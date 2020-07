Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly basketball court carport hot tub pool table tennis court volleyball court

Enjoy luxurious living and spectacular amenities at the Highland Park Apartment Homes. Our beautifully landscaped community is conveniently located at 103rd Street and Highway 69 in Overland Park, Kansas. Your new home is within one mile of Corporate Woods, a thriving business district, and just down the road from the Sprint World Headquarters. Kansas Citys finest dining, entertainment and shopping areas are in your neighborhood! Leawood Town Center, Oak Park Mall and the Country Club Plaza all just minutes away. Highland Park is proud to offer eight unique one or two bedroom floor plans. We will do our best to help you find the perfect home. All of our homes are equipped with a washer and dryer and fireplaces are available in select homes. Come and tour our photo gallery and let us show you how to make Highland Park your new home!