 Apartments for rent in Westborough, MA📍
Incorporated in the nicely alliterative year of 1717 as the 100th town in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the Westborough's lucky numbers and lucky stars seem to have aligned to create an ideal small town in an excellent location. For those craving some suburban living, this location still lets you easily pop into the big city when the mood strikes. As a suburb of both Boston (30 miles) and Worcester (10 miles) and located at the junction of major routes 9, 495 and 90 (Mass. Turnpike), Westborough is an extremely convenient home base. Residents can easily get to the cities via highway or commuter rail lines. Westborough is itself home to many businesses, so you may be able to work locally. How can you turn away from this two-time selectee to "Money Magazine's" Best Places To Live list? That's right; "The Boro" has come into its own as a desirable place to live.
If you're looking for the nightlife, this may not be the place for you. While Westborough doesn't roll up the sidewalks at 8 p.m., there is definitely a small-town vibe going on. Attracted to the open spaces and the excellent opportunities, people began flocking here in the '80s and '90s, and it still retains its community feel.
There are many options to help you find apartments in Westborough. In fact, there is a great variety, so you will have to define what type of living you're looking for.
How Much Will It Cost?
Costs to get into a rental property in Westborough are pretty standard; first, last and security deposit. A multi-unit house may be a better value and will sometimes even include heat, which is a large winter expense. Complexes will likely run credit and background checks, which may cost a little extra.
What Do You Want?
There are many options for your style of living in Westborough, depending on how much you want to spend and what kind of atmosphere is most important to you. There are the standard one, two and three-bedroom rentals, but these come in a variety of flavors. Do you want to live in a home with a yard? Do you want a new luxury townhome with fitness center and a pool? Maybe you want a high-rise or just a simple one-bedroom apartment close to town, nothing fancy. In housing, choice can be a double-edged sword, just like on House Hunters!
If you are looking for rental houses in Westborough you might want to go through one of the local realty companies that specialize in rental property.
Most of the apartment and home rentals in Westborough are located in the north and east parts of town, near the major highways of Route 9 and 495. In addition, the downtown area provides several options for rentals.
The East Side of Town: On the east side of town, closest to the junction of 9, 495 and the Massachusetts Pike, there are several large complexes located close to the business parks, but still providing a nice town-like atmosphere. The Flanders Road area, although about 4.5 miles from the center and the shopping areas, is close to the commuter rail station in Southborough.
The North Side of Town: Northern Westborough pretty much starts at Route 9. There are some interesting housing options on this side of town, including the Fountainhead Apartments located directly on Route 9. These apartments have a long history as one of the first complexes in the area to provide living above the third floor. That was pretty fancy for Westborough back in the 1970s! Apartments here are very close to shopping and restaurants, and the feel is a little more urban than the rest of town.
Central Westborough: There are definitely perks to living right in town. The commuter rail is just down the street. Local restaurants, rather than national chains, are your easiest options, and you can really feel the sense of community centered around the main streets and the downtown rotary.
Downtown: Downtown has a mix of older complexes that have been completely renovated and some newer development. Many of the multi-unit apartment rentals are located in the more populated central part of town and include some of the quaintest, tree-lined New England streets you will ever see.
The little cluster of towns, Northborough, Southborough, Westborough and the geo-location challenged Marlborough are collectively known as "The Boros." Then there's the age-old, unanswered question, "Where is Eastborough?" Locals of Westborough simply call their town "The Boro." All of these are classic New England towns; not too big, not too small and with the right balance of old and new, business development and nature.
For entertainment, you can choose to stay local or easily hop on one of the major highways and quickly get to Worcester or Boston. For outdoor fun, Westborough has plenty of open spaces, including hiking trails, lakes and ponds, as well as State Forest land and even the town beach at Lake Chauncy.
The town prides itself on its sense of community and provides plentiful town events, classes and recreational sports opportunities. Summer nights at the softball field, chilly Saturday morning football games and potlucks with one of the many clubs in the city are great ways to get into the community spirit and make new friends.
In Westborough, there are excellent local and chain restaurants, tons of shopping and one of the best homemade ice cream shacks in the whole state, at Uhlman's. With so much to offer and affordable living too, Westborough really is one of the most well-rounded places to live in the country.