Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher dogs allowed 24hr maintenance garage walk in closets

Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge at Ivy Park Apartments. Nestled in a quiet, serene atmosphere, Ivy Park Apartments offers spectacular 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes with beautiful open floor plans, 9-foot ceilings and black GE appliances. Ivy Park Apartments is synonymous with unbeatable style and quality finishes. Amenities include a resort-style pool, well-equipped fitness center and clubroom with business area. Our community is conveniently located minutes from popular shopping, dining, and entertainment. Come visit the finest apartments in Baton Rouge and experience Ivy Park Apartments today.