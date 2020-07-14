Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly internet access

Featuring classic, spacious, and affordable living, we are a beautiful pet friendly community established in the heart of Overland Park, Kansas. We are tucked away, but conveniently located close to everyday shopping and dining, within one mile of I-35 and Highway 69, two public parks, and Johnson County Library. The apartment and townhomes at Fiesta Square feature five unique living spaces designed to meet your every need! Our community includes a variety of on-site and nearby recreational facilities. Come and relax by the pool or enjoy our serene setting and mature landscaping from your oversized patio or balcony. Tour our photo gallery or schedule a personal tour and let us welcome you to Fiesta Square Apartment Homes!