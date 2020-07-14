All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:20 AM

Stonebriar

12490 Quivira Rd · (913) 270-7901
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12490 Quivira Rd, Overland Park, KS 66213

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2822 · Avail. Oct 30

$874

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

Unit 4021 · Avail. Sep 20

$874

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

Unit 2206 · Avail. Sep 10

$874

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1210 · Avail. Oct 30

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 936 sqft

Unit 1520 · Avail. Sep 20

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 936 sqft

Unit 2111 · Avail. Sep 10

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 936 sqft

See 9+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4001 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1308 sqft

Unit 4020 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1308 sqft

Unit 4027 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1308 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stonebriar.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
car wash area
cc payments
clubhouse
dog park
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Income requirements do apply! Please call today for more details!
\n
\n
Welcome home to StoneBriar Apartment Homes, a beautiful apartment home community in Overland Park, Kansas. You will love living where everything you want and need is located conveniently close to home! Easy access to freeways, fine dining, shopping centers, local schools and entertainment venues ensures that you never have to travel too far from home.\n\nStoneBriar Apartment Homes is excited to offer stylish one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. Our unique and spacious floor plans were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. An all electric kitchen with a dishwasher, balcony or patio, central air and heating, extra storage and a washer and dryer are featured in every apartment home, and select units offer ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings and a wood burning fireplace.\n\nOur beautifully landscaped grounds provide the perfect place to relax after a hectic day. Enjoy time at the sparkling swimming pool, keep in shape at the state-of-the-art fitness center or on the tennis court or go walking on the Indian Creek Trail. There is something for everyone! Please give us a call to schedule your personal tour and choose your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant ($60 per couple)
Deposit: Security Deposits= 1 bedroom- $175, 2 bedroom- $275, 3 bedroom- $375
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee for each apartment
Additional: Income requirements do apply! Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 (one pet) $300 (two pets)
fee: $250 (one pet) $300 (two pets)
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Carport: $40/month; Garages: $85/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stonebriar have any available units?
Stonebriar has 23 units available starting at $874 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does Stonebriar have?
Some of Stonebriar's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stonebriar currently offering any rent specials?
Stonebriar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stonebriar pet-friendly?
Yes, Stonebriar is pet friendly.
Does Stonebriar offer parking?
Yes, Stonebriar offers parking.
Does Stonebriar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Stonebriar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Stonebriar have a pool?
Yes, Stonebriar has a pool.
Does Stonebriar have accessible units?
Yes, Stonebriar has accessible units.
Does Stonebriar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stonebriar has units with dishwashers.
