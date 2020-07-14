All apartments in Overland Park
Overland Park, KS
Fiesta Square
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM

Fiesta Square

9551 West 85th Street · (913) 728-5964
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9551 West 85th Street, Overland Park, KS 66212

Price and availability

VERIFIED 22 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9662E · Avail. Aug 24

$993

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 858 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fiesta Square.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
Featuring classic, spacious, and affordable living, we are a beautiful pet friendly community established in the heart of Overland Park, Kansas. We are tucked away, but conveniently located close to everyday shopping and dining, within one mile of I-35 and Highway 69, two public parks, and Johnson County Library. The apartment and townhomes at Fiesta Square feature five unique living spaces designed to meet your every need! Our community includes a variety of on-site and nearby recreational facilities. Come and relax by the pool or enjoy our serene setting and mature landscaping from your oversized patio or balcony. Tour our photo gallery or schedule a personal tour and let us welcome you to Fiesta Square Apartment Homes!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant, $60 per couple
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $125 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 for 1 pet, $200 for 2 pets
fee: $150 for 1 pet, $200 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/per month
restrictions: 50lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, car ports $15 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fiesta Square have any available units?
Fiesta Square has a unit available for $993 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does Fiesta Square have?
Some of Fiesta Square's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fiesta Square currently offering any rent specials?
Fiesta Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fiesta Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Fiesta Square is pet friendly.
Does Fiesta Square offer parking?
Yes, Fiesta Square offers parking.
Does Fiesta Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fiesta Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fiesta Square have a pool?
Yes, Fiesta Square has a pool.
Does Fiesta Square have accessible units?
No, Fiesta Square does not have accessible units.
Does Fiesta Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fiesta Square has units with dishwashers.
