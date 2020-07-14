All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like Bradford Pointe Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
Bradford Pointe Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:21 AM

Bradford Pointe Apartments

11001 W 133rd Terrace · (913) 243-2384
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Refer a new resident and you both will receive $150 off one months rent.
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11001 W 133rd Terrace, Overland Park, KS 66213

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 13310-0507 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 772 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13330-0704 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1205 sqft

Unit 11020-2512 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,525

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1315 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10716-BW · Avail. Sep 8

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1609 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bradford Pointe Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
coffee bar
concierge
courtyard
internet cafe
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
pet friendly
clubhouse
conference room
fire pit
guest parking
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
At Bradford Pointe, we understand that details make a home uniquely yours - inviting ambiance, extraordinary amenities, and outstanding service that come together to create an unparalleled living environment.

Spacious floorplans blend timeless design elements with modern conveniences. From concierge and business services to fitness and recreation facilities, our exceptional apartment and townhome community offers residents a relaxing lifestyle. Located minutes away from the city's best parks, shopping and dining with quick highway access to citywide sporting and entertainment destinations.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 month
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 on 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom and $400 on 3 Bedroom Town Homes
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $250 (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $25/monthly for 1 pet and $50/monthly for 2 pets.
restrictions: We comply with Overland Park breed restrictions. No pit bulls. No pets over 85 lbs.
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $250
rent: $25
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $250
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bradford Pointe Apartments have any available units?
Bradford Pointe Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,170 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does Bradford Pointe Apartments have?
Some of Bradford Pointe Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bradford Pointe Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Bradford Pointe Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Refer a new resident and you both will receive $150 off one months rent.
Is Bradford Pointe Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Bradford Pointe Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Bradford Pointe Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Bradford Pointe Apartments offers parking.
Does Bradford Pointe Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bradford Pointe Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bradford Pointe Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Bradford Pointe Apartments has a pool.
Does Bradford Pointe Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Bradford Pointe Apartments has accessible units.
Does Bradford Pointe Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bradford Pointe Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Bradford Pointe Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Highlands
10020 W 80th St
Overland Park, KS 66204
Highland Ridge
11846 Perry St
Overland Park, KS 66210
Pebblebrook
7700 West 95th Street
Overland Park, KS 66212
Deer Creek
12849 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66213
Preston Court
9160 West 103rd Street
Overland Park, KS 66212
Stonepost Crossing
12800 12800 134th St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Claremont
11909 West 109th Street
Overland Park, KS 66210
The Ridge Overland Park
8900 W 102nd Ter
Overland Park, KS 66212

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity