Bradford Pointe Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court business center coffee bar concierge courtyard internet cafe 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pet friendly clubhouse conference room fire pit guest parking key fob access online portal package receiving smoke-free community

At Bradford Pointe, we understand that details make a home uniquely yours - inviting ambiance, extraordinary amenities, and outstanding service that come together to create an unparalleled living environment.



Spacious floorplans blend timeless design elements with modern conveniences. From concierge and business services to fitness and recreation facilities, our exceptional apartment and townhome community offers residents a relaxing lifestyle. Located minutes away from the city's best parks, shopping and dining with quick highway access to citywide sporting and entertainment destinations.