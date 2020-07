The Royale at City Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber nest technology putting green wine room patio / balcony

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel furnished hardwood floors microwave oven smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible bocce court business center clubhouse concierge dog grooming area dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage internet access key fob access yoga 24hr maintenance bike storage car charging cc payments coffee bar courtyard e-payments game room google fiber guest suite hot tub internet cafe kickboxing studio lobby media room nest technology new construction online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community trash valet wine room

The Royale at CityPlace offers new luxury apartments in Overland Park, Kansas. Beautifully landscaped, natural green space provides a lush park-like setting that winds throughout the apartment community and features a number of trails linking to Indian Creek Bike and Hike Trail System. Our new Overland Park apartment community also boasts close proximity to retail and office space for those who prefer to stay close to home. Beyond our contemporary exteriors complete with adjacent amenities, The Royale at CityPlace offers residents an incomparable apartment living experience with our modern floor plans, unparalleled amenities, and first-rate customer service.