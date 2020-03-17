Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry ceiling fan extra storage fireplace stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center clubhouse courtyard internet access tennis court volleyball court

Located in Overland Park, Kansas, StoneBriar Woods Apartment Homes puts you just a short drive from retail, restaurants and schooling in an inviting setting. StoneBriar Woods Apartment Homes sets a higher standard of living.



We offer spacious one, two and three bedroom units that you'll enjoy coming home to. Special features in each apartment home include balcony or patio with extra storage, dishwasher, ceiling fans, washer and dryer, gourmet kitchens and more. Select units have stainless steel appliances, fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and garages.



The luxury doesn't end when you leave your apartment home. Exclusive amenities cater to each residents' personal and professional wellbeing. Amenities include beautiful landscaping, access to public transportation, business center, clubhouse, covered parking, disability access, garage, easy access to freeways and shopping, on-call maintenance, a shimmering swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, tennis and volleyball courts and so much more! We love all of your furry friends so be sure to bring them along, however ask about our pet policy as some breed and size restrictions may apply. Come discover living perfected at StoneBriar Woods Apartment Homes.