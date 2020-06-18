Treetop Lodge Apartments

Lease Length: 3-12 MonthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1st pet, $150 for 2nd
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Carport: $25/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $10/month