Pebblebrook.

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant -- $60 Married
Deposit: $125 (1 bedroom), $225 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: 40 lbs
Parking Details: $20 Carport Fee.