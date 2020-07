Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage clubhouse coffee bar courtyard lobby pool table

In downtown Baton Rouge, a new, amenity-rich collection of homes is rising. The Heron Downtown brings a new livability to the citys energetic and lively center. Enjoy hotel-style amenities in tasteful and elegant style with room to relax, play, and entertain, all just moments from the heartbeat of downtown and the banks of the Mississippi River. Apartments are outfitted with imported granite countertops, walk-in closets, oversized windows, and private balconies. Residents can socialize and reenergize at the rooftop pool, relaxation courtyard, and billiard room. Come experience The Heron Downtown and live someplace lively.