Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed garage 24hr maintenance clubhouse

At Treetop Lodge Apartments, we offer modern yet affordable living and are conveniently located in Overland Park, Kansas, right in the heart of Johnson County. Visit our community and you will immediately notice our distinct tree house feel and upgraded amenities. Our beautifully designed landscaping provides the perfect environment for walking your dog, and our sparkling pool with sundeck is a community social hub in the summer. Enjoy the 24-hour athletic center and high intensity stand-up tanning bed that will keep you pool-ready all year. Call us today and discover the quality lifestyle that is Treetop Lodge!