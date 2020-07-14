All apartments in Baton Rouge
Find more places like Bienville Towers.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baton Rouge, LA
/
Bienville Towers
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Bienville Towers

Open Now until 5:30pm
2100 College Dr · (225) 263-6399
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baton Rouge
See all
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2100 College Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70808
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 184 · Avail. Jul 16

$795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 154 · Avail. Jul 31

$795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 26 · Avail. Jul 21

$795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 36 · Avail. Jul 15

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 52 · Avail. Jul 17

$915

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bienville Towers.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
courtyard
online portal

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: Application fees are $75 for the first applicant and $35 for each additional applicant. For married couples, the application fee is $75
Deposit: $300 (1 bedroom) $400 ( 2 bedroom) $500 (3 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: Pet Fee (non-refundable) of $300 for the first pet, and an additional fee of $150 for the second pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 pet rent for one pet, $15 pet rent for two pets
restrictions: No aggressive breeds. No larger than 14” high and weighing no more than 25lbs. fully grown.
Parking Details: There is no assigned parking, except those spaces designated for handicapped licensed vehicles.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bienville Towers have any available units?
Bienville Towers has 5 units available starting at $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does Bienville Towers have?
Some of Bienville Towers's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bienville Towers currently offering any rent specials?
Bienville Towers is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bienville Towers pet-friendly?
Yes, Bienville Towers is pet friendly.
Does Bienville Towers offer parking?
Yes, Bienville Towers offers parking.
Does Bienville Towers have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bienville Towers does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bienville Towers have a pool?
Yes, Bienville Towers has a pool.
Does Bienville Towers have accessible units?
Yes, Bienville Towers has accessible units.
Does Bienville Towers have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bienville Towers has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Bienville Towers?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Hub at Baton Rouge
5151 Highland Rd
Baton Rouge, LA 70808
Tiger Plaza
4445 Alvin Dark Ave
Baton Rouge, LA 70820
The Terraces at Perkins Rowe
10202 Perkins Rd
Baton Rouge, LA 70810
Copper Ridge
2080 N Lobdell Ave
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
Parc at Mid City
1100 S Foster Dr
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
Broadmoor Plantation
10530 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
Provincial and The Crillon Apartments
1201 N Foster Dr
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Lakeside Villas
2455 Weldwood Dr
Baton Rouge, LA 70816

Similar Pages

Baton Rouge 1 BedroomsBaton Rouge 2 Bedrooms
Baton Rouge Apartments with ParkingBaton Rouge Dog Friendly Apartments
Baton Rouge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denham Springs, LABayou Cane, LANew Iberia, LAZachary, LA
Gonzales, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LABroussard, LA
Inniswold, LAWalker, LAAddis, LAShenandoah, LA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South CampusJones CreekBocage Citi Place Concord Estates
Jefferson DrusillaSouth BurbankMid City
DowntownNorth Sherwood Forest

Apartments Near Colleges

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady UniversityBaton Rouge Community College
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
Nicholls State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity