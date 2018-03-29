All apartments in Overland Park
8510 Lamar Avenue

8510 Lamar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8510 Lamar Avenue, Overland Park, KS 66212
Broadmoor

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 2,368 sf home is located in Overland Park, KS. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8510 Lamar Avenue have any available units?
8510 Lamar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 8510 Lamar Avenue have?
Some of 8510 Lamar Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8510 Lamar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8510 Lamar Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8510 Lamar Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8510 Lamar Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8510 Lamar Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8510 Lamar Avenue does offer parking.
Does 8510 Lamar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8510 Lamar Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8510 Lamar Avenue have a pool?
No, 8510 Lamar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8510 Lamar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8510 Lamar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8510 Lamar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8510 Lamar Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
