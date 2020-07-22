/
130 Apartments for rent in Tara, Baton Rouge, LA
Last updated July 22 at 06:35 PM
4 Units Available
Normandy Village
7878 Lasalle Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$765
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1000 sqft
Normandy Village has a beautiful large pool open year round for your enjoyment and relaxation. GREAT location near Towne Center with easy access to I-10 and I-12!.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7640 LaSalle #111
7640 Lasalle Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Towne Center/ Jefferson/ Lobdell - Spacious 2 bedroom condo on LaSalle Ave. Open kitchen and living area with tile floors and fireplace. Balcony off of living room with outside storage.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
8236 Thurman Dr
8236 Thurman Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
3 Bedroom home by Tara and Goodwood - Come view this 3 bedroom 2 Bath home by Tara and Goodwood. Both bathrooms have been beautifully updated. Large fenced in backyard with covered patio. 2 Car carport. Open kitchen area.
Results within 1 mile of Tara
Last updated July 22 at 06:45 PM
6 Units Available
Warwick
8001 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$945
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Warwick in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
18 Units Available
Tapestry Bocage
7857 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$1,183
723 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,303
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1164 sqft
Tapestry Bocage brings modern upscale apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Baton Rouge. Introducing 124 beautifully cultivated apartment residences to the walkable and well-connected Bocage neighborhood.
Last updated July 22 at 06:01 PM
9 Units Available
Hampton Court Apartments
2424 Drusilla Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$790
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Known as Louisiana's best kept secret, Hampton Court offers affordable apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
11 Units Available
Millennium Towne Center
6810 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,163
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,696
1368 sqft
Urban-style apartments with exposed ductwork, track lighting, and 10-foot ceilings. Ample property amenities, including a gym, theater, pool, and cyber cafe. Shop and dine at Towne Center at Cedar Lodge. Near I-10 and I-12.
Last updated July 22 at 06:10 PM
7 Units Available
Jefferson Place
7975 N Jefferson Place Circle, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1582 sqft
Look no further for great apartment home living in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, because you've found it at Jefferson Place.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1763 Brocade Dr.
1763 Brocade Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$1,500
Immaculate home - Clean home in Broadmoor ready for new occupants (RLNE5979886)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
675 Wooddale
675 Wooddale Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Available 08/15/20 Mid-City 2 Bedroom Condo All Utilities Paid! - Property Id: 323187 We have very nice and spacious condominium homes available in a desirable mid-city location within a small gated complex.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1034 Elizabeth Dr.
1034 Elizabeth Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2100 sqft
3 Bedroom House In Broadmoor With Large Bonus Building in Backyard - Subdivision: Broadmoor 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 2,100 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 1,995.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,995.00 PET DEPOSIT: $250.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7702 Jefferson Place Blvd D
7702 Jefferson Place Boulevard, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1278 sqft
2BR/2BA CONDO @ Jefferson Place close to Bocage - This 2 BR 2 BA second story unit has been very well maintained. Very clean and neutral paint colors throughout. Large living area with fireplace, separate dining area and wet bar.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
273 Bellewood Dr
273 Bellewood Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1100 sqft
273 Bellewood Dr Available 08/07/20 Updated 2 Bedroom Mid City Baton Rouge Home with Garage - This home is located in the middle of Baton Rouge with easy access to downtown, the interstate and all the major shopping centers.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1044 Monterrey Blvd.
1044 Monterrey Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2016 sqft
- (RLNE5614878)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7894 Jefferson Place Unit B
7894 Jefferson Place Boulevard, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1475 sqft
Fabulous Condo in the heart of town! - Upscale condo in park-like setting, near Whole Foods, Towne Center and an abundance of restaurants! 3 bed, 2 bath, lower level unit.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2722 Plaza Dr.
2722 Plaza Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
Brentwood Estates - This home is located off of Brentwood and Jefferson Hwy in Country Club Estates. It has been remodeled and updated with tile throughout. It has a nice living room and large open kitchen with laundry room.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1820 Carolyn Sue
1820 Unit 6 Carolyn Sue Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Colliston Condos - Where else can you find a beautiful home in the city, that also has the perks of being on a private road? Look no further than this stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo! Complete with a beautiful, modern interior, cozy fireplace and
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
644 Marilyn
644 Marilyn Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1900 sqft
644 Marilyn - This home is located in the Broadmoor subdivision on a large lot with fenced back yard and outside storage building with power. It has new floors and freshly painted throughout. All bedrooms have built in dressers and large closets.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8155 Jefferson Hwy., #1202
8155 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
8155 Jefferson Hwy., #1202 Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom Condo off Jefferson Hwy - Directions: On Jefferson between Wrenwood and Brandon - across from Schlotzskeys Subdivision: The Jefferson Condos 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1,369 SQ.FT.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
744 Elizabeth
744 Elizabeth Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1850 sqft
744 Elizabeth Dr in Broadmoor - This spacious home is located off Goodwood Blvd in Broadmoor Subdivision. There is a dbl garage with large storage, a living/dining room, and a den/family room by the kitchen. There laminate, carpet & tile flooring.
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
6765 Corporate Blvd
6765 Corporate Boulevard, East Baton Rouge County, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This second floor, lovely fully-furnished unit offers an excellent location on Corporate Blvd.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
7960 Wrenwood Dr.
7960 Wrenwood Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2050 sqft
Classic Wrenwood Townhome - Stunning Design. Beautiful Views. Classic Wrenwood 7960 D Wrenwood Blvd. Rare opportunity to lease in sought after Wrenwood Subdivision.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
707 Adelia Ln.
707 Adelia Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
5 Bedrooms
$5,950
3770 sqft
Adelia at Old Goodwood is a gated community nestled on almost 17 acres in the heart of Baton Rouge. Experience the epitome of Southern living along with contemporary style.
Results within 5 miles of Tara
Last updated July 22 at 06:41 PM
4 Units Available
Ole Towne
1627 College Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$920
1180 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ole Towne in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!