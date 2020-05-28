All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM

Pebblebrook

7700 West 95th Street · (913) 937-2437
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7700 West 95th Street, Overland Park, KS 66212

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7722C · Avail. now

$866

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7656D · Avail. now

$1,047

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 7734B · Avail. now

$1,047

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pebblebrook.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
e-payments
google fiber
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Spacious apartment homes are available at Pebblebrook Apartment Homes in Overland Park, Kansas! Our lovely community is tucked away in a residential area, but yet close to everything that you love. Its ideal location places you within close proximity of fabulous shopping and world class restaurants. Living in Overland Park does not get any better than this! Offering four impressive floor plans, Pebblebrook provides you with all the amenities that will make you feel at home from the moment you walk in. Our spacious apartment homes come with fully appointed amenities including a gourmet style kitchen, ample counter space, spacious walk in closets, a private balcony or patio and more! At Pebblebrook Apartments you will discover a community with all the comforts and conveniences you've come to expect and deserve. Residents can enjoy a relaxing walk on our surrounding nature trail, or an invigorating swim in our sparkling swimming pool. Take advantage of our fully equipped fitness center or entertain friends in our community clubhouse. At Pebblebrook Apartments we aim to provide a new lifestyle experience providing unparalleled apartment homes. Tour our photo gallery and see why Pebblebrook Apartments is the ideal place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant -- $60 Married
Deposit: $125 (1 bedroom), $225 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: 40 lbs
Parking Details: $20 Carport Fee.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Pebblebrook have any available units?
Pebblebrook has 3 units available starting at $866 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does Pebblebrook have?
Some of Pebblebrook's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pebblebrook currently offering any rent specials?
Pebblebrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pebblebrook pet-friendly?
Yes, Pebblebrook is pet friendly.
Does Pebblebrook offer parking?
Yes, Pebblebrook offers parking.
Does Pebblebrook have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pebblebrook offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pebblebrook have a pool?
Yes, Pebblebrook has a pool.
Does Pebblebrook have accessible units?
Yes, Pebblebrook has accessible units.
Does Pebblebrook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pebblebrook has units with dishwashers.

