Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system business center carport clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool garage internet access trash valet on-site laundry 24hr maintenance

Welcome to The Club at Indian Creek, in Overland Park, Kansas, a park-like community close to Brookridge Golf Course, I-435, Metcalf 103 Shopping Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center, The Sprint Campus, Oak Park Mall, the Jo, and Starbucks.Choose from 20 different one, two and three bedroom floor plans with a variety of amenities including fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections as well as renovated interiors.Residents enjoy a resort-style swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, garages, carports as well as Wi-Fi in the clubhouse - all in our pet-friendly community. Our on-site maintenance and professional management team help to ensure your time here is enjoyed.