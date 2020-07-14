Bradford Pointe Apartments

Lease Length: 6-15 monthPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 on 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom and $400 on 3 Bedroom Town Homes
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $250 (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $25/monthly for 1 pet and $50/monthly for 2 pets.
restrictions: We comply with Overland Park breed restrictions. No pit bulls. No pets over 85 lbs.
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.