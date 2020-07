Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center car wash area clubhouse concierge 24hr gym parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments fire pit guest parking internet access key fob access lobby package receiving

Welcome home to beautiful Deer Creek Apartment Homes located in Overland Park, Kansas. We are your secluded and private community that offers access to fine shopping and dining along with many entertainment activities. Set amid a spectacular master planned development that offers over forty five acres of beautifully wooded rolling hills with a meandering creek and walking path, Deer Creek offers you a private and relaxed atmosphere where you can find life's beauty in the details. Come and tour our photo gallery and let us show you luxury living at its finest!