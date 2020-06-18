All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like Treetop Lodge Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
Treetop Lodge Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:52 AM

Treetop Lodge Apartments

8951 Reeder St · (913) 225-8380
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8951 Reeder St, Overland Park, KS 66214

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1206 · Avail. Aug 1

$985

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1012 sqft

Unit 1002 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1104 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Treetop Lodge Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
24hr gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
garage
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
At Treetop Lodge Apartments, we offer modern yet affordable living and are conveniently located in Overland Park, Kansas, right in the heart of Johnson County. Visit our community and you will immediately notice our distinct tree house feel and upgraded amenities. Our beautifully designed landscaping provides the perfect environment for walking your dog, and our sparkling pool with sundeck is a community social hub in the summer. Enjoy the 24-hour athletic center and high intensity stand-up tanning bed that will keep you pool-ready all year. Call us today and discover the quality lifestyle that is Treetop Lodge!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1st pet, $150 for 2nd
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Carport: $25/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $10/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Treetop Lodge Apartments have any available units?
Treetop Lodge Apartments has 2 units available starting at $985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does Treetop Lodge Apartments have?
Some of Treetop Lodge Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Treetop Lodge Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Treetop Lodge Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Treetop Lodge Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Treetop Lodge Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Treetop Lodge Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Treetop Lodge Apartments offers parking.
Does Treetop Lodge Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Treetop Lodge Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Treetop Lodge Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Treetop Lodge Apartments has a pool.
Does Treetop Lodge Apartments have accessible units?
No, Treetop Lodge Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Treetop Lodge Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Treetop Lodge Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Treetop Lodge Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pointe Royal
8401 W 123rd St
Overland Park, KS 66213
The Highlands
10020 W 80th St
Overland Park, KS 66204
Centennial Park Apartments
12000 Hayes St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Four Seasons
9512 W 87th St
Overland Park, KS 66212
Princeton Court
9550 West 87th Street
Overland Park, KS 66212
Grant 79
9213 West 79th Street
Overland Park, KS 66204
Savoy
7100 W 141st St
Overland Park, KS 66223
Villa Medici
9550 Ash St
Overland Park, KS 66207

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity