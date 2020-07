Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse concierge courtyard fire pit 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill trash valet accessible elevator garage 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments dog grooming area e-payments internet cafe key fob access lobby nest technology new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Ideally located in the heart of downtown Overland Park, The Vue offers a fresh perspective on suburban-urban living with walkable access to a variety of restaurants, shops, and amenities. We provide a collection of One and Two Bedroom rental apartments that come stylishly appointed providing a comfortable, luxurious place to call home. Each apartment home includes custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, wide-plank vinyl flooring throughout main living areas and floor-to-ceiling windows. A resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, indoor, outdoor entertainment areas and secure, covered parking all within a pet-friendly environment are just a few of the incredible amenities residents will enjoy at The Vue.