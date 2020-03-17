All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like Stonebriar Woods.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
Stonebriar Woods
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:20 AM

Stonebriar Woods

12401 W 120th St · (619) 916-4587
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12401 W 120th St, Overland Park, KS 66213

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1116 · Avail. now

$872

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

Unit 1525 · Avail. Aug 27

$894

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 811 sqft

Unit 1815 · Avail. Jul 24

$894

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 811 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2823 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,007

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 905 sqft

Unit 2923 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,007

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 905 sqft

Unit 2504 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,007

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 905 sqft

See 22+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2421 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,406

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

Unit 2424 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,431

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

Unit 1012 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,431

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stonebriar Woods.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
Located in Overland Park, Kansas, StoneBriar Woods Apartment Homes puts you just a short drive from retail, restaurants and schooling in an inviting setting. StoneBriar Woods Apartment Homes sets a higher standard of living.\n\nWe offer spacious one, two and three bedroom units that you'll enjoy coming home to. Special features in each apartment home include balcony or patio with extra storage, dishwasher, ceiling fans, washer and dryer, gourmet kitchens and more. Select units have stainless steel appliances, fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and garages.\n\nThe luxury doesn't end when you leave your apartment home. Exclusive amenities cater to each residents' personal and professional wellbeing. Amenities include beautiful landscaping, access to public transportation, business center, clubhouse, covered parking, disability access, garage, easy access to freeways and shopping, on-call maintenance, a shimmering swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, tennis and volleyball courts and so much more! We love all of your furry friends so be sure to bring them along, however ask about our pet policy as some breed and size restrictions may apply. Come discover living perfected at StoneBriar Woods Apartment Homes.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12, 18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant ($60 per couple)
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $225 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Pets Welcome Upon Approval. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Carport: $40/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stonebriar Woods have any available units?
Stonebriar Woods has 43 units available starting at $872 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does Stonebriar Woods have?
Some of Stonebriar Woods's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stonebriar Woods currently offering any rent specials?
Stonebriar Woods is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stonebriar Woods pet-friendly?
Yes, Stonebriar Woods is pet friendly.
Does Stonebriar Woods offer parking?
Yes, Stonebriar Woods offers parking.
Does Stonebriar Woods have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Stonebriar Woods offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Stonebriar Woods have a pool?
Yes, Stonebriar Woods has a pool.
Does Stonebriar Woods have accessible units?
Yes, Stonebriar Woods has accessible units.
Does Stonebriar Woods have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stonebriar Woods has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Stonebriar Woods?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Signature Place
9251 W 121st Pl
Overland Park, KS 66213
Residences at Prairie Fire
5750 W 137th St
Overland Park, KS 66223
Highland Ridge
11846 Perry St
Overland Park, KS 66210
Preston Court
9160 West 103rd Street
Overland Park, KS 66212
The Ridge Overland Park
8900 W 102nd Ter
Overland Park, KS 66212
Princeton Court
9550 West 87th Street
Overland Park, KS 66212
Savoy
7100 W 141st St
Overland Park, KS 66223
Villa Medici
9550 Ash St
Overland Park, KS 66207

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity