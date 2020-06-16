All apartments in Baton Rouge
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:40 AM

8236 Thurman Dr

8236 Thurman Drive · (225) 413-8882 ext. 2
Location

8236 Thurman Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70806
Tara

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8236 Thurman Dr · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accessible
carport
parking
3 Bedroom home by Tara and Goodwood - Come view this 3 bedroom 2 Bath home by Tara and Goodwood. Both bathrooms have been beautifully updated. Large fenced in backyard with covered patio. 2 Car carport. Open kitchen area.

Wont Last !!!
Lease today !
Find out more online at www.personaltouchpropertiesllc.com and to apply for this apartment, or call 225-270-9148 or 225-769-5005 to speak with one of our knowledgeable property managers.

Personal Touch Properties complies with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate in the rental of its homes or apartments based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status, and handicap.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5342240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8236 Thurman Dr have any available units?
8236 Thurman Dr has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does 8236 Thurman Dr have?
Some of 8236 Thurman Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8236 Thurman Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8236 Thurman Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8236 Thurman Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8236 Thurman Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8236 Thurman Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8236 Thurman Dr does offer parking.
Does 8236 Thurman Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8236 Thurman Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8236 Thurman Dr have a pool?
No, 8236 Thurman Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8236 Thurman Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 8236 Thurman Dr has accessible units.
Does 8236 Thurman Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8236 Thurman Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
