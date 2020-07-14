Fiesta Square

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant, $60 per couple
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $125 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 for 1 pet, $200 for 2 pets
fee: $150 for 1 pet, $200 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/per month
restrictions: 50lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, car ports $15 per month.