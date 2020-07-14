Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center car wash area cc payments clubhouse dog park e-payments internet access online portal

Income requirements do apply! Please call today for more details!









Welcome home to StoneBriar Apartment Homes, a beautiful apartment home community in Overland Park, Kansas. You will love living where everything you want and need is located conveniently close to home! Easy access to freeways, fine dining, shopping centers, local schools and entertainment venues ensures that you never have to travel too far from home.



StoneBriar Apartment Homes is excited to offer stylish one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. Our unique and spacious floor plans were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. An all electric kitchen with a dishwasher, balcony or patio, central air and heating, extra storage and a washer and dryer are featured in every apartment home, and select units offer ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings and a wood burning fireplace.



Our beautifully landscaped grounds provide the perfect place to relax after a hectic day. Enjoy time at the sparkling swimming pool, keep in shape at the state-of-the-art fitness center or on the tennis court or go walking on the Indian Creek Trail. There is something for everyone! Please give us a call to schedule your personal tour and choose your new home today!